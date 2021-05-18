The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on masking has created more than a little confusion, not the least of which has come in the form of guidance for schools.
First, the CDC released updated recommendations that said those who had been fully vaccinated could ditch masks in most settings, indoors or outdoors. So, as they have been doing all along, the Cobb and Marietta school districts followed the recommendations of the health experts and announced that fully vaccinated folks would be allowed to choose whether they wanted to wear masks on school property.
But not so fast, the CDC said Saturday — the updated recommendations it had released days earlier don’t apply to schools. So the question for staff and decision makers within those districts is: “What now?”
Marietta Board of Education Chair Angela Orange said she was frustrated by the weekend change from the CDC when it came to masks in school settings, not because she’s against masking, but because the district wants to be able to keep its families and staff safe, as well as give them consistent guidance.
“We value safety, we value consistency of communication, and our families depend on that,” Orange said.
Orange said she was thankful for the partnership Marietta Schools has with the CDC in its contact tracing efforts for virus cases in the schools. But, she said, it puts school districts in a tough situation when the CDC doesn’t specify that school guidance will be different than general guidance when the agency gives an update.
“I think the CDC’s guidance has confused a lot of people,” she said. “And I think that’s unfortunate.”
If families are concerned or confused about masking guidance, Orange added, they are welcome to continue wearing masks. Those who have been fully vaccinated and feel comfortable not wearing a mask are welcome to do that.
“I think we’re at a point now … where we’re at individual responsibility in terms of mask wearing,” she said. “You know your own risk profile, you know if you’ve had the vaccine or not, and so take caution for your own health.”
Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn had already voiced his concerns about public health mask guidance that he said changed like “shifting sand under our feet.” AT caught up with him to find out what he thought of the latest mask guidance blunder. You might be able to guess how he felt.
“They’ve been doing this for the last 10 to 12 months or longer, so ... unfortunately, most of this country’s fed up with it,” Scamihorn said of the CDC and other public health agencies’ changes on mask recommendations. “We’re being led by the incompetent — in my opinion, I better say in my opinion. But we’ll get through it, in spite of everything.”
Taxpayers, Scamihorn added, pay “bureaucrats” like those at the CDC far too much for the return they get.
And, ever the chatterbox, Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard also voiced his thoughts on the district’s updated mask guidelines over the weekend, taking to his board member Facebook account.
Howard said he was “encouraged by the effectiveness of vaccines,” but “there are still many safety and logistical questions that linger.”
Unfortunately, he added, “your elected school board has not discussed this mask decision at all, nor the optional safety plans for 2021-2022.”
Howard encouraged keyboard warriors to share their concerns in comments on his post or in direct messages, promising to do what he could to “encourage our superintendent and board chairman to address them with urgency.”
Not the pause that refreshes: Banning Coca-Cola products from Georgia Republican Party functions, banning travel on Delta Air Lines for official party travel and rescinding Delta’s fuel tax credit were among the resolutions approved Saturday at the 11th District Republican Convention. The 11th Congressional District, held by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, is Cobb’s lone Republican-held congressional district. The other two are held by Democrats Lucy McBath and David Scott.
Lisa Adkins, who was elected first vice chair of the 11th District, explained why they passed that resolution Saturday.
“As you know, both Coca-Coca and Delta came out against SB 202, which was our election integrity bill, saying that it made voting harder for anybody to vote, which is not true at all. It’s about making it easy to vote, hard to cheat, and that’s really what that bill is about,” Adkins said.
The resolution quotes Delta CEO Ed Bastion as saying “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.” And it quotes Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey saying “I want to be crystal clear. The Coca-Cola Company does not support this legislation, as it makes it harder for people to vote, not easier.”
Said Adkins: “I think it was important to vote for it because we’ve had such an increase of ‘woke’ companies that are following such a small part of what is being said. Half of it’s not even the truth and yet they’re coming out and speaking against a large majority of Georgians who said, no, we want our elections to be free and fair. If we lose, we lose, but we want it to be free and fair.”
Adkins said copies of the resolution will be sent to the Georgia General Assembly and to the CEOs of Delta and Coca-Cola.
“We want free and we want fair elections, and we don’t want to support companies who are calling the bill to help support those ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’” she said.
SPEAKING OF LOUDERMILK, there is a self-styled progressive Democrat who’s got the chutzpah to think he can win in a district which went over 60% Republican in this past cycle.
Meet Antonio Daza, a Venezuelan immigrant, one-time professional ballroom dancer, and owner of Buckhead-based dance studio Daza Dance. The candidate’s website says he left South America in the 2000s, fleeing the Hugo Chavez regime in Venezuela, and landed in the metro area. And as a member of the LGBTQ community, he’s called out Loudermilk’s vote against the Equality Act as a prime motivation for his run.
Perusing Daza’s website, his pitch is sure to provoke cheers on the left and howls on the right. He’s taken up the familiar progressive positions—Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, marijuana legalization, a $15 minimum wage—and gone further than many with a call to abolish ICE and “divest from policing, while reallocating funds to social programs like healthcare, housing, education, and supportive services,” per his announcement video.
That platform could make him Georgia’s most left-wing representative. Not even his potential colleague Nikema Williams, she of Atlanta’s 5th, has taken those stances on policing and immigration.
And sending a shiver down Cumberland’s spine, he’s also calling for higher taxes on corporations. Don’t expect him to get a keynote slot at any Cobb Chamber functions.
There’s no question Daza has staked out the left flank in the race. Whether he can win is a decidedly different matter. While Loudermilk’s margins of victory have shrunk over time as Cobb and Buckhead have trended purple, then blue, he’s yet to win an election by less than 20 points.
There’s a chance that will change after congressional redistricting—but if anything, the powers that be may be more likely to write off the southern portions as a loss, and give Loudermilk more of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district as an insurance policy on the seat.
Around Town presumes Loudermilk won’t be sweating over this challenger, regardless of his ability to tango across the ballroom floor.
Sea to the Springs: Douglasville’s Rachel English, one of the many vendors at this past weekend’s seafood festival in Powder Springs, has an interesting job. As a festival vendor working primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and sometimes Tennessee, she keeps notes of her experience at each festival, so she knows what to expect and stock next time she comes around.
For example: She’ll carry different sizes for different locales — Powder Spring-ers are trimmer than Alabamans, per her sales — and notes which colors and designs sell well at different festivals.
In Powder Springs: a magenta tie-dye shirt that reads, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart” and a cyan tie-dye shirt with a pineapple graphic that says “Smile” were among the most popular items.
In Alabama, people love shirts with astronaut graphics. NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is located there, English explained.
Of course, coronavirus put an end to her sales opportunities for some time last year. As things began to ease up, though, she found some places were more worth her time than others.
“They’ve been a lot more shut down than Georgia and Alabama has,” she said of Tennessee. “And Florida’s been all the way open. It’s just like nothing ever happened there. So if you ever want, like, a sense of normalcy, just go to Florida. And you’re like, ‘what pandemic?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.