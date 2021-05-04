Following his luncheon with local business leaders at the Marietta Diner on Tuesday, the MDJ asked Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the U.S. House, what he believes caused the results of the last election where both of Georgia’s Republican senators were ousted from office and the state went blue for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. What caused this and how does he believe it can be reversed?
“Well, it was a close race, but it was a turnout we didn’t want,” McCarthy said. “Did we have the right message? Did we listen long enough? Did we follow solutions? You know, in the House, we didn’t lose one seat here. In the House of Representatives, where everybody predicted we’d lose seats, is the first time since 1994 no incumbent lost. We actually beat 15 Democrats. Every Democrat lost to a Republican woman or a Republican minority or a Republican veteran, so in the House we grew quite a bit. So my answer to your question is, the Senate ought to look to the members in the House and look to our message. We had a commitment to America about rebuilding 10 million new jobs, not cutting police, but adding more than a $1 billion ... 500,000 new body cameras, community policing. We talked about ending COVID with being able to have more vaccines. We talked about reforming the veterans, making sure every veteran has a job as well. We talked about an infrastructure bill for the next five years. So we had a plan for the future. I don’t know Senate races, I just know the House, and the outcome that we had was much different than anybody thought.”
BILL SIGNING: Gov. Brian Kemp paid a visit to the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, where, overlooking Truist Park, he signed six bills awaiting his approval. He took his time on the mic to tout the economic development measures in the bills and defend his state reopening plans against critics who say the moves came too early.
He also didn’t miss the opportunity to poke some fun at the now former state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, who served as one of his floor leaders until his resignation, effective April 30.
Kemp jokingly called Reeves, sitting feet from him, a “has-been,” saying Reeves decided he’d rather work at some tech school up the road than the General Assembly, referring to his decision to join Georgia Tech as vice president of university relations.
“That really stung,” Reeves replied, to the crowd’s delight.
“I was hoping you weren’t going to get the microphone to be able to say that,” the governor shot back.
But Kemp quickly turned serious, applauding the solid work he said Reeves had done. The governor told the MDJ on his way out that Reeves leaves a legacy of “unbelievable legislating” and was able to work across the partisan aisle on “really tough issues.”
Kemp said Reeves was one of four floor leaders in the Georgia House, which is more than the typical two or three. The governor said he hasn’t decided what a replacement for Reeves might look like.
For his part, Reeves said he is thankful for the governor’s trust over the years. He said that trust enabled him to do what he has during his time in the House:
“When I became a floor leader … the things I had already poured a lot into and cared about — he allowed me to continue those things and supported and encouraged that. So he was just a really amazing person to work for in that respect.”
A special election to fill Reeves’ seat has been set for June.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, is hosting a legislative session recap and town hall this month. At 7 p.m. on May 10, Rhett will be joined by state Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, to discuss the aftermath of a very busy 2021 legislative session. The event will be held at the Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 West Booth Road Ext. in Marietta.
HAT IN THE RING: Joseph Goldstein plans to run for a second term, the Marietta councilman told the MDJ.
Goldstein, who represents Ward 7, is the youngest member of the council at 27. He was first elected at the tender age of 23, in 2017.
Goldstein has a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from the University of Georgia. He works in the family real estate business. He took over the post from his father Philip Goldstein, who represented Ward 7 for more than 35 years.
“I believe we can have orderly growth and development in Marietta that will enhance our city in the future without sacrificing our quality of life,” Goldstein said in a statement. “I hope to continue to serve the citizens of Marietta and Ward 7.”
State Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, has drawn a second Republican challenger in next year’s election. We told you about the first a month or so ago. Harold Earls is the former commander of the Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. He also calls himself a social media influencer — he and his family film just about everything and post them as vlogs (video blogs). The channel has more than half a million subscribers.
The latest to declare is retired U.S. Army Col. Eric Welsh, who released a video Monday announcing his run.
Welsh came out swinging, labeling McBath a “single-issue partisan hack.” McBath’s signature issue is gun control — it’s what got her into politics, after her 17-year-old son was murdered at a Florida gas station in 2012.
Despite being a relative unknown, Welsh hit all the themes Republicans are embracing. Fighting cancel culture, stopping socialism, standing up to Nancy Pelosi and AOC? Check, check, check and check.
Welsh also blamed McBath for Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Truist Park over Georgia’s new voting law. Expect that to be a common refrain among Republican candidates in the coming cycle.
As we wrote in this column last month, the fate of McBath could rest largely in the hands of state legislators, who will redraw congressional districts later this year. It’s expected that the GOP-controlled legislature will try to gerrymander McBath or her fellow Democrat, Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia’s seventh district, out of office. Drawing a surefire red district for one will probably save the other.
The MDJ likes to see government officials held accountable. So, when the paper’s editors and publisher recently sat down with Cobb County leadership, we wanted to know: had County Manager Jackie McMorris stuck to a pledge she made at the very beginning of the year?
As you might recall, McMorris was one of 17 county leaders who shared their New Year’s resolutions with us. Among her resolutions was finding a hobby, such as ballroom dancing.
“I’m still committed to that resolution,“ McMorris said. “However, because we’re still in COVID, I have not yet found the opportunity to do that.”
We’re keeping a close eye on this one, folks. Stay tuned.
THE OFFICE: At the same meeting, we asked Chairwoman Lisa Cupid about her inner circle. Her predecessor, Mike Boyce, had executive assistants Millie Rogers and Michael Murphy by his side, both of whom have since left county government. Who does Cupid have?
That would be Chief Assistant Brunessa Drayton, who Cupid described as a jack-of-all-trades ready to tackle just about anything and Executive Assistant Jennifer DeVault, who helps with day-to-day administrative matters such as scheduling, going through emails and staying on top of the myriad documents that come before the chairwoman for her review or signature.
