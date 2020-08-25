When asthma is such that an inhaler is needed to breathe, mountain climbing wouldn’t seem to be first on the list of vacation activities. Yet state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, said that’s precisely the reason he does it.
Last Wednesday, Reeves departed for Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he spent a couple days acclimating to the elevation in preparation for his ascent of Mount Borah in the neighboring state of Idaho. He then drove over to Mackay on Friday, a town just north of Idaho’s tallest mountain, rising at 3:30 a.m. to hit the Mount Borah trail head at 5 a.m.
“It’s a vertical mile ascent and descent, meaning we hiked four and a half miles each way but within that 4.5 miles we climbed a vertical mile, and it was the steepest mountain I’ve ever climbed,” Reeves told Around Town on Tuesday as he was recovering. “It also has some really technical exposed rock climbing that was similar to what I did in Grand Teton, and the final push was a 65 degree hike to the summit, which was really tough but it was awesome.”
He spent about 13 hours going up and down. The Marietta lawmaker said he began mountain climbing about 15 years ago.
“Because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do something that is contrary to my lung condition, and so along the way the goal became to get to the highest point in all 50 states,” he said.
As it happens, there’s a Highpointers Club which promotes climbing to the highest points in each state.
To date, Reeves has summitted a little over 20 high points in the U.S. He still has a number to check off his bucket list, although not every state has a challenging climb. After Borah, Reeves said he has four difficult ones left: Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska’s Denali, which at elevation 20,310 feet, is about about a three- to four-week challenge.
“I don’t have the same lung capacity that everyone else has. When I’m hiking up I’m very focused on my breathing. Hiking down is a totally different situation. Hiking up is all about your breathing and your heart rate. Hiking down is all about your knees. And your feet. ‘Cause it just pulverizes your knees and legs when you’re coming down a steep mountain,” he said, noting it takes about a week to recover.
With so much pain involved, why not bask on the beach instead, margarita in hand?
“This sounds cheesy, but when you do things like this, you don’t conquer the mountain, you conquer yourself,” Reeves said. “And when there’s a tall mountain out there, there are two ways to get to the top: either a helicopter drops you off or you climb. And when you climb and you stand on top of that mountain, it’s an exhilarating feeling that I am unable to describe, and then as soon as you start going down it’s torture until you get to the bottom. And then once you get to the bottom there’s another exhilarating feeling because you know you’re done.”
No wonder then that his favorite author is mountaineer Jon Krakauer.
“It just kind of grew organically into something I really, really love, but it’s very odd to everybody, including my wife, why my ideal vacation is going to the middle of nowhere and destroying my body. It doesn’t make sense to anybody, but to me it’s the thing that keeps me going.”
CANCELLATION: For those holding out hope that the Glover Park Concert series might eke out at least one performance before the season ends, AT regretfully informs you that your hopes have been dashed.
The wildly popular concerts that jam-pack downtown Marietta have been canceled for the year.
“It’s with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Glover Park Concert Series. We look forward to the 2021 lineup and being back together dancing in the streets again. Please send some love to our incredible sponsors for their continued support during this time and always allowing our series to continue,” the Downtown Marietta Development Authority announced earlier this week.
The series began 34 years ago, hosting top-notch talent and cover bands that literally had the audience dancing in the streets on the last Friday night of the summer months. Originally planned for six dates April through September, the concerts were, one by one, canceled. This week’s announcement brings the curtain down on the last two concerts — one that would have been Friday and the season finale Sept. 25.
POLITICAL PLATTER: Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton announced Tuesday he was endorsing Republican Fitz Johnson for the seat held by retiring Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott. Ott endorsed Johnson last week. Johnson faces Democrat Jerica Richardson this November.
“As an elected official I rarely weigh in on political races. But in this case I feel compelled to voice my support for my friend Fitz Johnson,” Norton wrote on his Facebook page. “Laura and I have known Fitz for several years and he will be an excellent representative on the Cobb County Commission for the citizens of District 2 and the City of Smyrna. Fitz is one of those guys you just like from the start — positive, patient, and willing to listen. And he brings a wealth of business experience to the table that I know will help him succeed in this role. Fitz has been a pillar of the community for years, and I encourage any citizen to get to know Fitz if you don’t already, and cast your vote for him in November. I am 100% confident you’ll be glad you did, and he will serve you and this county well.
FUNDRAISER: Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who is running to unseat Chairman Mike Boyce in November, is holding a “Women for Cupid” virtual fundraiser from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Panelists include: State Sen. Jen Jordan; state Reps. Teri Anulewicz, Mary Frances Williams and Erica Thomas; former state Reps. Alisha Thomas Morgan and Stacey Evans; S.A. White Oil owner Kim Gresh; Rachel Davis with the EDGE Connection; Commissioner-elect Monique Sheffield and Janelle Davison of Brilliant Eyes Vision Center. RSVP to Emily@CupidforCobb.com.
RESTLESSNESS: Have you been wanting to get out of the suburbs to the country? Or at least, find somewhere quieter with more room? You’re probably not alone. Over half of Georgians say they want to relocate, according to a recent survey.
Unclutterer.com, a home and office organization company, surveyed 3,500 people across the U.S. and found many Americans are bored with their hometowns and want to move.
According to the survey, 58% of Georgians are bored with their hometown, and 48% of city residents in Georgia want to move farther out.
The company attributes the responses to shelter-in-place orders this spring.
Survey results varied by state. To see results for all 50 states, visit this map: https://unclutterer.com/lockdown-leavers.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: On Monday, the Rev. Nelson Price, dean of Cobb County clergy, celebrated being 89 years young.
The Roswell Street Baptist Church pastor emeritus, who’s been a columnist for the MDJ for more than 55 years, entered the world on Monday, Aug. 24, 1931. Herbert Hoover was president, a loaf of bread cost eight cents and the country was still reeling from the 1929 stock market crash.
So Around Town was wondering if the good reverend would share his secret for longevity and share some words of wisdom. He is, after all, the same age as New York’s Empire State Building (dedicated May 1, 1931). We rang him up and he shared this pearl of wisdom: “Rejoice in every day. Realize it’s not going to be perfect, nor are you, but it’s going to be good.”
Belated, but very happy birthday wishes to the Rev. Price. AT hopes to continue seeing his words on these pages for many years to come.