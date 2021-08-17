What are the federal lawmakers who represent Cobb County saying about the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan?
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, has hammered President Joe Biden on Twitter over the Taliban’s shockingly swift capture of the Afghan capital, and the complete collapse of the government Uncle Sam propped up for two decades.
“Many American and Afghani lives are in grave danger today because of the incompetence of the Biden Administration,” Loudermilk tweeted. “Securing the safe extraction of Americans, and American assets, should have been planned as part of an organized withdrawal. But Biden and the DoD leadership appear to have failed on many fronts in this operation. The Biden Administration and the DoD must be held accountable for this massive failure of international diplomacy and national security.”
The reaction on the left has been, of course, less critical of the president.
Some Democrats waited until after Biden addressed the nation. While admitting that the “buck stops with me,” Biden defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of quagmire.
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, whose district includes parts of south Cobb, called for the U.S. to ensure the safe departure of American nationals, allies and their families.
Scott said the U.S. has “a moral imperative and humanitarian duty to facilitate a safe evacuation and resettlement for vulnerable Afghans fleeing unimaginable horrors at the hands of the Taliban.”
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, said his staff was assisting constituents with information and support regarding evacuation and consular services for Americans in the country and Special Immigrant Visa-eligible Afghans who have supported the American mission.
“I commend the heroic ongoing efforts of U.S. military personnel supporting the airlift out of Kabul and pray for their safe return,” Ossoff said.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, also offered his assistance to constituents in need.
“I am deeply saddened by the evolving situation in Afghanistan, which is painful on so many levels, and for so many people,” Warnock said in a statement. “My heart goes out to everyone seeking security in this tumultuous moment, and the federal government must prioritize getting to safety Americans and our allies, especially Afghan citizens who fought beside our men and women in uniform.”
Democrat U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who represents part of east Cobb, said Tuesday she continues to hear from many in the community, veterans and civilians alike, who are trying to make sure colleagues, friends, and loved ones in Afghanistan are safe.
“Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office for information or support regarding evacuation procedures for those Americans and SIV-eligible Afghans who may need assistance. Our community is home to many brave men and women who served this nation in Afghanistan, and my team is always available to help connect service members with mental health services, benefits, and other forms of support."
McBath said to call her office at 470-773-6330 or visit mcbath.house.gov/help-with-a-federal-agency for her assistance.
"If you or a loved one is a veteran or service member who finds themselves in crisis or who is in need of mental health services, you are encouraged to immediately reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line (800-273-8255) or visit mentalhealth.va.gov," she said in a release.
COVID & school board members: More than one local school board member apparently views COVID-19 and its mitigation measures as a farce, or at least blown out of proportion.
Taking to Twitter, Marietta school board member Alan Levine had this to say:
“#GetVaccinatedNow sheeple. Big Pharma needs more money, and to make the unvaccinated control group disappear. BTW, illegal immigrants with #COVID19 are just walking into our country through the southern border. It ain’t about your health. Never was.”
That tweet was one of several on the topic.
In response to questions Around Town asked about the tweets Levine emailed back:
“Big Pharma gave us the Opioid Crisis. Big Pharma spends billions on advertising and thereby corrupts how the news reports on them. A revolving door exists through which government regulators are hired by the industry, and employees of the industry go work for government regulatory agencies. This is a conflict of interest and the heart of regulatory capture. It is through these means that Big Pharma focuses on its true objective – making money.”
Levine said mass vaccination in the middle of a pandemic, “after it’s already raging, using a vaccine that doesn't stop transmission but rather mitigates symptoms,” is how variants of the virus evolve.
“We should be focusing on vaccinating the most vulnerable, but not everyone en masse,” he said.
As for his own vaccination status, Levine said he had a “contraindication that makes getting the vaccine a poor choice for me.”
Still, if he didn’t have the condition, he said, “I have concerns about the mRNA gene therapy for which the nature of the ligand attached to the lipid nanoparticles is kept a proprietary secret, yet the pharmaceutical companies insist upon, and have received, blanket immunity from liability.”
He also cited concern over the speed at which the COVID-19 vaccine was developed.
(For the record, Johns Hopkins Medicine says the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines "have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19." The gold star medical institution views all three vaccines as "highly effective in preventing serious disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and that their benefits outweigh their risks.")
Meanwhile, Cobb parents say Cobb school board member David Banks, unbridled by facts, continues to send misleading or inaccurate information about COVID-19 from questionable sources.
The latest of his emails include two Microsoft Word documents. The first is a typed document that repeatedly claims masks do not prevent virus transmission, or transmission of any illness for that matter, which public health experts say is false. The sources for this one? The right-wing online publication, The Federalist, and a YouTube video of a man referred to as “Dr. Ted Noel” blowing e-cigarette vapor through different types of masks as proof that the masks “have no effect on the spread of aerosols.”
Fact-checkers, including PolitiFact, have debunked Noel’s video as bogus.
“The fact that he can blow vapor through a mask is not evidence that masks don’t protect against passing the coronavirus. After all, people breathe in and out with masks on,” writes Tom Kertscher, of PolitiFact. The article also quotes multiple health experts, including Cindy Prins, a clinical associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida, who calls the video "completely misleading."
"Fabric and surgical/procedure masks are meant to help protect against larger droplet particles that may contain COVID-19," she told PolitiFact. "You have to be able to breathe through a mask, and he is just blowing out water vapor, so that is expected to be able to go through a mask."
The second of Banks’ forwarded Word documents is simply a list of 21 “Things we Know for Certain about the Covid Pandemic."
The list includes false claims such as “Masks do not work for a virus of any kind including Covid19,” “Covid shots do not protect very well from Covid19,” and that existing COVID-19 tests are simply the existing test for the flu.
MASK PROTEST: Vernon Jones, the former Dekalb CEO challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary, will be in Cobb County Wednesday as part of a protest against WellStar Health System, his campaign said in a news release.
"This decision from Wellstar Corporation and others to mandate vaccines for their employees is not based on science, it’s political," Jones said. "Americans cannot go back to surrendering their livelihood for a virus that is not a threat to our survival. Every person should be allowed to decide whether or not they get the vaccine and no matter what their choice is, it should not cause them to lose their job. The government is not here to make decisions for the people regarding our health and bodies. The freedom of private corporations to do business as they please, should stop at mandating what citizens put in their bodies. This is political overreach. Government officials have clearly learned nothing about last year's overcorrection as a response to COVID-19 despite the survival rates among people without co-morbidities. We will not go backward.”
The protest begins at 11 a.m at Wellstar's corporate office, 793 Sawyer Road Marietta.
ANNUAL EDUCATION FORUM: As part of its annual education forum, the Cobb NAACP has opted to focus on critical race theory. The subject has been in the news with the Cobb school board voting to ban it from the school district. The title of the forum, "What we care about: Critical race theory, COVID-19 and equalities in the school" bills Marietta and Cobb School Superintendents Grant Rivera and Chris Ragsdale, along with a panel of students, as speakers.
The program, which begins at 7 p.m. August 24, will be streamed live on the Cobb NAACP's Facebook page.
ASSIGNMENTS: House Speaker David Ralston has given newly elected state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, his committee assignments. Seabaugh now serves on the Code Revision, Creative Arts & Entertainment and Transportation committees.
“I am ready to get to work on behalf of my constituents in Cobb County," Seabaugh said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.