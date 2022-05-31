State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, slammed the Cobb County School District in a Tuesday news release, saying, among other things, that “I have been concerned for some time over the clearly discriminatory discipline practices within the Cobb County school system,” that he's "pleased" the Southern Poverty Law Center has intervened in a student disciplinary case and that "systemic racist policies have no place in our schools."
Wilkerson is referring to the case of a Campbell High School student who was initially expelled by the district until the Georgia Board of Education overturned the expulsion on a technicality. The student, identified as “N.G.” in the state’s decision, was a sophomore at Campbell in September 2021 when the incident that led to his expulsion occurred.
N.G. was stopped by an assistant principal who observed the student had glassy eyes after exiting a school bathroom. School officials later confiscated a vape and lighter. The vape contained a molasses-like substance the school police officer believed to contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and the officer found the student to be lethargic. N.G. was charged with violating the policies on drugs and incendiary devices.
Campbell High's administration sought a sentence of a 10-day suspension, plus expulsion from Campbell for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, with the opportunity to attend alternative school. A Cobb schools hearing officer granted the sentence. The student appealed to the Cobb Board of Education, which last October voted to affirm the sentence. The student then appealed to the state school board. On appeal, N.G. raised four issues:
- Whether he was provided reasonable notice as required by state law;
- Whether the Cobb school board met its burden of proof;
- Whether the punishment was in line with state law;
- Whether the student’s disability was taken into account (N.G. receives special education support).
Regarding the first issue, state lawyers found that a letter sent to the student’s mother “did not include a plain statement of the matters asserted and the time and place where the offense occurred,” which violated state law. By not providing reasonable notice of the charges, the state board found the student’s due process rights were violated. In the other three appeal issues, the state sided with Cobb schools.
In his Tuesday news release, Wilkerson said, “While I am pleased the Georgia Board of Education has reversed the decision by the Cobb County Board of Education to expel a Black Campbell High School student in violation of his due process rights, I am disturbed that it took the state board to intervene. I am also pleased that the Southern Poverty Law Center has stepped in to offer students legal recourse.”
Wilkerson, who serves as the House Minority Whip, said the SPLC’s initial analysis found that Black students account for nearly 53% of disciplinary action within the district despite representing 33% of the student population. According to the SPLC, students with disabilities also account for approximately 28% of all discipline reports and make up between 12 to 13% of the student population.
“Statistics like these are unacceptable, and I want to lend my support to the students and parents who have been protesting these policies,” Wilkerson said. “Every child has the right to education, and any policy that stands in the way of that right must be changed. Systemic racist policies have no place in our schools, and I pledge to work closely with SPLC and others to rectify these issues.”
In response to Wilkerson's news release, school district spokeswoman Nan Kiel issued the following statement:
“The District is not interested in press releases by politicians and political groups, we are interested in keeping students safe by making sure all policies are applied consistently, for all students. The situation Representative Wilkerson is referencing was reversed because of a technicality involving proper notification not being given to a student — not because our policies or their application are 'systemically' racist. Discipline is applied to any student who violates the discipline policy and our teachers need consistent policy support to do their jobs, safely.
"While we remain focused on teaching and learning, it is unfortunate when any elected official takes steps which undermine school safety, particularly at a time like this.”
SIXTH CONGRESSIONAL RUNOFF: The two Republicans in the runoff for the 6th Congressional District, east Cobb attorney Jake Evans and emergency room Dr. Rich McCormick, are exchanging peel-the-paint-off-the-wall accusations, as they campaign for the nomination.
Take, for example, the one that arrived in our mailbox from the McCormick campaign Tuesday morning. It begins: “Inspired by self-proclaimed Communists and Marxists, activist lawyer Jake Evans penned a rambling, radical manifesto in 2015 in which he labeled America's criminal justice system, law enforcement, and 'whites' as racist, and even echoed calls for government leaders to Defund the Police.”
Continuing to pile it on, McCormick campaign manager Al Chaul called Evans "a fake" who is "too woke for Georgia.”
True, Chaul is on the payroll to elect McCormick to office, but anyone who knows Evans can only chuckle at the thought of him being a woke progressive for simply writing an academic paper in law school 10 years ago. You think Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich or former Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren would endorse anyone who is woke? Neither do we.
Asked what she thought about the allegation, Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs said she hasn’t seen that particular news release.
“My thoughts? I dislike attack ads in general but particularly in a Primary or a Primary Runoff. I prefer people focus on their own accomplishments and what they can do for the cause of freedom than use things in a discriminatory manner against their own party members,” Grubbs said.
For those following the 6th District runoff, Evans and McCormick are listed as invitees to an Atlanta Press Club-sponsored candidate debate at 10 a.m. Monday. Part of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, the event will not be open to the general public but will be available for viewers to watch live on GPB.org and livestreamed on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid celebrated her 45th birthday this past week alongside her twin sister, Venetta Smith, the chairwoman said in a Facebook post. Cupid and Smith, whose parents were Guyanese immigrants, celebrated the occasion at a Guyana Day picnic, which marks the anniversary of the nation’s independence.
DISRUPTIVE PROTESTS: In the wake of the massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, Cobb activist Rich Pellegrino says enough is enough. Pellegrino, the field director for the Cobb chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, wrote on Facebook that he’s not holding his breath for President Biden or any elected body to take action.
“To that end I want to work with others willing to take the bold steps to bring that force to bear not through violent force but the tough love of direct and disruptive actions, such as disruptive protests at the homes of policy-makers who refuse and block sensible gun control and major funding for mental health and mental illness treatment (including ‘white supremacy’, which is definitely a mental illness),” Pellegrino wrote.
AT phoned Pellegrino to ask about his plans. He said to expect a march in downtown Marietta on June 11.
What about protesting outside of the homes of politicians?
“Generally, that would target legislators — local, state, state and federal — that block gun control,” Pellegrino said. “So, it's not hard to pick them out. And the gun lobby. But we haven't mentioned specific names yet, because the first step would be, before we would protest at any legislators’ homes, is to reach out … Before protest, let’s sit at the table and see if we can work out, negotiate something.”
That tactic has been a source of debate — activists recently picketed outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
“When people are not listened to, then they take more extreme steps, not always positive ones, in terms of constructive ones, but they take more extreme steps,” Pellegrino said. “All people, all human beings, that's their manner, and that's our manner. You've got the majority of Americans everywhere clamoring for some kind of realistic gun control … and of course, mental health funding. And you've got legislators who are doing nothing about it. … I support the youth in taking to the streets, and going to the halls of Congress and the state legislatures. But if that doesn't work, then we have to take it to where people live and sleep, to wake them up, and say this is not going away this time.”
