This week state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, made known his displeasure with Cobb Democrats in the Georgia House who blocked a 4% raise for Sheriff Neil Warren and his top commanders.
“For the sheriff’s office, to my knowledge, it was the only pay bill that the Cobb House Delegation refused to sign,” Tippins told the MDJ during an interview on how the session went. “It concerns me that the Democratic Party and their actions in this Legislature have by their actions refused to fund law enforcement in Cobb County.”
Tippins said the four people up for the pay raise were the sheriff, the chief deputy sheriff, the assistant chief deputy and the sheriff’s main administrative assistant.
“The sheriff even said ‘Look, if they’re mad at me just delete me from it, but let the other three law enforcement officers who are not in the political realm, let them have their raises,’ and that also was a non-starter," Tippins said. "I think we need to own up to the fact that we were not willing to fund pay raises or approve the pay raises for these four individuals in the sheriff’s office when it was already appropriated in the Cobb County budget.”
Raises for the tax commissioner and Superior Court clerk were approved, Tippins observed.
“Indeed every employee in Cobb County got a 4% raise, but these four people in the sheriff's office did not get that. That’s troubling to me when we won’t look after our law enforcement people,” Tippins said.
Participating in the MDJ interview was state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, one of the lawmakers who wouldn’t sign the bill approving the pay raises.
Anulewicz said Tippins is right about pay raise legislation being approved for a group of other Cobb County officials. But that occurred before the Legislature adjourned for the pandemic. When the Legislature returned to the Gold Dome, Anulewicz said she was also aware Cobb County had budgeted for the sheriff’s pay raises.
“I also knew we budgeted for teacher pay raises, for example, in the state of Georgia, and those aren’t a thing that’s happening any more," she said. "The county budget is as much of an unknown as the state budget really is. We don’t know what cuts we’re going to have to make in the supplemental budget when we get back to the Capitol in 2021, so it has nothing to do with the current sheriff.
Anulewicz said it was pointed out to her that if a Democrat is elected sheriff, he will miss out on the pay raise, too.
"I understand that. This has nothing to do with who the sheriff is or who their employees are. It has everything to do with the fact that I could not justify tying the county to a pay raise knowing that the budget that they're working with is probably not the budget that they’re actually going to have.”
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said Anulewicz is correct in that the sheriff’s pay raise bill was looking for signatures after they returned when the budget situation was different due to the pandemic. And in any case, Wilkerson doesn’t believe the delegation should be in the pay raise business anyway.
“If it’s budgeted by the county then the county needs to go ahead and just approve it and we need to get out of that,” he said. That’s a piece of legislation that I would love to get everyone’s signature on for next session, that we no longer have to approve pay raises for people that don’t report to us. That would be a county function only.”
When former state Sen. Judson Hill, R-east Cobb, was delegation chairman, he advocated for the same position. The reason it is the way it is now, said state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, is because it's a check and balance on the county.
“And whether or not it’s necessary or needed, there’s merit in that discussion,” Reeves said. “But the way that it stands right now it’s a check and balance for if the county were to recommend pay raises that were outside of our budgeting expectations or realities then it’s a way that the General Assembly can have a check and balance on the county government. Again, whether or not it should be that way is a discussion that could be had, but that’s the reason that it is the way it is.”
RECOGNITION: Marietta and Cobb County officials are presenting a series of honors, including Fourth of July contest awards, to residents and local groups Thursday on the Square.
Mayor Steve Tumlin, State Rep. Bert Reeves, and representatives from Cobb County will hold a virtual event Thursday at noon at the Strand Theatre.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black will recognize Cobb leaders for their efforts in organizing the Cobb for Georgia Grown To-Go event. The large curbside farmers market was launched at Al Bishop Park, where thousands of people purchased food from farmers across the state. Subsequent Georgia Grown To-Go events have been held in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.
Tumlin will also recognize the winners of his “most patriotic” home, business, neighborhood and pet contest. In place of traditional Fourth of July celebrations, the mayor started a decorating contest for residents and businesses to showcase their patriotic spirit, and a photo contest for pets to get in on the fun.
Also at the event, Tumlin and the city will honor World War II veteran Staff Sgt. Emanuel L. Wilson for recently turning 102 years old and for his service, dedication, and duty to our country.
Finally, the mayor, Reeves, Superintendent Grant Rivera and Marietta High School football coach Richard Morgan will present a Georgia House resolution honoring the Marietta High football team’s 2019 state championship on the stage in Glover Park.
The honors and awards will be live streamed on the city's Facebook page.
SCHOLARSHIP: The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club has announced the two winners of the Babe Atkins-Byrne Scholarship, valued at $1,000 each. The recipients are Brittany Brownlee of Harrison High School and Riley Davis of Mount Paran Christian School.
The scholarship was established in 2006 and named for longtime community mentor and leader Ralene Atkins-Byrne, to honor her for her "untiring work and service in CCRWC," according to the club.
Atkins-Byrne died April 3 at the age of 78, but her legacy lives on.
LESS PARTISAN? A newspaper article published this weekend proclaimed the completion of a “less partisan session” of the General Assembly. Not everyone agreed.
State Rep. David Wilkerson took to humanity’s water cooler, Twitter, to say phooey to all that.
“Was there another session going on in an alternate universe? This was the worst I have seen it at the Capitol! So many good Democratic bills were stolen that we should have drafted the bill with a Republican name on it.”
POLITICAL PLATTER: Cobb Republicans and Democrats will be waving their red, white and blue on Saturday.
The Cobb GOP plans to celebrate Independence Day at its Roswell Street headquarters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., handing out campaign yard signs and serving up hotdogs.
Not to be outdone, Cobb Democrats will be launching a Cobb Convey beginning at 10 a.m. from their field office at 591 Cherokee Street. They plan to finish back at the office by noon and socially distance with masks for a 2-3 minute speech by each participating candidate.