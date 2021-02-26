A Cobb County legislator has accused Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid of an ethics violation for failing to disclose her husband's relationship in a vote she took this week to award millions in federal COVID relief to various organizations.
In an email to the MDJ, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said as she watched Tuesday's commission meeting from her home online, she had hoped Cupid would disclose a conflict of interest that exists between her role on the commission and her husband's position on the board of the nonprofit Center for Family Resources.
Ehrhart writes:
“Tuesday evening Ms. Cupid voted in favor of a measure to accept $22 million in federal covid relief grants for rental assistance, $4.1 million of which will be directed to her husband's non-profit for distribution, and will also pay his organization more than $300,000 in administrative fees. Did she disclose this family connection? No. In fact, it appears that no one knew about it; at least no one on the board or anyone else I've spoken to.”
The appropriate course of action, Ehrhart says, would have been for the chair to reveal Craig Cupid's connection to the benefitting organization and then recuse herself from the vote. Ehrhart said this never happened. And this isn’t the first time Chair Cupid has attempted to direct relief funds to CFR, Ehrhart says, noting nearly six months ago she pushed to funnel a portion of $2 million in federal funds.
“What makes this situation far more disappointing, however, is the cloud of hypocrisy that now irrevocably hangs over the Chair's head. Why? Because in 2016, Ms. Cupid heaped consternation and judgment on then-Chair, Tim Lee, for seemingly doing the same thing. The BOC was preparing to vote to award $85K in grant money to MUST Ministries, where Lee's wife was employed. Then-Commissioner Cupid held nothing back in her judgment of this familial connection and made her opinion clear when she stated, “There are multiple organizations that provide tenant-based rental assistance. Not all leaders of non-profits have relationships with this board, to know they can just call in and make a request for additional money.”
Ehrhart said Lee ultimately recused himself from the vote, and Cupid was the single vote against the measure.
Ehrhart continued: "In retrospect, I stand corrected. Cupid's actions are quite different than Lee's. His acknowledgment and recusal from the vote in 2016 demonstrate how a leader can and should do the right thing. Cupid did none of the right things Tuesday night. She neither admitted the connection to her husband's organization nor recused herself from the vote. This is called an 'ethics violation', folks. I'm sorry, Cobb. I tried to warn you."
The MDJ called Cupid on Wednesday to ask her about the accusation, leaving her a message about what it involved, and asking for a response. No response came as of press time Friday.
APPOINTMENT ARGUMENT: In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Cobb Board of Commissioners appointed Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens to the pension board.
Speaking from her dais, west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill explained her vote in opposition. She said it was “not based on the individual.”
It was instead “based on the chair (Lisa Cupid) stating to me she would oppose, and encourage other commissioners to oppose as well, an individual I have submitted for consideration to a future board appointment,” Gambrill said. “This flies in the face of equitable treatment implied to each commissioner to bring forth individuals to serve in various capacities.”
After the meeting, Cupid explained the row, which involves — as past appointment issues have — the Development Authority of Cobb County.
Certain bodies, such as Cobb's Planning Commission, grant each county commissioner an appointee who serves at the pleasure of that commissioner. Others, such as the seven-member Development Authority of Cobb County, require a board vote. In that case, appointees serve at the pleasure of the board rather than a single commissioner.
But the board has had an unwritten rule.
“Typically over the years District 2 has been provided two appointments, District 1 has been provided two appointments, and each of the other three districts get one appointment,” Gambrill said.
Cupid put the unwritten rule a little differently, simply saying commissioners took turns choosing the appointee.
“That works if everybody serves on the (Board of Commissioners) for the same amount of time,” Cupid said. “So what has happened is, you've had two districts that have had two people on (the DACC), and you've had three other people serving on the board who’ve had one appointment on that (the DACC), and it has created an imbalance."
After Cupid was elected chair, she told her colleagues on the board she wanted to do away with the old system.
“I shared I would like for each commissioner to each have one appointment and then we share the two additional appointments,” she said.
Development authority Chair Clark Hungerford’s term ends March 13. Gambrill insists it’s her turn to appoint someone and suggested Jim Barner, a Realtor with RE/MAX Unlimited, to take Hungerford's place.
“I was pretty much told (by Cupid) I could not submit a name, that she had taken applications, and she would be putting forth someone at that point," Gambrill said.
Although there is no code saying it is the District 1 commissioner’s turn to appoint a member of the development authority, “neither is it enshrined that it's the chair's job to put forward the name,” Gambrill added.
Cupid is unsure whether it really is Gambrill’s turn.
“It's strange because the person she's saying was her appointment (Hungerford), actually Chairman (Mike) Boyce appointed,” Cupid said. “So I don't even understand how the whole order came in, but she's under the perception that this is her second appointment and that she should have that second appointment, because in the past, the prior District 1 commissioner has appointed whoever has been in that position.”
If Gambrill were to replace Hungerford, the commissioner — now in her third year — would have two appointments.
“Some people” — presumably the newly-elected commissioners who took office in January — “haven't appointed someone once,” Cupid said. “So I said, I cannot support that.
“The unfortunate matter is, you've had past practices which haven't been memorialized, and it creates imbalance, or lack of knowledge or awareness of how certain things came to be,” she continued. “And it's … not fair to any commissioner.”
Gambrill said she’s willing to have a discussion about changing the way board appointments are conducted.
“But if I want to put forward a name for consideration, that should be considered,” she said. “And that's when she pretty much told me no, it was not being considered. And she would encourage the other commissioners to oppose me."
As mentioned above, Cupid suggested giving each commissioner an appointee and taking a majority vote on the two other development authority members.
“If that's the path forward, which seems to be supported by a majority, it needs to be documented somewhere so it's very clear. And we don't have that (clarity) right now," Cupid said.
TRANSITIONS: In a message to constituents, Marietta Board of Education member Randy Weiner said after four terms on the board, he will step down at the end of the year. Weiner said when he first ran in 2005, his main priority was student achievement, student needs and helping spread the word about Marietta’s extraordinary school district.
“That still holds true today. In 2005, my oldest daughter was a rising first grader at West Side Elementary and my youngest was in pre-school. Now, with both my kids graduated from MHS, I believe it’s time to have this seat filled with another young parent to represent the needs of students and stakeholders,” Weiner writes.
“I’m honored to have served with a number of outstanding board members and I’m pleased with what we have accomplished over the past 16 years. Our schools are thriving. Marietta City Schools are at their highest level academically. State test scores at all three levels — elementary, middle, and high are at their strongest since I joined the board. SAT, ACT, and graduation rate have all continued to climb. We are fortunate to have world class teachers and leadership in every school — led by Superintendent Grant Rivera. I’d like to thank my constituents for their support over the past 4 terms and am confident our schools will continue to excel.”
Weiner, who is one of the most accessible elected officials Around Town has come across, will be missed. We wish him a happy retirement from elected life.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly is hosting a town hall at City Hall next week. The town hall is 6:30 p.m. March 3 in the City Council chambers, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta, and online via Zoom. Masks are required for in-person attendance.
Attendees will hear from Marietta Police Maj. Stephen Campisi, Fire Chief Tim Milligan, Public Works Director Mark Rice, Parks and Recreation Director Rich Buss, and Marietta City Schools board member Kerry Minervini.
To view the meeting online, please visit the following website with the meeting ID number and password: Meeting Link: https://mariettaga.webex.com/mariettaga/j.php?MTID=m35c0659dd8204b1065685e72869b0e06
Meeting Number: 132 222 6326; Password: e2JSpVNy4m9.
OVER THE MOON: Country singer Zach Seabaugh has dropped a new single, “Same Moon.”
The track released Friday and is on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.
Seabaugh, 22, hails from Marietta and competed on the ninth season of “The Voice” in 2016.
Seabaugh revealed on his TikTok channel that the song was written in the hopes of finding love, shortly before he met his girlfriend, with a clip from the new song playing in the background.
“I was looking up at the sky and I was wondering, I was like, man, there’s got to be a girl out there that I’m bound to fall in love with. Right?” he said. “She’s got to be out there. She’s got to be under the same moon. She’s got to be on the planet. She’s got to be somewhere.”
