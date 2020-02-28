Gov. Brian Kemp says the Georgia Department of Corrections has signed a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to renew the 287(g) program.
“As organized crime continues to threaten the safety of our citizens, this partnership will allow Georgia correctional officers to continue to identify and assist in the deportation of cartel members who are using our state as a distribution hub for drugs and weapons,” Kemp said. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Trump Administration and our law enforcement community to enforce the rule of law and keep families safe.”
The governor said the 287(g) program enables Georgia Department of Corrections officers to be cross-trained as designated immigration officers in a correctional setting and aid ICE in national security, public safety and border security efforts, where necessary. The purpose of this collaboration is to increase safety in neighborhoods throughout Georgia by focusing resources on identifying and processing for removal the illegal aliens who fall under ICE’s civil immigration enforcement priorities.
The program has long been used by Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren.
“I am not at all surprised to see Gov. Kemp renewed Georgia DOC’s 287(g) program. It is an important partnership that helps us here in Cobb. 287(g) is a great tool for protecting our residents and preventing future crimes,” Warren said.
RUBBER STAMP (verb)
approve automatically without proper consideration
On Thursday morning, the Cumberland Community Improvement District asked its board of directors to approve a contract with Jacobs Engineering, not to exceed $95,000.
The purpose?
“With the increased activity in the district, there are a lot of things that are going on, graffiti, that we need to, you know, day to day, getting out there, looking at what’s going on on the ground, inspecting the district further,” said Kyethea Clark, the CID’s director of planning and projects. “This is a new program service, that we’re looking to see what exactly the needs are, but then right now we do have an immediate need to go out and actually canvass the area right now for really graffiti and go ahead and try to get that removed.”
The board was confused.
“So we’re basically paying someone to drive around and look for issues,” said board member Bob Voyles, who also serves on the boards of the Perimeter Community Improvement District in Atlanta and the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority.
“That’s part of it, but there are other services that are provided as well,” said Clark, who explained there are also some busted lights in the area that need to be identified before they can be fixed.
“Well I don’t understand it, but I respect you Kim (Menefee), the CCID’s director), putting it forward, and so I’ll go with your recommendation,” said board member Mason Zimmerman. “It’s a cost not to exceed, it’s quantified for one year, it’s a trial and error kind of thing, fill in some gaps, and we’ll reevaluate it in nine months when the contract comes back up. So I don’t have to understand it as much as rely on y’all’s recommendation, so I would make a motion that we approve it.”
Menefee said it was about more than graffiti and broken lights. It is also, she said, about “putting processes in place more clearly on how we manage our assets. … We invested so much in the district, maintaining that now is a big part of what we’re doing.”
Voyles, who had sounded skeptical moments earlier, seemed convinced by Menefee’s explanation.
“I think this is a good interim step, and it gives you leverage, and we need to support it,” he said.
TINSELTOWN: Atlanta’s reputation as the new Hollywood is only growing, if the latest product of the Georgia Studio and Infrastructure Alliance, a book featuring a few of Cobb County’s own film industry professionals, is anything to go by.
The alliance, which represents local investors in Georgia’s film and television production industry, just released a new book called “#WeAreGaFilm,” in which more than 60 Georgians across the state working in the industry share their stories.
Former Miss Cobb County Lace Larrabee, an actor and comedian, is one of the Cobb personalities featured in the book, which is aimed at emphasizing the human impact the industry has on the state.
“I think all of the filming in Georgia validates us as an entertainment community,” Larrabee is quoted as saying in a press release from the alliance. “Now those of us in the performing arts don’t have to act like it’s just a hobby. You can have a lucrative career right here. That’s huge, I don’t have to uproot my life and move across the country.”
Marietta resident Erika Doss, an on-set photographer, is also in the alliance’s book, having moved to Cobb County in 2015 looking for work, per the news release.
“Our careers depend on the entertainment companies staying here,” Doss said via the alliance. “We’ve grown to love living in Georgia.”
Actor Meg Gillentine, a graduate of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, is also in the new book, and said being based in the metro Atlanta area is far from a disadvantage.
“I’ve had more opportunities in film, TV and commercial work in Georgia than I ever did in New York or L.A.,” said Gillentine, per the alliance. “We moved back here and we’re the happiest we’ve ever been.”
Gillentine is a faculty member of the City Springs Theatre Company in Sandy Springs, according to its website.
The alliance said its new book was released this month, just as resolutions were issued in the Georgia General Assembly recognizing the “tens of thousands” of people working in the industry nationwide, as well as the leadership of the alliance.
Beth Talbert, head of the alliance and vice president of studio operations at Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta, said the alliance has made it a priority to build lives and families in Georgia around film and television industry careers.
“We live here, we work here, our families are growing up here,” Talbert said in the alliance news release. We’re proud to share a collection of these stories in our book, #WeAreGaFilm.”
The alliance’s book comes on the heels of a damning audit of Georgia’s film tax credit, which found the industry isn’t as economically helpful as once thought.
The audit, released in January, stated the information available to decision-makers regarding the film tax credit’s impact has been incomplete and inaccurate, and the economic impact and jobs attributable to the credit have been overstated.
MARIETTA Police Chief Dan Flynn is celebrating the work of one of his staff, Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy, to whom the chief presented the Distinguished Service Award this week, with help from his senior command staff.
“(McPhilamy) was recognized for his professionalism, dedication, leadership and for taking public information to a new level in Marietta,” the Marietta Police Department posted on its public Facebook page, with photos of the award ceremony. “Congratulations Officer McPhilamy, well deserved!,” the department said.
Dozens of Facebook users commented on the post, congratulating McPhilamy and vouching for his work.
“Officer McPhilamy deserves this award for his dedication and straight forward approach in getting important information out to the public,” one man said on the police department’s post. “He also is great at managing the press, NOT an easy task.”
Around Town has seen its share of public information officers come and go over the years and many are as useless as Captain Hook’s second glove.
The supremely capable McPhilamy, we are happy to report, is not among that sorry lot, and we congratulate him on this most deserving recognition.