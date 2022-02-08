The hits just kept coming in Monday’s first committee hearing on the GOP-proposed county commission and school board maps.
First, there was the poor soul who took it upon himself to accuse former state Rep. Earl Ehrhart of being involved in the drafting of the maps. This accusation has come up before — Ehrhart works for Taylor English Decisions, the consulting and lobbying arm of the company. Taylor English Duma, the legal division, is in fact the party the Cobb school board hired in December to draw its new map and the one Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, filed for adoption in the General Assembly.
It's safe to say Ginny Ehrhart, Earl Ehrhart’s husband, didn’t care for that particular accusation.
“I just wanted to clarify for you, just so that you're working with the facts … the company that drew the map that we're debating here today, was Taylor English Duma. They are tasked — we're tasked — with the drawing of the maps in coordination with the school board. In my case, I believe you were referring to my husband, he works for Taylor English Decisions, a completely different division, a different legal entity, and one that had no feedback, input, or involvement in the drawing of the maps. So I just want to make sure that you were clear on that,” she said.
Earl Ehrhart also told us he wasn't involved in drawing the proposed Cobb school board map.
“Not at all. I’m not a part of the law firm. I'm not a lawyer. I'm behind a huge firewall of legal right to know, basically. If I were even involved in the email exchange, that would be derogation of attorney client privilege,” he said.
Then, in our continuing coverage on the political fate of Commissioner Jerica Richardson, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, asked the committee’s in-house attorney if it was even legal for a commissioner to be drawn from their district mid-term. If Carson’s commission map is approved, Richardson would be outside of her District 2 come Jan. 1, 2023, and potentially ineligible to serve.
“I did not work on this map,” was how attorney Stuart Morelli began, “So I don't necessarily know, you know, the exact details, but shortening the term of an elected official would require a referendum pursuant to OCGA 1-3-11.”
The code section in question reads, “No office to which a person has been elected shall be abolished nor the term of the office shortened or lengthened by local or special act during the term for which such person was elected unless the same shall be approved by the people of the jurisdiction affected in a referendum on the question.”
Wilkerson told Around Town that clearly means Carson’s map is unlawful; Carson reiterated that so long as Richardson moves into the new district by 2023, she’s got nothing to worry about. It appears quite possible the matter could end up in court before all’s said and done.
Wilkerson then said that Richardson would have been drawn out of her district even without moving cross-county, rendering the GOP’s argument that Richardson had forced their hand moot.
“We're getting off subject here,” said the committee's chair, Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, cutting off that line of questioning.
Finally, near the meeting’s end, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, asked for a few more minutes so that Cobb Board of Education Chair David Chastain might address the committee.
Taylor acceded.
But the man who removed his mask and took the microphone was decidedly not Chastain, but instead a man identifying himself as Mark Harding. The entire room seemed to look around in confusion. Allen gestured toward his face, mouthing that he couldn’t tell who the gentleman was with a mask on, before ducking out to the hallway.
OLENS AND CITYHOOD: After all the candidates jockeying for voters’ support had given their spiels, the actual, elected lawmakers had a moment at the mic during Saturday’s Cobb GOP breakfast.
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, slammed Cobb County government for having retained former Cobb County Chairman Sam Olens as a lobbyist. Olens and a few colleagues at Dentons, per a copy of the contract we obtained via open records request, are receiving a $23,000 flat fee for "legislative services" this session, and have been spotted in several cityhood hearings.
The county itself, meanwhile, has plans to unveil a "robust public awareness campaign" to better educate the voters on the consequences of cityhood.
"As chairwoman of the county, I am here to ensure some sense of transparency and to better educate Cobb Citizens, more broadly, about how cityhood can impact all here," Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid said in addressing the topic last week.
There are four cityhood movements in the county: Lost Mountain (i.e. west Cobb), East Cobb, Vinings and Mableton. With approval from the state legislature and the governor, residents within the boundaries of those proposed cities would be allowed to decide whether vote this spring to incorporate (or not). Bills advancing the cities of Lost Mountain, East Cobb and Vinings to a referendum have, so far, sailed through the legislature, with Mableton up next.
Should voters approve the cities, unincorporated Cobb will lose some 200,000 people, more than a quarter of its population. What it might mean for county finances and services is unclear. It seems this has county leaders concerned. That’s where Olens comes in.
“Cobb County has engaged one of the most expensive lobbying firms in Atlanta,” Setzler said. “(It is) using your public tax dollars to campaign against your ability to vote … to have a city (where) elected officials who are your neighbors in your community represent you.
“Your Cobb County tax dollars,” Setzler continued, “are being spent right now to engage the most expensive lobbying firm in Atlanta to convince people not to have representative government, not to have these cities, but to just maintain the status quo.”
SETZLER'S COMMENTS follow a joint statement issued Friday by Reps. Carson and Ehrhart, the Preserve West Cobb Citizens Alliance, the Vinings Exploratory Committee, Inc. and the East Cobb Cityhood Committee, objecting to the county hiring lobbyists in the cityhood initiatives.
Their statement reads: "On behalf of the citizens of Cobb County, we condemn the use of county taxpayer funds to mobilize paid lobbyists at the Georgia Capitol to work against passage of the cityhood bills that are currently moving through both chambers of the General Assembly.
"Such actions have been taken autonomously, without the consent of the Commission as a whole, and can only be interpreted as an attempt to deny citizens the right to vote for or against cityhood through a referendum.
"We call on Chairman Cupid to immediately cease any such action and to direct her lobbyists to stop all efforts at the Capitol related to cityhood legislation.”
SPECIAL ELECTION: A special election to fill out the remainder of former Republican state Rep. Matt Dollar's term will be held in the next month or two, with the winner serving until the end of the year. Meanwhile next month, candidates will qualify for the November election for Dollar's new District 45, as redrawn by the General Assembly, with the winner taking office in January 2023.
Democrat Dustin McCormick has announced he will run in both races; state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, plans to run in the November race also, as she was drawn into the new District 45.
McCormick said in a press release he's served in leadership positions at Merrill Lynch, E-Trade, Samsung, and several healthcare startups before joining McKesson Corporation, a healthcare distribution company, in 2020. McCormick lives in the Bishop’s Green neighborhood with his partner, Misty, and their two children, Audrey and Finley. A HOPE Scholarship recipient, he holds a B.A. in finance from Georgia Southern University and an Executive M.B.A. from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
STATE SENATE RACE: With state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, taking a stab at becoming Georgia’s next attorney general, a few familiar names will vie for her soon-to-be-vacant District 6 seat.
The latest is Luisa Wakeman, who’s run two unsuccessful campaigns trying to unseat Rep. Cooper in 2018 and 2020.
In a press release announcing her candidacy, Wakeman flagged liberal standbys like gun control and voting rights as themes of her campaign, and touted her work as a nurse in helping to distribute COVID vaccines.
Wakeman’s main competition — so far — will be Atlanta Public Schools school board chair Jason Esteves, who kicked off his legislative campaign in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.