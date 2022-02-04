Heads are spinning trying to follow all the action under the Gold Dome these days, not least of which is what becomes of House District 45 — the seat that until this week was held by state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb.
Announcing his immediate resignation from the House floor, Dollar’s move to take a gig with the Technical College System of Georgia triggers an immediate special election. Gov. Brian Kemp has 10 days from Dollar's resignation to set a date for the election, which will be within the next 30 to 60 days or so.
That election, like the one to replace former state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, last year, will be a "jungle primary" — wide open to members of all parties, all on the same ballot. Though it’s not exactly clear what the victor would do, as the term runs only through the end of this year. The winner would have to win outright (avoiding a runoff), have their election certified, and be sworn in all before the end of this year’s legislative session to find themselves under the Gold Dome. In other words, they might not even get a chance to keep the seat warm.
As one politico put it to Around Town, "This is very much a non-special election. They'll get business cards and they can drive around with the license plate for a few months. That's going to be the extent of it."
That's because this is a redistricting year, and House districts are set to move around when the bell tolls midnight on December 31 — House District 45 included. So while the winner of the special election could run for Dollar’s seat in November, they’d have to live both in the current district and in the future district. Qualifying for the November elections is in March.
As Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler explained it, “If the person that wins the special election also qualifies to run for the new term (and they would have to live in the new district boundaries as well), they would be listed on the May (primary election) ballot as the incumbent, assuming that person is elected in time for it to appear on the May ballot.”
Also throwing a wrench into things is that state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, who until now has represented House District 43, was drawn into the future HD 45. The idea was that Cooper would shift over and run for that seat in November, which Cooper confirmed she intends to do. But given Cooper doesn’t live in Dollar’s current seat, she can’t run in the special election.
What of Dollar himself? We’ve heard some idle speculation that the longtime legislator could launch a bid for one of the six council posts, or even the mayoralty, of the city of East Cobb effort he led through the House, should that legislation make it to the voters and be approved. However, Dollar told Around Town Friday he has no plans to run for either a council or mayor seat. He has publicly said he supports Cooper's reelection.
Then there’s the matter of Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who has been drawn out of her current District 2 in the maps proposed by Cobb Republican lawmakers. Eveler pointed us to a county code section specifying that members of the Cobb Board of Commissioners must live within their respective districts for the duration of their terms (in Richardson’s case, through the end of 2024), or their seat “shall become vacant.”
Given the GOP majorities in both General Assembly chambers, the GOP map appears likely to be the law of the land. Meaning that if Richardson doesn’t move from her new northeast Cobb home, when the bell tolls midnight on Dec. 31, her brief stint in elected office could come to a rather abrupt end.
PRESS CONFERENCE TANGO: Republican state Rep. Ed Setzler's appearance at Democratic state Rep. Erick Allen's press conference under the Gold Dome this week attracted quite a bit of attention.
Allen, who is campaigning to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor, shared on Twitter a video of his tapping Setzler on the arm and asking the Republican to step away from the dais, with the following comment:
“In 2019 he came for women's bodily autonomy. Today he came for the voters of Cobb and OUR microphone while discussing fair maps. Enough with you and your shenanigans, Ed Setzler. Not today and not on my watch!”
State Rep. Wes Cantrell, R-Woodstock, responded on Twitter, writing "Deceptive video. Poor form. This often happens to standup guys when they decide to run for statewide office. I thought Erick was better than this, not just another politician. Oh well," to which Allen responded, "You were not there Wes."
For his part, Setzler shared his version on how the event unfolded:
"I stood to the left edge of the press conference with my mask on listening to them trash me and others by name; when the news media saw me standing there, they said to Erick, 'There’s Setzler over there, why don’t you let him speak for himself?' So Erick motioned me over and gave me the podium to speak," Setzler said, advising that Allen should be asked for the entire uncut video.
"After a few minutes in which Erick didn’t like what I was saying, it made too much common sense for him, he decided to take the podium back from me to continue his fake outrage," Setzler said. "The fact is that Erick created the most politically biased maps of any Cobb legislator, attempting a complete 5-0 Democrat takeover of the Cobb County Commission. He is so angry that Republicans were not dumb enough to play along that he is pitching temper tantrums in front of the entire Atlanta press corps.”
CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENTS: Monica DeLancy, the apartment activist and former Cobb Board of Commissioners candidate, has declared her candidacy for Georgia’s 39th House District.
It’s the seat currently held by state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell.
"After much thought, prayer, and consideration, I have decided to embrace the support, suggestions and encouragement from my colleagues and my community to seriously enter the race for a seat in House District 39 as State Representative. The many voices of 30-40% in our community and in our district have gone too long not being heard. We can’t continue, we must be heard, and the time to act is NOW. House District 39 deserves to have someone who is willing to challenge the norm, be a voice and change the reality of steady evictions and the continuous increase of families being displaced. I am that someone, and I’ve been ready to serve from day one,” DeLancy said in an emailed statement.
In other candidate news, less than 24 hours after Smyrna Councilman Austin Wagner announced his resignation, a hat has been thrown into the ring. Latonia Hines, executive assistant district attorney in the Cobb DA’s office, has announced her intent to run for the Smyrna City Council seat.
“I am a longtime resident of the City of Smyrna," Hines wrote. "I have been dedicated to public service for over 20 years from my work as a prosecutor in the Cobb Solicitor’s Office and the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, and as a member of various community organizations including the Smyrna Optimist Club and the Cobb County NAACP. I am excited and looking forward to serving the citizens of Smyrna and the community in this new position.”
Hines was quickly endorsed by her boss, Flynn Broady Jr., and her former boss, longtime county Solicitor General Barry Morgan.
Wagner resigned to take a job in the Atlanta mayor’s office.
Smyrna City Clerk Heather Peacon-Corn told the MDJ that the election will likely be on May 24, the same day as the primary elections for state offices. Qualifying would be in the second week of March. Details have yet to be finalized with the Cobb Board of Elections, however.
This is Jeopardy!: Hats off to KSU’s Raymond Goslow, a student competing in the Jeopardy! College Championship. His episode airs Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
