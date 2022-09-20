Triple BOC Map

At left are the current Cobb County Board of Commissioners district boundaries, which remain in place until the end of 2022. The center map shows the map proposed by Republicans this year and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp which, takes effect Jan. 1, 2022. The map on the right is the rival map proposed by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, which was never passed. The Board of Commissioners, however, plans to try and substitute Allen’s map for the Republican map through an assertion of its constitutional “home rule” powers.
The historic building at 9 West Park Square has a vacant storefront after the closing of Hamilton Jewelers.
Lisa Cupid
