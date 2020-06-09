One of the more talked about bills the General Assembly will take up when it returns to the Gold Dome on Monday addresses hate crimes.
A hate crimes bill, House Bill 426, passed the House last year and sits in committee in the Senate. The business community has put on a full court press for the Senate to pass the bill, with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce issuing statements on why it should be passed.
Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, added her chamber to the list of groups that want to see it approved.
"The Cobb Chamber supports the hate crimes bill and urges our legislators for swift passage to join 45 other states that have this law in place,” Mason told Around Town when asked where her group stands.
Whether there are enough Republicans in the Senate to support the bill remains to be seen. Only one House Republican representing Cobb voted in support of the bill last year: Don Parsons.
All the other House members representing Cobb who supported the bill were Democrats: David Wilkerson, Teri Anulewicz, Mary Frances Williams, Erick Allen, Erica Thomas, Sheila Jones and Michael Smith.
Three Cobb House Republicans voted against the bill: Bert Reeves, John Carson and Ginny Ehrhart.
And three Cobb lawmakers were marked excused from the vote, which is usually what happens when lawmakers want to avoid going on record.
The three marked excused were Republicans Matt Dollar and Sharon Cooper and Democrat Roger Bruce.
One Cobb lawmaker, meantime, was marked as not voting: Republican Ed Setzler.
AT caught up with Reeves and Ehrhart on Tuesday to ask why they voted against the bill.
Ehrhart said the concept of punishing individuals more harshly based on their “viewpoint” was simply bad public policy.
"My opposition to a “hate” crimes bill is not at all swayed because a high-profile case has dragged this issue into the limelight once again," she said in an email. "Empowering the government to 'get inside the heads' of its citizens and then dole out stiffer sentences when it finds their viewpoints disagreeable is nothing short of Orwellian. Shall we all now check over our shoulders for the Thought Police? (Perhaps progressives could funnel the money saved from defunding the police into this new breed of law enforcement.) A free country should never select out certain viewpoints and opinions and then punish its citizens for them. Even if the viewpoint is an ugly one. Even if the opinion includes hate. What should we do instead? Punish the crime. Punish it swiftly, justly, and forcefully. Stay out of people’s heads. It’s as simple as that."
Reeves, an attorney and floor leader for Gov. Brian Kemp, explained why he voted no.
“Hate crime laws have a long history of constitutional issues that concern me,” Reeves said. “In Georgia law today, most offenses already have sentencing ranges that allow a judge to impose a longer and appropriate sentence when the case involves factors such as racism. Because of these concerns I voted no last year. However, I am outraged at the events we have seen, and it has caused a deeper level of recognition of how prevalent racism still is in our country. If passing this legislation can be a step to bring change and healing, then I believe it is something to consider. I will closely follow what the Senate does with the bill and will reconsider it if it comes back to the House for a final vote."
Wilkerson said he hopes Cobb Republicans in the Senate will support the bill.
“The bill will come back to the House if there are any changes. If that happens we will need Republicans in the House to support it as well,” Wilkerson said.
ON THE RIGHT: Bob Ehrlich, former governor and congressman from Maryland, was the featured speaker at Saturday morning’s Cobb GOP (virtual) breakfast, and among his talking points was denouncing the journalism he said has made the news hard to watch, as well as the difference between Democrat and Republican reactions to COVID-19 closures.
“It’s tough to watch the news these days. It’s tough to sit there and watch what’s happening to our country,” Ehrlich said. “I’ve never seen worse journalism. I’ve never seen more narrative-driven journalism. … Most of the folks on this call this morning do not remember Walter Cronkite, but I do. … The bottom line is that not so long ago in this country, you’d turn the evening news on and receive the news. Today you turn the evening news on, and you receive narratives and you receive agendas. And of course with regards to the mainstream media, and the cable news networks for the most part, it’s all about the president, it’s all about anti-Trump and it’s all about defeating the president come November.”
Ehrlich also said he felt Democrats had taken too much to “identity politics,” and had as a result forced the party further left and out of the “mainstream.”
He called identity politics — the assigning of a political party to someone because of their race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation — inherently “so racist and racial.”
“It’s anti-intellectual, it’s defeatist, it’s wrong, and our party needs to stand up against it in every respect,” he said, before turning to COVID-19 and the “riots,” that have distracted from coverage of the virus.
“I guess it’s still around,” he said.
Ehrlich said he found “very interesting,” the different “instincts” of Democratic versus Republican governors around the country in terms of how they handled COVID-19.
“With regard to the instincts of blue (Democrat) governors, it was generally more authoritarianism, it was more lockdown, it was more loss of freedom. It was instinctual in many cases,” he said. “With regard to red (Republican) governors, it was, ‘Hey, let’s get back to work. Let’s (do) social distancing, let’s do what the scientists tell us to do, but also, let’s unleash that economy. Let’s practice our freedom.’ That’s our instinct. Our instinct is to go to work. Our instinct as Americans is freedom.”
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Dr. Sam Matthews, retired senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Marietta, posted the following message on his Facebook page yesterday which we publish with his permission:
"I've thought a great deal about 'Black Lives Matter,' both the slogan and the thought behind it. I've also thought about its counterpoint that I've seen on some signs, 'White Lives Matter.' Both are true, of course. All life is precious, regardless, as a friend wrote, of the color of the package in which it is wrapped. Perhaps you grew up, as I did, with 'Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight ... '
"But if we're at the point in our history where we need to say simply, 'Black Lives Matter,' then let's do that. We probably have some catching up to do. To say the phrase does not diminish another color, nor does it raise one above another. Saying it merely reminds us of what we already know and believe. Black lives matter. Who knows? If we say it often enough and act on it even more often, then perhaps it will become so ingrained in us that we won't need to say it anymore. Perhaps we won't need to say anything at all about color. Maybe then we can move up, up to the point, as the man said, when we are judged not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character. I hope I live long enough to see that."