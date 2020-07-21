Might the Ahmaud Arbery murder case be moved to Cobb County?
Three defendants pleaded not guilty last week in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Arbery outside Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia. Arbery was reportedly jogging through the neighborhood when the defendants — Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan, who believed Arbery was a burglar, confronted him. The encounter ended in Arbery’s shooting death.
On hand for Friday’s court proceedings in Brunswick were Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes and members of her staff. Holmes was chosen to prosecute the case after two other prosecutors recused themselves because of prior relationships with defendant Gregory McMichael, a former police officer.
Cobb and Glynn counties have a history of swapping venues. Most recently, the high-profile trial of Justin Ross Harris in the “hot-car death” of his son Cooper. That trial required Judge Mary Staley Clark, court officials, prosecutors and the defense team to travel to Brunswick and spend more than a month trying that case in the Glynn County courthouse. Three years prior to the Harris case, Cobb was the site of a murder trial of a Brunswick teenager accused of fatally shooting a toddler. And before that, you can go back to the 2007 trial of Stacey Ian Humphreys, who was charged in the murders of two west Cobb real estate agents. That case was also tried in Brunswick.
So might Cobb play host to the Arbery court case? It’s another high-profile trial that likely could qualify for a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity. And in this case, the local prosecution team would be on its home turf.
Around Town reached out to D.A. Holmes for the answers.
“So whether or not there's a change of venue is likely going to depend on the request from one or all three of the defendants in the case, or if for some reason, the judge finds that there's some reason to change that venue. That will be a decision that's likely made much closer to when the trial date actually comes up,” Holmes said.
“As for the relationship between Glynn County and Cobb County, a lot of factors determine when one case is moved to the other jurisdiction. It has a lot to do with demographics. A study was done on a number of different counties statewide to compare those things. But that's really just one of the factors. Because the two court administrations had worked so well together, I think it became an easy switch to the other jurisdiction. Knowing that the demographics, at least per the 2010 Census, were similar, it made it an easy choice. I think the situation is a little bit different in that our office is a special prosecutor for the Glynn County case. And my guess would be that that might be an argument against moving it to Cobb County,” the D.A. said.
Holmes said it’s tough to nail down a timetable for the trial, especially due to the pandemic that has curtailed court proceedings, but said she would expect the trial to begin no later than in the spring of 2021.
Regardless of where the case is tried, Holmes said she is not anticipating a long, protracted trial and doesn’t expect it to last as long as the Harris case.
ON THE RIGHT: Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, is the speaker at Friday's Cobb County Republican Women's Club luncheon at the Hilton Marietta Conference Center. The event begins at 11 a.m. with meeting the Republican candidates in the lobby. The club asks attendees to wear masks. Reed will be speaking about “The Stakes in the 2020 Election from our Justice System to Religious Freedoms.” For more information and to make reservations, visit the organization’s website at www.ccrwc.org.
ON THE LEFT: Essence Johnson with the Cobb Democratic Party is hosting a virtual town hall with the two candidates locked in a runoff for the Cobb Commission District 4 seat: Shelia Edwards and Monique Sheffield. The event is 7 p.m. Thursday and can be watched on the Cobb Democrats' Facebook page. ... Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur is scheduled to host a Facebook town hall with the two Democrats in a runoff for a chance to challenge state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, this November: Kyle Rinaudo and Lisa Campbell. The event is 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
RECOGNITION: At its Monday meeting, the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority recognized former Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon for 20 years of service on the board, including four years as chairman. Bacon will be replaced by Smyrna Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch as Smyrna’s representative on the board.
ON STYLE: Last month the Associated Press, whose stylebook governs newspapers from sea to shining sea, decreed that the word “black” should be capitalized when used in reference to race. A decision about what to do with “white” was still under consideration, it said at the time.
That decision was made Monday. White will remain lowercase.
“The AP said white people in general have much less shared history and culture, and don't have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color,” AP said in its reasoning.
OUT OF TOWN: Now a bit of departure for Around Town as we head to a couple of locations outside of Cobb County.
MDJ Managing Editor JK Murphy recently spent a week in one of the coronavirus hotspots while on a family vacation in Panama City Beach and filed this report:
In anecdotal information, let’s just say there was little social distance being practiced.
The beaches were packed, with Murphy counting more than 20 tents, dozens of cornhole boards and bocce ball courts … all staked out and crammed into about 50 yards of sand. Not a mask in sight. The only place masks were being worn was at the Winn-Dixie supermarket, where about half of the customers covered their faces.
Little wonder Florida is setting records for the spread, although many of the beachgoers were vacationing from elsewhere and not Florida residents. On the day of departure, the Sunshine State reported a whopping 15,300 new cases in a single day. For those readers concerned, the family played it safe and behaved and thus far … no symptoms to report.
Meantime, Cobb Life Editor Katy Ruth Camp spent a few days in Savannah where its mayor, Van Johnson, continues to enforce a public mask-wearing ordinance.
Last Wednesday, Johnson openly criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for "overstepping" his authority when Kemp insisted that cities do not have the right to enforce mask mandates. The governor has filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and its mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, over the capital city’s mandate that people must wear masks.
For the record, in Savannah, all visitors and residents must wear masks in all public places and businesses, except while eating or exercising. Camp reports that city hall is draped with a large banner that reads: "MASK UP: Mandatory Mask Order."
So are Savannahians heeding the mandate? Roving reporter Katy Ruth says it’s a mixed bag. Some wear masks everywhere. Some take them off when no one is near. Some carry them in their hands "just in case." Others have no mask in sight.
In general, Camp says most people are giving people space and wearing a mask while approaching others. But she’s talked with business owners who say those following the mask ordinance are the tourists, not the city’s residents.
Katy Ruth sums up the situation with some prose — we expect no less from Miss Camp. She describes mask fatigue as “growing as fast as the Spanish moss.” And she says the "mandate" seems to be a gentle Southern suggestion to show polite manners more than anything else.