Tensions boiled over in Smyrna Thursday afternoon as Mayor Derek Norton and longtime Ward 4 Councilman Charles “Corkey” Welch clashed over the process for replacing former Councilman Lewis Wheaton, who resigned Wednesday.
There was not necessarily any disagreement about Wheaton’s preferred replacement. Wheaton and the rest of the council support appointing Kathy Young, former Smyrna Education Foundation president.
Instead, the conflict at the council’s work session arose from an email Welch sent to Norton and city attorney Scott Cochran that questioned whether a replacement for Wheaton could actually be appointed.
In Smyrna, the council can replace one of its members who resigned if that person officially left their role within six months of an election for that seat (Wheaton’s resignation became official May 10).
Welch was skeptical that Wheaton, who resigned because he moved out of his ward, still had a residence in his ward and thus represented the area within six months of the Nov. 7 election.
“I was unclear about what the city bylaws say about appointment versus having to have a new election, and I went back and read what’s required as part of our charter, and I’m still unclear,” Welch told the MDJ.
Welch's email sought a legal opinion on the process from Cochran and Norton, who informed him of the six-month policy. As Welch was still unclear on the timeline of Wheaton’s resignation and move out of the ward, he sent a response to Cochran and Norton that was the subject of the mayor’s ire Thursday.
“I’m calling BS. This whole issue is beginning to sound like a conspiracy to commit election fraud. I won’t be part of it. It is unethical and illegal,” Welch wrote in the email.
Norton did not take kindly to Welch's words.
“Without any knowledge of conversations had or associated facts, Mr. Welch jumped to the conclusion last week that there must be some conspiracy in Smyrna involving the Ward 7 council seat vacancy,” Norton told the Journal.
During the meeting, Norton told Welch, “You sent that to me and (Cochran), so you’re either saying I’m unethical and doing something illegal and in a conspiracy to commit election fraud, he is or Lewis is, and I’ll tell you, all three of us don’t appreciate it."
He added it was now unclear whether Young would accept the appointment to the Ward 7 seat.
Young did not respond to the Journal's request for comment by press time.
Responding to the mayor, Welch said, “Derek, you’re a big fella, you can handle (it). You’re in politics, you need to have thick skin.”
Welch expanded on his thoughts behind the email.
“If indeed there was some plan to delay (Wheaton’s) resignation just so we could appoint somebody to that position, then that’s wrong,” he said. “If that’s what happened, we’re putting somebody in there and going beyond what the city bylaws say, and to me that’s election fraud.”
“But that’s not what happened,” Norton responded.
On Thursday, Norton extended his criticism of Welch, saying the councilman’s rhetoric was election-year fodder.
“Unfortunately, he’s taken what I view is national rhetoric, talking about election fraud and conspiracies and all of that, and brought it to Smyrna, Georgia, and there’s no place for that garbage here,” Norton said.
Norton and Welch have butted heads before, though it seems the mayor has had enough after this latest quarrel.
He noted Welch has voted against numerous initiatives and policies supported by a majority of the council, including Smyrna’s nondiscrimination ordinance and downtown improvements, and has begun to question the need for turf field improvements in the city’s parks.
Welch readily acknowledged he has opposed various items the mayor supported.
“He may be letting some of that frustration bleed through on this subject, but to me, it’s just business,” Welch said. “I don’t have anything personal against the mayor or the way he votes or what he supports or anything else. I just vote the way I feel on every subject.”
Norton indicated he thinks it’s time for Welch to step aside from the City Council after the email debacle.
“This is yet another in a long line of examples of Mr. Welch being in office too long and out of touch,” Norton said.
Elections are in place for voters to decide whether he should stick around, Welch said.
“I personally feel like I’m in touch with the constituents in Ward 4,” Welch said. “I have a somewhat conservative ward, and I am somewhat conservative, and in November I intend on running for election, and the voters will tell.”
All seven Smyrna City Council seats and the seat for mayor will be up for election this November, with each serving four-year terms. Welch was first elected the councilman from Smyrna Ward 4 in 2011 and has been in the position ever since, while Norton was elected mayor in 2019 after serving four years as the councilman for Smyrna Ward 1.
Norton has said he plans to seek reelection.
THE BIG PICTURE: Before Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid delivered her State of the County address last week, the state of metro Atlanta was described by Mike Carnathan.
Carnathan is head of research and analytics at the Atlanta Regional Commission, a planning and intergovernmental coordination agency for 11 counties in metro Atlanta.
Cobb has been a “very successful county” that’s grown by more than 200% since 1970, he said.
Metro Atlanta has ranked fourth in total population growth last decade, and has been in a similar position for decades.
But population growth is slowing. The metro region added about 800,000 residents in the last decade, Carnathan said, less than in the 2000s (1 million) and in the 1990s (1.3 million).
The same trend can be seen in Cobb’s trajectory.
“We are going to have to work a lot harder to attract that talent in our borders to power the new economy. And we're going to have to work a lot harder to grow that talent natively, in our public education systems and our workforce development systems,” Carnathan said.
Most of the growth over the past three decades, and most of the future growth, comes from “populations of color,” Carnathan said.
Carnathan said the country needs to plan for an aging society as baby boomers are reaching retirement age.
By 2050, the 21-county metro Atlanta region will have 900,000 people who are 75 or older. The share of residents who are 75 and up will double, with implications for issues like transportation, housing and health care.
“As a society, we've never really had to face a significant proportion of the population being 75 and older,” Carnathan said.
Workforce development will be key to Cobb’s future, he added, as the economy transitions from a goods-based one to a service-based one.
Carnathan said the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law in 2021 presents a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” by pumping billions of dollars into the metro economy. The law will be used to create new infrastructure such as roads and bridges, broadband, electrification, water and climate resilience.
Without the workforce to implement that investment, Carnathan said the opportunity will be squandered.
Carnathan said that while metro Atlanta has many benefits, there are also features that “we aren't proud of,” such as ranking “almost dead last” in upward economic mobility, and high income inequality between the haves and have-nots. Poverty, he added, has implications for student success, health care, and the ability of people to get good jobs.
In the view of ARC personnel, affordable housing is the biggest challenge facing metro Atlanta, Carnathan said.
In Cobb, home prices have risen 65% since 2016, reaching an average sale price of about $460,000.
“Think about low-income, moderate-income folks. … We do offer great amenities and great opportunities. Are we failing that promise by not providing affordable housing? Yes, I think we are,” Carnathan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.