Will Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson be drawn out of her district when Republicans drop their new reapportionment map for the Cobb Board of Commissioners? That’s the word on the grapevine. What makes it easier for Republicans to do that is that Richardson recently moved from the Delk Road area to a new home in northeast Cobb, close to Commissioner JoAnn Birrell’s District 3.
Richardson, for her part, says her move to the northern part of her current district had nothing to do with politics or district boundaries. It’s simply where she grew up — hence the move.
Around Town rang state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, a veteran of the redistricting process, to hear what he thought about this political chatter. After all, the Republicans control the General Assembly, and if you’re a betting person, the odds are the Republican map is the one that will carry the day.
“In trying to develop fair and balanced county commission districts, I’m concerned that Commissioner Richardson may have committed political suicide by moving to the conservative northeast corner of her district,” Setzler said, adding, “I cannot comment on whether her picking up and moving to the opposite end of her district 9-months ago was some kind of strategic move, but with a base of support along I-75 that put her over the top in 2020, she has created unneeded difficulty for herself in being able to continue to serve.”
Yet is it really political suicide? Remember that Richardson was elected to a four-year term in 2020. University of Georgia Professor Charles Bullock, leading guru on redistricting, said whatever redistricting changes are approved this year wouldn’t take effect until the next election — in Richardson’s case, in 2024. She’ll have to decide at that point whether she wants a new office or a new address if the map does indeed draw her into a new district held by Birrell.
Richardson said Friday she’d heard the same rumor about her district, with a wrinkle — that Birrell herself is being drawn out of her own district. Around Town couldn’t immediately reach Birrell, but rang up Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. She tells us she’s hearing the same about both of her colleagues. And the stakes are far higher for Birrell, who has to qualify for reelection in March.
The GOP-proposed map for the Board of Commissioners is expected to be filed soon.
UNMATCHED: At a reception for retiring Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn, the chief received resolutions from both houses of the Georgia General Assembly recognizing his 48-year career in law enforcement, which includes 15 years leading MPD.
“This is a resolution from the Senate, has a nice picture of the Capitol, and a lot of ‘whereas,’” said state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb. “That’s one more thing to either collect dust, or you can hang it on your wall. If you decide not to use the folder, give it back to me — they’re on backorder right now.”
Added the senator later, “I hope your retirement sticks this time.”
Flynn has twice tried to retire, first from the Miami-Dade Police and then from the Savannah-Chatham Police, only to be convinced to take another job.
After Kirkpatrick came state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta.
“You just heard from the House of Lords, now you get to hear from the House of Commons,” Seabaugh said.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin closed out the speeches, telling the chief’s wife, Denise, she could “now have him back.”
“When I’m your age and I retire, I’d like to look as good as you do,” said Tumlin, 74, to Flynn, 70.
A day later at Friday’s Cobb County Republican Women’s Club, Flynn was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his “unmatched” dedication and service. After a round of applause, Flynn told the crowd “The very best part of retiring is I can now come out of the closet as a practicing Republican,” a statement that generated laughter and cheers.
ON THE RIGHT: Thursday’s meeting of the Cobb GOP began with a eulogy for Mike Boyce, Republican and former Cobb Board of Commissioners chairman, who died earlier this week after suffering two strokes. Delivered by Kevin Nicholas, it was a kind tribute to a man who had riled many in his own party when he voted to increase the county’s millage rate in his one and only term as chair.
All was quiet at the Cobb GOP HQ. But then, things got, well, rowdy.
It was a masterclass in the complexities of parliamentary procedure, as motions were made and debated, points of order and inquiry requested, and the minutiae of Robert’s Rule of Order chewed over.
The reason? As reported elsewhere in today’s MDJ, a controversial slew of rules changes had been proposed by the party’s rules committee. For the substance of those changes, refer to that story.
The heat went up a few degrees early in the night, when Dr. Lisa Adkins, who had lost the race for Cobb GOP chair to Salleigh Grubbs last spring, tried to strike a vote on the proposed rules from the night’s agenda. The committee that had crafted them, she argued, was improperly formed. She cited a technicality with the rules we won’t bore you with here, but believe us, when Grubbs called for a vote to adopt the agenda as presented, it was met with scattered howls of protest, though it passed overwhelmingly moments later.
“The agenda is adopted,” Grubbs ruled after calling the vote.
“No it’s not!” some in the crowd shouted back.
But the meeting progressed. Despite a (successful) motion to limit debate on each of the four proposals to 10 minutes, two and a half hours passed and one man’s bedtime iPhone alarm had gone off before they were ready to move onto the “meat and potatoes” of the night’s meeting, in Grubb’s words — the budget, financial report, etc.
As expressed to Around Town and the crowd at Thursday’s meeting, Grubbs just wanted the whole controversy to blow over.
THE EUBANKS SECRET: AT loyalists will recall that in Wednesday’s paper, we told you about the buzz surrounding a major land deal involving the Marietta Station office and the Marietta Square Market food hall across the railroad tracks.
As a refresher, there’s talk that James Eubanks’ family, which owns four acres of property west of Church Street and east of North Marietta Parkway, may be selling.
After Around Town did some more poking around, the name Bridger Properties has emerged in connection to the rumored real estate deal.
Atlanta-based Bridger has struck a deal with the Eubanks family last week, sources tell us.
Reached for comment, Jack Arnold, the firm’s co-founder and principal, told the MDJ that the company has “some PR coming,” and said he’d get back to us.
Other Bridger developments in Cobb include Cumberland Marketplace, at Cumberland Boulevard and Cobb Parkway, and Commons at Chastain, at Busbee Parkway and Chastain Road.
According to Marietta Station’s website, three historic buildings were built in the 19th century by J.R. Brumby to manufacture products for the Marietta Chair Company. They were used for various industrial purposes over the years. In 1980, they were united under the Marietta Station banner and converted into offices.
Developers converted a 1960s warehouse in 2019 to create the Marietta Square Market, the wildly popular food hall.
