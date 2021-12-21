Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan made it clear: “I have 12 months and two weeks left in my term” as the No. 2 leader in Georgia and, despite his decision to not seek reelection, he’s “not taking his eye off the ball.”
Duncan outlined his accomplishments, his political future and his hopes for Georgia and its Republican party in a joint Kiwanis Club of Marietta/Rotary Club of Marietta Christmas lunch gathering last week at the Hilton Marietta Conference Center.
Introduced by local attorney Justin O’Dell, whose openers often rival and at times surpass the length of the speaker’s speech, Duncan said while his immediate future does not include a campaign, he’s not done with politics.
Once out of office, he’ll continue to focus on his plan for a post-Trump renaissance of the Republican party.
“I hope we can figure out how to get our act back together,” Duncan told the civic club audience. The former health-care executive, Minor League Baseball player and three-term state representative said he has outlined his Republican objectives and the paths to get there in a book titled “G.O.P. 2.0: How the 2020 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America’s Conservative Party,” published by Simon and Schuster.
In the book, he calls his effort a “P.E.T. Project.” That stands for conservative Policies, genuine Empathy, and a respectful Tone.
“I’m not the only conservative in America who wakes up wishing the past months were just a bad dream. I’m not the lone Republican who feels in my gut that our party is following the wrong path. And I’m not alone in believing there’s a better way forward,” he says in promotions for the book.
Duncan, along with fellow top Republican officeholders “Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, are in the Trump doghouse after Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results favoring President Joe Biden were allowed to stand.
Kemp, who earned a Trump endorsement that kickstarted his 2018 campaign, and Raffensperger, who stands by his vote count, are both running again, despite having fallen out with the former president.
The Lt. Gov. was frank when talking about being ostracized by Trump camp loyalists and the role that played in his decision to not seek a second term.
“Two hundred and eighty characters on Twitter is not a good way to run the greatest country in the world,” Duncan said, prompting applause from the crowd.
But back to O’Dell’s introductory opus. The Democratic attorney's preface evidently struck a chord with the Republican lieutenant governor. Duncan said he’d like O'Dell to introduce him at all his speeches. Now that’s bipartisanship.
GOVERNOR'S RACE: Randy Evans, a longtime fixture in the Georgia GOP scene who served as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Luxembourg, is pulling no punches in his social media commentary on the Republican primary race between Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
So if you need a gauge to measure the split in the Republican party, look no further. A sample?
“If you are wondering why Brian Kemp would ruin the holiday season with a series of ‘slash’ ads, the answer is simple. He knows that if there is a runoff, he has no chance to win. So, he must try to win over Perdue and Vernon without a runoff. It is the me-first mentality. So, we must endure them,” Evans posted this month.
Here’s another one:
“Brian Kemp brags about winning against Stacey Abrams in 2018. Wonder how he would have done with drop boxes, no signature absentee ballots and all the other things (Raffensperger) and he gave to Abrams/Biden for the 2020 election. He gets in under the wire and then sets our own Senators and our country up for election losses and then brags about? That’s Kemp first - Georgia & America last. That’s twisted."
And this:
"Let’s be clear. I supported Kemp in the 2018 primary & general election. I supported Kemp when I returned from serving my country. But then, I visited Georgians - from the state GOP convention to family around the state to voters at various events and it became clear: Kemp can’t win. Having seen what Biden has done to America, I could not simply look the other way in Georgia because of the inconvenient truth: Kemp can’t win. You can shoot the messenger, but that does not change the message."
Around Town asked the Kemp campaign if they cared to respond. They didn't.
We also asked Kerwin Swint, director of the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University, what to make of this.
“Well, Randy was appointed to his post by Donald Trump, right? Randy is historically very close to Newt Gingrich. Newt Gingrich has come out against Kemp and for Perdue. So I think it’s his natural political alliances and allegiances. He’s on Team Perdue, that’s what it looks like to me," Swint said.
Another factor to consider is that Evans’ son, attorney Jake Evans of east Cobb, is running for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, in next year’s election. A Trump endorsement of Jake Evans would certainly be valuable in helping him vault over all the other candidates in the Republican primary for the 6th Congressional.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Last month, the MDJ reported that Cobb’s health department had asked the Board of Commissioners to impose a tax increase of 0.1 mills (roughly $3.6 million) to better fund the department. Mere hours after that story landed on readers’ doorstep, the health department reached out to us to backtrack on that request, saying it had not asked for a tax increase, per se. That despite the fact that the department’s presentation quite clearly asked for an “additional” millage for Cobb taxpayers to fund public health costs.
The clarification brought one of two things to mind: either the health department sought an additional millage atop the county’s existing rate, or it wanted a slice of funding already committed elsewhere. And in a county where every department says it’s already woefully underfunded, where is that money to come from?
In a recent interview with the health department's director, Dr. Janet Memark, the MDJ asked her to set the record straight. Here’s what she said:
“The budgeting for public health is very, very complicated,” Memark explained. “We have 80 different funding streams that come into our office.”
Some comes from fees charged for their services, some comes from the state. But it’s not enough, Memark said, and Cobb and Douglas counties have chipped in annually to help out.
“The problem with that is it's a fluctuating funding,” she continued. “And so it can't really be used for operational expenses because it can be taken away in a second.”
“So what we asked for was to have our funding that was provided to public health tied to the millage, so that we could have some consistent funding. So if the population goes up or the tax digest goes up, that, you know, we would get an amount of funding and if it goes down, that is tied together. It just makes it a little bit more consistent.”
If that request were met, it would help bolster the “skeleton crew” that has been working there through the pandemic.
“We're having a lot of issues as our group was ... underfunded when this all started and now … we're having trouble with retention, and we pay horribly … because we can't increase the pay and so that is what we're asking for — it was so that we can not only just beef up our infrastructure, but try to get it back to where it was.”
BABY ON BOARD: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff already had a lot on his plate, and now he’s got one more item with the birth of his first child this week.
Ossoff and his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, announced Monday the birth of Eva Beth Ossoff. Congratulations to the new father – and be glad you don’t have to run for reelection next year.
According to Bob Phillips, “There are three stages of man: He believes in Santa Claus; he does not believe in Santa Claus; he is Santa Claus.”
Whatever stage you or your loved ones are in, Around Town wishes you a very Merry Christmas.
