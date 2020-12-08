When Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly told Mayor Steve Tumlin over lunch last week that she was running for mayor, Tumlin said he wasn't surprised.
“No, I expected it. She’s sharp. If I’d have been her, I’d have thought about running,” he said.
Cooper Kelly’s second term on the City Council expires at the end of 2021 while Tumlin’s third term as mayor ends also.
If you haven’t heard until now that Tumlin intends to seek a fourth term, he said it was simply a matter of not wanting “to rain on her parade, so to speak.”
The two have a good relationship. Tumlin came to know her when she ran against Tom Cheater for a seat on the Marietta school board, a race she lost in 2009. Her involvement in the community inspired him to appoint her to a seat on the Marietta Housing Authority in 2011.
“I was proud to do it and I’m proud that she ran with it,” he said.
Tumlin said when he and Cooper Kelly met for lunch, they discussed what they wanted to accomplish with the rest of the council over the next six months.
Cooper Kelly said regardless of whether Tumlin ran, they would keep their relationship as professional as it’s always been, something Tumlin agreed with.
“First of all, I think we both would have trouble going negative. You have to have reasons to go negative,” he said.
Cooper Kelly has said she intends to keep her campaign nonpartisan, just as the mayor’s seat and City Council are nonpartisan. Tumlin said he'll do the same.
“I think the city of Marietta whether it's the Board of Lights and Water, the City Council and all, we don't need any barriers to keep us from reaching good constructive consensus. We’re blessed to be nonpartisan. What we do in the voting booth on the first Tuesday of November is one thing, but when we come out I’m a Mariettan first.”
At age 73, Tumlin wears many hats. He’s a tax attorney with offices off Marietta Square. There are his six grandchildren to keep up with, his church, not to mention his responsibilities as mayor.
“I’m going to give up my dream to be a scratch golfer, which wouldn’t happen anyway. It’s just not in my blood .. but most of all I have to have my wife’s blessing and I’ve gotten that now."
His message to Mariettans on why they should return him to office in next year’s election?
“If you use the old cliche, ‘Is Marietta better today than it was 12 years ago, everything considered?’ I’d say, ‘Yes,’ and with whatever collaborative effort that made that possible with myself as mayor, I guarantee will continue.”
One of the accomplishments Tumlin is most proud of is the $68 million bond issue he convinced voters to approve to redevelop the depressed Franklin Gateway corridor. That effort has transformed the corridor with the razing of dilapidated apartment complexes and the building of practice fields and headquarters of Atlanta United, along with other developments such as Home Depot.
“And it’s not finished yet. You throw out the pandemic, I think two or three other announcements would be already forthcoming,” he said. “I think Marietta has grown and gotten better every year. Just go back to when Mayor (Leon “Rip”) Blair brought the Bell Bomber Plant here. It’s been an ongoing and steady improvement for the last 80 years.”
The pandemic has hit Marietta just as it’s hit everywhere and it will take time to recover.
“The fallout of this thing is still going. The morale of this city, jobs are lost. I think to keep what I bring to the table in place is more than necessary. I’m a street mayor. I go to the churches, the parks, I walk around the Square daily. The morale part of this to me is awful heavy. Some people are mad if they see people not wearing masks and then we have others that are mad that we’re taking their liberties for wearing masks. It hasn’t been good for the human spirit.”
At the same time, Tumlin is optimistic that the city will pull through with vaccines on the way.
“I’m optimistic to the point where we’ll be stronger when we come out of it. I think it will kind of stay with us but I think it will make us stronger."
The city elections are Nov. 2, 2021.
THE SENATE RACE: U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, kicked off a statewide 125-stop bus tour at the Cobb GOP headquarters on Saturday, accompanied by Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw and former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour.
“Dan, this is the hardcore of the Republican Party in Georgia right here in Cobb County,” Perdue said, motioning to the crowd gathered around his tour bus.
“Bonnie and I used to live in Cobb County, as a matter of fact. We had both of our kids while we were here. This is close to home for us.”
Perdue is fighting for his political life in the runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff. If voters choose Ossoff over him and Democrat Raphael Warnock over Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, the U.S. Senate flips blue.
“We’re the last line of defense between us and what these anarchists want to have on the left,” Perdue said, vowing that “We’re never going to let the road to socialism run through Georgia.”
Crenshaw took a crack at former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who is widely credited for helping to flip Georgia blue, saying she “still thinks she’s the governor. It’s adorable. It’s sad, but scary.”
He compared Ossoff to former presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
“You guys have sort of your own version of Beto, don’t you? It’s either the radicals like Warnock who says that you can’t serve God in the military or it’s Beto light from Georgia. Why would anyone want these people representing them?
Among those in the audience was Audrey Neu of east Cobb, who was there with her family, including son Bear, 11, a fifth grader at Murdock Elementary wearing a Make America Great Again cap.
Neu explained her support for Perdue.
“Honestly, because we see how the left has taken this country or has tried to take this country in many, many ways. We’ve seen it in the school systems. Bits and pieces coming from teachers. I don’t believe it’s part of a curriculum but there is stuff being brought in.”
While it’s not coming from her son’s regular teacher, she said, “Just this past week he was taught that Thanksgiving was a celebration of Indians being slaughtered. It’s not what we were taught honestly, and thankfully, I put a lot of time into teaching my kids about the true founding of our country. We can’t afford for our country to head to a socialist country. They’re (Perdue and Loeffler) the last line of defense. That’s why it’s important.”
Perdue posed for pictures before stepping back on the bus. The crowd then headed inside for breakfast where former U.S. Speaker Newt Gingrich gave remarks virtually.
STATE OF SOUTH COBB: Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman are the keynote speakers at the South Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Friday. The mayors will join the chamber virtually by Zoom to share reflections on the past year, as well as their vision for 2021. The event is from noon to 1:15 p.m. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y6oslp2e.
