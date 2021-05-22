“This is definitely not a part-time job, even though it’s classified as one,” former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Weatherford once told the Journal.
How much do commissioners take home for their "part-time" services? The question arose earlier this month when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill leveling a pay disparity among Cobb's four elected commissioners.
Longtime District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott for years declined any pay raises in the spirit of government frugality. But Ott’s willingness to forgo pay hikes created a historical quirk leaving his successor Jerica Richardson, who was elected in November, at a pay level below her peers.
Under state law, each commissioner is paid a base salary of $48,411 (Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, whose job is considered full time, gets a heftier check of $140,582). The lower salary for the District 2 post, however, was enshrined by legislators in 2017, leaving Richardson to only collect around $45,800.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, filed House Bill 724 this session to even things out after being alerted to the disparity by the county manager’s office. Allen’s bill enjoyed the support of several of his Democratic colleagues, along with former State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta. The bill went on to be passed by the House and Senate in near-unanimous votes, with none of Cobb’s legislators voting against it.
An open records request filed by the MDJ showed the total cost for representative democracy extends beyond the base salary noted above.
Upon election, commissioners can take a 66-hour course from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government to attain the rank of "Certified County Commissioner.” Completion of the one-time program nets them an extra $100 per month on their paycheck.
Also factor in guidelines from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), which prescribes cost-of-living and tenure adjustments. In 11 of the last 20 years, the General Assembly passed cost-of-living raises ranging from 1-3.5% per year. Commissioners also receive a 2.5% raise after one four-year term completed, a 5% raise after two terms, a 7.5% raise after three terms, and 10% after four four-year terms (the tenure adjustment is capped at 10%).
Each commissioner and the chair also receives a $7,200 per year travel allowance.
All told, Commissioner Keli Gambrill therefore receives a total pay of $56,811, including her certification supplement. Commissioner Monique Sheffield receives $55,611, as she does not yet receive the certification bonus. Richardson previously received $53,077.41, but will be raised to Sheffield’s level with House Bill 724’s signing. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, meanwhile, brings home $59,342.45, receiving an extra bump for her two terms of service completed.
Chairwoman Cupid, meanwhile, makes a total of $149,031.35.
Commissioners further receive the standard benefits of other county employees that include health and dental insurance, and at least 13 days of paid time off. Other expenses for the commissioners come in the form of office renovations, and technology costs.
As of March 2021, $64,305 from the county’s fiscal 2021 general interior renovation fund was spent on renovations for commissioners’ offices. County records showed $23,462 went to painting, $17,878 went to cabinets and supplies, $1,449 went to signage, $20,136 went to furniture, and $1,378 to accessories.
Each commissioner is also provided with one assistant, while Cupid has two in her employ. Their salaries range from $52,018 to $78,000.
All told, $1,078,435 is the budgeted figure in fiscal 2021 to pay for the Cobb Board of Commissioners, per the county.
So, to readers stuck in a low-wage gig with poor benefits — have you thought about running for office?
THE CRT DEBATE: Talk of critical race theory seems to be everywhere of late. The state of Idaho banned it, an effort other states are trying to copy. This week, Gov. Brian Kemp urged the Georgia Board of Education to eliminate the "dangerous ideology" from the school curriculum. Thursday, a number of parents addressed the Cobb school board on the topic. One speaker tied critical race theory with what the three Democrats on the board were doing in asking the school district's accreditation body to investigate the school system.
“Look at what politics is doing,” the speaker said. “Radical members of this committee are holding hostage the educational future of our kids over ideology with this shameful accreditation issue. This is educational terrorism. It’s not serving the people ... It’s punishing their children. It’s what Marxists do. And it’s evil."
Cobb school board member Charisse Davis, one of the three Democrats, fired back in a post on her Facebook page.
“The Critical Race Theory (CRT) debate has been bizarre...mainly how it became a scripted conservative talking point 40+ years after its inception. Tonight at least one parent accused three of us of trying to bring it into our schools and more talked about it more generally. Just a couple of issues here - I would struggle to give you a complete definition of all that CRT entails and let's admit that three people on a board of seven would not be responsible for CRT (OR the mask decision you don't like for that matter). And please stop sharing MLK quotes in the arguments against CRT. MLK was considered a radical and paid for it with his life. #criticalthinkingskills,” Davis posted.
So what is critical race theory? A May 18 article in Education Week by Stephen Sawchuk, defines it this way: “The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
ON ACCURACY OR LACK THEREOF: Thursday’s MDJ carried an article by Thomas Hartwell noting the Cobb School District expected to collect about $800 million should voters approve a new sales tax referendum this November.
Hartwell reported that number after receiving an email from the school district’s mouthpiece, Nan Kiel.
So it came as a surprise when, during the school board’s Thursday meeting, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said that number was incorrect.
After saying $800 million at the board’s afternoon meeting, Ragsdale corrected himself:
“I’d actually said $800 million, it’s $900 million,” he said. “Thanks to the MDJ for printing that wrong, by the way, ‘cause that’s what stuck in my head. Just kidding, Thomas.”
We’ll make a deal with the superintendent. Don’t give us inaccurate info and we won't put it in the paper.
BELTIN’ OUT BALLADS: Making the Facebook rounds is a video of country musician Wes Shipp serenading Acworth Police Department officers, in appreciation of a prior favor.
Apparently, Shipp and two of his friends found themselves out of gas and sleeping on the side of an Acworth road three years ago. Officers fed Shipp and his pals and filled up their gas tank.
Shipp paid tribute to the good samaritans by playing a song for them on the guitar.
“What an incredible story Wes has,” the department wrote on its Facebook. “We would like to thank Wes for stopping in, and also wish him well on his continued journey.”
According to George Moore, the man who filmed and posted the video, Acworth Police Chief Wayne Dennard “picks a little banjo too, so look out for a collaboration.”
KEMP CAMPAIGN IN COBB: This week, the Kemp for Governor campaign officially rolled out its network of grassroots leaders across all 159 counties in Georgia as well as initial staff. The campaign will hold an official kick-off event later this summer.
"Team Kemp has been hard at work putting together a team that will win in 2022," said campaign manager Bobby Saparow. “With grassroots leaders across every county in the state standing with Governor Kemp, it's clear his record is one Georgians support, and we look forward to hitting the campaign trail in the coming months to build on our momentum and continue fighting to put hardworking Georgians first."
Grassroots leaders for Cobb County listed in the news release include: DeAnna Harris, Jim Boyd, Marilyn Gilhuly, Rose Wing, Leah Nedblake, John Hightower, Louie Hunter, Keith Guthrie, Lynda Guthrie, Kim Sherk, Rex Harper, David Roach, David Connell, John Beville, Pat Gartland, Miriam Corbin, Kevin Nicholas, Helen Story, Pat Farrell, Jim Farrell, Dee Gay and John Wiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.