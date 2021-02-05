Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd plans to announce his candidacy for chair of the Georgia Republican Party at Saturday's Cobb GOP breakfast. Shepherd wants changes made at the state party level, and it’s no wonder, given the spanking Republicans received in the election with Donald Trump losing Georgia to Joe Biden and Republicans losing both U.S. Senate seats, a loss that handed the Senate to Democrats.
“There was no attempt to get the grassroots of the party engaged in the suburbs,” Shepherd said of the Georgia Republican Party.
Another criticism he has of Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer is that the party wasn’t legally prepared for the election.
“This was one of David Shafer’s promises, part of his platform when he ran, so let me give you his words. He said ‘Strengthen legal team and resources to ensure that Democrats do not try to steal the elections we have won at the ballot box,’” Shepherd said. “That definitely wasn’t done."
Shepherd, whose two, two-year terms as party chair ends in April, said one of the accomplishments of which he is most proud is keeping the Republican majority on the Cobb Board of Education.
“That’s where I think we had the most direct impact. School board candidates obviously don’t raise a lot of money and have a harder time getting the message out. So whether it was letters to the editor in the MDJ, posting on Facebook or talking about it in Around Town, we had a very consistent message about what would happen if we lost even one of the school board members.”
Shepherd said that message was picked up by parent groups engaged in the school system and spread by word of mouth.
“I think the result speaks for itself. Like I said, if we lost even one, we would have lost the school board, and (Democrat school board member) Charisse Davis would have been chair or maybe even the superintendent, I don’t know. But (Superintendent) Chris Ragsdale would be out. So that’s kind of the proudest achievement simply because the party was able to help craft the messaging."
Shepherd said he wished that held true for the county wide races. Democrats won the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office and clerk of the Superior Court's office, not to mention the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
“But I just look at things like over the last 10 years KSU has doubled in size. That’s 20,000 voter-age mostly Democrat-leaning voters plus the faculty to support them."
The election for Georgia GOP chair is tentatively set for June 5 given the pandemic with a location to be determined.
When he’s not engaged with politics, Shepherd is an attorney specializing in health care law. He and his wife, Manuela, have two children, ages eight and nine.
As for who will replace him as Cobb GOP chair, that election will occur at the county convention on April 17, Shepherd's last day as chair.
The pandemic has made it difficult to find a venue, but it may be held at the Hilton Marietta Conference Center.
He said the two people running are Lisa Adkins, who chairs the 34th House District and is first vice chair of the 11th Congressional District and Pamela Alayon, the Cobb GOP's vice chair of membership. Shepherd is staying neutral in the race.
“Both of them bring tremendous strengths to the role but they bring different strengths. Pamela is very engaging and charismatic. She’s definitely an extrovert. Lisa is kind of like me. She’s more of an introvert but she’s one of the best organized people I know, which both of those need to be part of the role. I actually wish they both would have teamed up.”
APPOINTMENTS: North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell is expected to appoint former county attorney Deborah Dance to the county’s Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Dance would succeed Judy Williams, a longtime planning commissioner who died last month from the coronavirus.
“She was a mentor to many, including myself, and a true friend and confidant,” Birrell said of Williams in her weekly newsletter Thursday. “She will be greatly missed.”
Dance served as county attorney from 2013 to 2019.
WELCOME TO MARIETTA: Abby Smith is the new manager of the Marietta Welcome Center. The non-profit Marietta Visitors Bureau, which promotes tourism in Marietta, operates the welcome center in the old Western and Atlantic Passenger Depot. Smith will be responsible for greeting guests, providing regional travel information, and managing the gift shop along with planning promotional opportunities, community engagements and special events. Smith joins the Marietta Visitors Bureau team from Pie Bar, a local retail bakery with locations in Woodstock and Marietta.
THRIVING IN RIVERSIDE: At the beginning of the year, We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association received a $50,000 grant from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation. Association founder Monica DeLancy, a renters rights activist in the Six Flags area, said the grant would "provide immediate and much needed rental assistance to local families."
Indeed it has. Forty-five families, most of them in the Riverside/Six Flags community, received $1,000 checks during a presentation at the Hunters Grove Apartments Tuesday, DeLancy told AT. Local nonprofit Sting, Inc. received $2,700 for administering the aid, and the remainder will be used to help additional families.
We Thrive — whose raison d'être had long been helping people find resources — was never meant to be a rental assistance organization, DeLancy said. It only became one after it was featured in a CNN story about metro Atlanta families facing eviction last December.
In addition to the Oprah grant, a handful of other donations came in after the story aired, allowing her to provide 30 other people with $200 apiece. Later this year, she hopes to give 10 families $1,000 in exchange for their attending six-month workshops covering budgeting, life planning, achieving homeownership, civic engagement and more.
FAKE NEWS: In the first episode of Cobb school board Chair Randy Scamihorn’s new online show Wednesday, he poked the media, lumping them in with social media's keyboard warriors.
“People often ask, what I heard from a friend or read on social media or in the news is different from what I hear from the school district, and why?,” he said in the first edition of “The Chairman’s Brief," aired on Facebook and YouTube.
He started with traditional media.
“Many journalists are diligent to find the facts before they write a story. Unfortunately, when rumors are presented as fact on topics that interest many people, it is tempting for them to skip the fact-verifying step to be the first to get what appears to be a story. Social media, and even traditional media, can become an echo chamber of inaccurate information. That echo chamber makes rumors or inaccurate information seem like fact or common knowledge.
He continued:
“Others choose their information source based on whether it’s aligned with their perspective. Whether you agree or disagree, if you want to be part of the solution, I encourage you to stay directly connected with our school district’s many communication channels for clear information that is both accurate and publicly available. If you don’t find it there, it either has not yet been made available or it hasn’t yet been decided.”
IN LIGHTS: One of Marietta’s own stars of the screen is featured in a new film about the heyday of the Civil Rights movement.
“Son of the South,” debuting Feb. 5, stars Lucas Till in the true story of Bob Zellner, a white student who joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in the 1960s. Zellner, grandson of a Ku Klux Klan member, served as the first white field secretary in SNCC history. According to SNCC, once chaired by Congressman John Lewis, Zellner was beaten to within an inch of his life on multiple occasions for his organizing efforts in Alabama.
The film is based on Zellner’s autobiography, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek.” Till is a graduate of Kell High School and the son of John Till, a Dobbins ARB employee.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Kevin Scott, co-founder of leadership consultancy ADDO, will speak to Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club at noon Monday. Scott will be speaking on leadership in today’s world. For more information or to make a reservation for the virtual meeting, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide your name and email address so they can provide you the access code to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.