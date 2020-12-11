Pulling into the parking lot of the Cobb GOP headquarters in a giant bus with “Save America,” painted on the side, former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin said she has a message for Georgians.
“The eyes of America, the eyes of the world are on Georgia, figuring out what it is that you all are going to do, and it is up to you,” the former Alaska governor told a cheering crowd.
Friday’s rally was part of the first leg of the Club for Growth Action’s Save America Bus Tour, which aims to turn out the vote for U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January runoff. Perdue and Loeffler are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Should they both lose, the Senate comes under Democrat control.
A number of Georgians in the crowd, bundled in winter coats, remarked on the cold weather, something Palin addressed as she stepped onto the podium.
“Oh golly, I’m glad to be able to get here and thaw out. This is summertime weather to me,” she said before turning serious.
“I want to speak on behalf of the rest of America,” Palin said. “Georgia, we need you to not just show up Jan. 5, not just win, but to crush it. We need you to crush it and to send that message, the loudest message that we can, that no, we will not implement socialism in America.”
The left has promised a "fundamental transformation" of America, Palin warned.
“No, we don’t need a fundamental transformation. We need a fundamental restoration of all that is good and strong and free about this country that has made the country the greatest nation on earth. We’re going to keep making America great, and Georgia, it’s in your hands.”
Palin highlighted Warnock's position on abortion in her talk. Warnock is pro-choice.
“I’m looking at one of the opponents in this race, and I’m asking is this a representation of the Democrats' heart in Georgia to have a pro-abortion pastor who’s running, evidently not understanding that God’s greatest gift is the gift of life, and his most precious creation needs to be protected, not snuffed out."
Perdue and Loeffler will protect the sanctity of life just as they will protect the Second Amendment and Constitution, she argued.
Palin praised Loeffler for being the first to publicly call for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Before the election, wise gal, before the election, the rigged election, and I know that’s for a whole 'nother bus stop, but for a rigged election she had great foresight, and thankfully her public call for that confirmation, it did start more of a movement, more momentum to get this thing done to get that confirmation.”
If Democrats take the Senate, imagine the judicial nominees that will be selected, she said, arguing that the left ignores the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. If Republicans lose the Senate, the U.S. will never be the same, she said.
“It will never be the same and I fear we won’t recover if they are running the Senate.”
That's why it was so critical for Georgians to vote for Perdue and Loeffler, she said.
"This is it, Georgia. Thank you so much for allowing me to be here and share with you what the majority of Americans, the majority of Americans are saying and thinking and hoping and praying for, Kelly and David, coming from Georgia. You putting them there will save the Senate, save Georgia and will save America."
The rally kicked off with Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd and included such speakers as Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh, U.S. Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, among others.
Greene told the crowd Joe Biden did not win Georgia despite Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger having the race counted three times now, with each count showing a Biden victory.
“We know that Georgia reelected President Donald J. Trump,” Greene said.
Republicans therefore have two fights on their hands. One is to make sure "the fraud" in the presidential election is exposed and Trump wins Georgia. The other is to return Loeffler and Perdue to the Senate, she said.
Greene said she understood folks are angry at the way Georgia’s presidential election had been handled and comments from the audience underscored her point. The names of Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger were angrily muttered among the crowd.
Will Rogers of Smyrna, 81, called Kemp a “'Republicrat.' That is a Democrat running under disguise of being a Republican," he said.
Why?
“Because of the way he has treated this state. He is not helping nobody but the Democrats.”
Michael Sheffield of Marietta, who was there with his wife, Jan, was equally upset with Kemp.
“I think he should repent or be removed,” Sheffield said, suggesting Kemp was compromised over the purchase of Georgia's new voting machines.
Commenting on Palin’s message after the rally, Sheffield, said “I know that what we’ve got to do is get out en masse to get the vote out, but I'm still concerned about Dominion software (voting machines).”
FROM THE GBI DIRECTOR: Upon his appointment as director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds’ biggest awakening was just how big a state Georgia is. Speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Marietta — a club of which he was a member for several years — the former chief magistrate and district attorney in Cobb County said people talk about “the two Georgias” — metropolitan Atlanta and the rest of the state. In his remarks to the club, Reynolds told a story that illustrates just how rural Georgia can be.
He said he was driving the backroads on his way to Coffee County in south Georgia when he came upon some law enforcement officers doing their job.
“All of a sudden, I top a hill and I see blue lights flashing down the road,” Reynolds said, adding that a sheriff’s cruiser was parked across the road, preventing him from proceeding. He said he stopped and got out of the vehicle to see if he could lend assistance.
“Hey, how you doing?” he said to the deputy leaning up against his car. “I'm Vic Reynolds, GBI director.” The deputy responded, “Oh yeah, everything's fine, director … we’ll be through here in a minute.”
Reynolds said he saw a young deputy off to the right on the wood line standing by a fence gate. Thinking they might be in hot pursuit of some criminal, Reynolds asked, “Is everything all right?”
The deputy responded, “Oh yeah, we just gotta make sure to move Mr. Jackson’s five donkeys from this side of the road to the other.”
Reynolds stood by. “Fair enough … the young deputy opens the gate, and my hand to the Lord, five donkeys follow the young deputy. He opens a gate on the left side of the road. They go in the gate and he shuts the gate.”
Task completed, the deputies got back into their vehicle and pulled up next to Reynolds. “ ... the older deputy says, ‘You can go ahead now, Mr. Director.’”
“First thought in my mind," Reynolds said, “was you would never see this in Cobb County.”
ADVANCE IN-PERSON VOTING: Advance voting begins Monday, and will be held at various locations around the county," Commissioner Keli Gambrill reports. For more information on voting locations, times and dates, visit cobbelections.org. There will be no voting on Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, Saturday, Jan. 2, or Monday Jan. 4.
