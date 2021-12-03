When it was his turn to talk at the annual meeting of the Cobb Board of Commissioners and the Cobb Legislative Delegation at Jim Miller Park Friday morning, state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, didn't sugarcoat it.
Seabaugh said he was obviously a new lawmaker, having been working for six months now in the Georgia House. He described it as drinking from the proverbial fire hose. Seabaugh also observed while the Democrats hold the majority on the county commission, the Republicans hold the majority in the House.
And yet:
“No one from the county commission office has reached out to me about anything to do with the legislative agenda, transportation or anything. I’m on the transportation committee for the state House. We’ve got major transportation items on here. I would appreciate you reaching out to me as a legislator in Cobb County with having a direct impact on transportation in the state House.”
Seabaugh said it was important to work together, and that he ran to bring the two parties together because everyone wants the same outcomes. (That's perhaps up for debate with Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur accusing the GOP of destroying democracy and Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs accusing the Democrats of driving the county into a chilly Marxian embrace. But back to Seabaugh.)
“Our new sheriff is doing a great job, a tremendous job in mental health,” Seabaugh continued. “I’m on the mental health caucus down at the state legislature. No one has reached out to me. No one has reached out to me about mental health in Cobb County.”
Working for a Cobb County ambulance service, Seabaugh said his company deals with mental health patients on a daily basis.
“Nobody has asked my opinion on any of it. Now, I can step out and give it to you, but you have to understand that there’s a lot of moving pieces in my new position at the legislature, so I would love to have all you talk to all delegation members, so we can come to the right conclusion and do the best for the citizens here in Cobb County.”
As he was speaking, a glance at the expressions of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and her fellow Democrats, Monique Sheffield and Jerica Richardson, well, let’s just say their expressions were less than joyful.
State Reps. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, came to Cupid’s defense, with Wilkerson saying the commission’s legislative agenda was only recently adopted, and that these annual meetings are where the issues of the day are traditionally discussed.
“I just want to make sure that we walk away and realize they had to work this out together first. Then they come to us, but trust me, as we go forward we are one team,” Wilkerson said, adding, “I just want to say, don’t take it personally. It’s all in the process.”
Seated in the back of the room, Kelli Wolk, Cobb’s chief probate judge, shouted out, “Devan, I just texted you,” prompting laughter.
For her party, Anulewicz said regardless of whether you're Republican, Democrat or Libertarian, everyone in Cobb County wants to live in a safe community, send their kids to the best schools, and drive on pothole-free roads.
“One of the things I love about this county is we are all able to come together. We are a diverse county, we are a 50/50 county with Democrats and Republicans, but we are focused on the same goals,” she said.
There are lawmakers at the state and federal level, she said, who either specialize in policy or press conferences.
“And what you have here in Cobb County, we have a lot of good policy people, and I am really looking forward to continuing to be a part of this team here with the Cobb delegation,” she said.
Cupid was next to speak, saying Wilkerson and Anulewicz summed up the matter well.
“This is our opportunity to come together, and we value it because we have the ability to share with each other our different interests. So if you were not reached out to individually, trust me it was no oversight. Again, we just passed this as a board, and it takes time to flesh out our priorities,” Cupid said. “But by all means, this is a symbiotic relationship. If you don’t hear from us, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us as well, because we want you to make sure that you're getting all the information you need, as well as we're sharing with you information from us.”
CCSD INVESTIGATON: Prior to the legislative breakfast, AT ran into District Attorney Flynn Broady fresh off his triumphant office's prosecution in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.
On a separate matter, earlier this year, the MDJ reported that Broady’s office had launched an investigation into the Cobb County School District’s purchasing department to examine allegations of wrongdoing.
What, Around Town asked Broady, is the status of that investigation?
“That one we’re still investigating, so there’s nothing I can tell you right now,” Broady said.
For the record, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has defended his purchasing department and dismissed any allegations of wrongdoing by critics.
Time will tell.
CUPID FOR ABRAMS: Stacey Abrams’ announcement this week that she would once again challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s election ensures that Georgia will once again be the center of the political world.
Lisa Cupid told AT Friday she supported Abrams in her first race against Kemp. As for Abrams’ announcement that she’s giving it another go, Cupid had this to say:
“We’re all very excited that she’s running and she has my support and we look forward to her having a successful election.”
Why is Cupid excited?
“She has brought a lot of energy to the state and has brought a lot of people to the polls who didn’t necessarily know that they could make a difference, and I think her interest is in ensuring that all citizens of Georgia know that they make a difference here in our state and that they’re valued, and so that resonates with me, as that is my interest in Cobb County to make sure all of our citizens feel valued in this county, and so I look forward to supporting her," Cupid said.
As readers will recall, of the 3.9 million people who voted in the 2018 race for governor, Kemp received 1,978,408 or 50.2% to Abrams’ 1,923,685, a difference of only 54,723 votes.
Can she win this time around?
“I know that she will continue to work hard to make sure that she can be successful in her run and we will do all that we can to support her,” Cupid said.
ENDORSED WHO? Speaking of Stacey Abrams, Around Town was surprised to receive a Nov. 22 press release from Abrams' Fair Fight organization headlined “Fair Fight Endorses New Slate of Candidates for Municipal Runoff Elections; 5 endorsements across the state demonstrate Fair Fight’s efforts to elect diverse candidates to protect access to the ballot box at the local level.”
Among their list of endorsements was Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland over challenger M. Carlyle Kent.
A couple things come to mind from the curious press release. To begin with, we're not sure what Fair Fight means by "diverse" given that both Copeland and Kent are African-American men. In addition, the Marietta City Council is nonpartisan. But put politics to the side for a moment and consider that Copeland’s one term in office has been utterly devoid of achievement.
In fact, AT can’t think of a single serious — or unserious, for that matter — proposal Copeland accomplished during his single term. And there’s a reason for that. As one council member told the MDJ, Copeland is incapable of getting along with his colleagues. It takes four votes to get something adopted on the City Council, and Copeland's bizarre, Joffrey Baratheon-style tantrums resulted in his colleagues withdrawing their support.
That Abrams’ group would want to return someone so spectacularly ineffective to the Marietta City Council shows that it's either out of touch or happy with an official who accomplishes nothing. Not that the Ward 5 residents paid Fair Fight's endorsement any mind. Kent easily returned Copeland to private life by winning 72% of the vote.
