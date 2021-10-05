Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk was scheduled to join the Cobb GOP at its monthly breakfast Saturday. Instead, he was forced to rail against Democrats’ costly proposal to beef up the social safety net in a two-minute, prerecorded video that was played at the breakfast.
As fate would have it, the Democrats, unable to agree among themselves exactly how big the bill should be, kept the House of Representatives in session Friday night and Loudermilk, in Washington.
Nevertheless, the breakfast featured a full slate of speakers, including a pair of Wellstar Health System nurses freshly unemployed after refusing to submit to the health system’s vaccination mandate.
“Vaccines, masks, that’s a choice, that’s what America is about, having a choice,” Cobb GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs said, introducing the two women, “and when that choice is taken away from you … we have a problem in America.”
Renee Hendricks, a lifelong Cobb resident, had been a nurse at Kennestone’s NICU for 39 years.
“When the mandate came out — I don’t believe in the shot — so I went to my boss and I said I’m going to put in a religious exemption, and if I don’t get it, then I’m going to be gone.”
Hendricks said she was made to speak to the chief nursing officer, who spent 45 minutes trying to change her mind, to no avail.
Wellstar then asked her to speak to an infectious disease doctor.
She refused.
“There was no point,” she said.
Then, she was sent a magazine article from a pastor “which basically said if you put in a religious exemption, you’re using the Lord’s name in vain and sinning,” she said, as the crowd at Saturday’s breakfast gasped. “That really got to me, because if there’s a problem in the unit, my manager calls me to pray with everybody. So for them to say that to me is awful.”
She was fired, she said, and lost about $10,000 in accumulated vacation time, which she donated before her termination to a colleague who’d recently had surgery.
But Hendricks said she’d be fine financially.
“What breaks my heart are the young nurses who did have to get the shot because they’re the breadwinners … they had to get it, cried, threw up when they had to get the shot because they don’t believe in it,” she said.
Public health officials continue to insist the most severe side effects of vaccination — heart inflammation and blood clotting — are vanishingly rare, far rarer than getting heart inflammation or dying from the virus itself.
Why Hendricks doesn’t believe in the shot, she didn’t say. Her former colleague Amanda Carey did explain, however.
Carey told the crowd Saturday she has several underlying health conditions: autonomic dysfunction, a connective tissue disorder, a genetic blood-clotting disorder. In fact, her doctor had told her “it’d not be a good idea to get vaxxed,” but couldn’t give out a medical exemption because her practice had decided it simply wouldn’t be doing so.
Meanwhile, her request to Wellstar for a religious exemption was denied.
“I was pulled into the office yesterday morning and was given paperwork, told that I’m being put on administrative leave, that I’m going to have to pay for my own benefits while I’m on leave,” she said. “How am I going to see my cardiologist? How am I going to get my medicine? How is my son going to get his medicine?”
She then insisted she wasn’t anti-vaccine, simply pro-choice, and concluded her comments thus:
“I am in no way trying to compare what is happening to me right now to the situation that happened to these people, but the similarities to Nazi Germany, the civil rights era … people didn’t get put in concentration camps the first day. It was a steady progression. The same thing is happening here. It’s starting here, but it’s not going to stop. It’s not going to stop.”
We’ll note that Jewish organizations loudly objected when Loudermilk’s colleague, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia’s 14th district, made a similar analogy, describing people going door-to-door to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations as “medical brown shirts.”
“Rep. Greene continues to prove that there is no limit to her brutal trivialization of the Holocaust for her own personal political power,” Joel Rubin, executive director of the American Jewish Congress told Newsweek in July. “The Holocaust and Jewish suffering is not a prop for her delusional views comparing efforts to save lives through vaccines with the most heinous, systematic state-sponsored slaughter of millions of innocent victims.”
FRIENDLY FIRE: The reverberations of the Cobb GOP’s decision last week to censure Gov. Brian Kemp continued with an email from the Cobb Young Republicans this week. In an email titled, “Help Us Keep Cobb Red!” Cobb Young Republicans head DeAnna Harris writes:
“Last week, we sent out a press release condemning the divisive actions of the county party. Since then, the party has turned to personal attacks, attacking members of our board simply because they disagree with our decision to support the policies of our sitting governor.
“Because of our bold move to go against the county party, our funds are at risk. The county party is pulling their support from our group and we need your help.”
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs told the Journal last week her party censored Kemp for failing to fulfill campaign promises concerning immigration. The party also passed resolutions asking the legislature to protect people from having to disclose their vaccination status to businesses, and calling for a forensic audit and criminal investigation into the 2020 and January 2021 elections. The exact wording of those resolutions is unclear, as Grubbs has yet to send those resolutions to the Journal, despite pledging last week that she would.
ON THE LEFT: While the Cobb Republicans are engaged in a circular firing squad, the Cobb Democrats are on the march. In her Tuesday newsletter, Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democratic Committee, rallied Democrats to take over the nonpartisan Marietta school board in the November election.
“We need look no further than the dysfunction of the Cobb County School Board to see the importance of local elections,” Bettadapur writes. “We don’t need a COGNIA review to know that Cobb school leadership is failing us. The GOP majority on the School Board continues to cater to a diminishing base of science-denying, extremist, anti-democratic forces while shutting down Democratic voices representing 56% of the county’s popular vote in 2020. The Vice Chair of the Cobb School Board (David Banks), elected by the GOP majority, is spreading vaccine misinformation using his official email. Meanwhile our children, our families, our communities suffer. This is the very real consequence of not prevailing in local elections.”
While the chance to flip the Cobb school board doesn’t come until next year, Bettadapur goes on to write that the opportunity to vote in the November municipal and Marietta school board elections is fast approaching, with early voting beginning Oct. 12.
THE BOOSTER SHOT: Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell took to social media to show her getting the booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine. Birrell said as a county employee, she received the booster through the Cobb Fire Department’s headquarters, reporting the symptoms were just a sore arm for 12 hours.
“I’ll take a sore arm any day over getting COVID again,” she said.
Birrell said she and her husband, Dave Birrell, received the double dose Pfizer vaccine in January and February.
Last year, before she was vaccinated, she got COVID twice. The first time she got the virus in May, she said it was mild.
“In December, the week before Christmas, my husband and I both got it and it was really bad,” she said, noting while they didn’t have to go the hospital, it took them about a month to recover.
Birrell explained her reasons for advocating for the vaccine.
“I know it’s people’s choice to do what they think is best for them, but I want to be able to feel comfortable in crowds and visiting the elderly, and grandkids that can’t get the shot because of their age that are in school,” she said. “You know, having been through COVID twice, I’m strongly advocating for the vaccine.”
The Republican commissioner says while she knows vaccinated people who have gotten the virus, the symptoms are much less severe than those who get it without having been vaccinated.
“You know, the hospitals are getting fuller and fuller and most of the patients that are in the hospital, the majority are not vaccinated. So I’m just trying to be careful. My mom is still with us and I’m visiting her as much as I can and I want to be safe when I go to see her.”
Welcome to the discussion.
