As the county moves closer to deciding on a tax hike for transit, Lance Lamberton, head of the Cobb Taxpayers Association, has filed an ethics complaint against a member of the Cobb County Transit Advisory Board.
Said board is composed of 15 people; each member of the Cobb Board of Commissioners gets three appointments. Lamberton’s complaint with the Cobb Board of Ethics targets mass transit activist Matthew Stigall, an appointee of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
The transit board has no power to spend county funds, but its charter does say it should “recommend plans and actions to acquire, develop, construct, complete, own, operate and maintain a public transit system.”
Other duties include recommending to the commission county transit routes, hours, fares, contracts and acquisitions, and submitting an annual budget and report for commission approval.
Lamberton alleges Stigall has violated an ethics code provision which requires public officials to maintain impartiality and independent judgment, and a provision which requires officials to not take part in activity that “places them in a position of conflict between their private interest and public interest.”
At the transit advisory board’s October 2022 meeting, Stigall and the nine other members who were present voted unanimously to adopt a resolution supporting a referendum for a 30-year, 1% sales tax to support transit.
The resolution reads, “The TAB recommends the County undertake the next steps towards an HB 930 referendum as a tool to create a strong ecosystem of transportation, including transit, to sustain and grow livability and the economy in Cobb County as the county and region population grows.”
Stigall is the founder of a citizen group, Cobb 4 Transit, which advocates for expanding mass transit in Cobb. Lamberton argues in his complaint that his affiliation with the group represents a conflict of interest.
“Given Mr. Stigall’s unambiguous public record as a strong advocate for expanding mass transit in Cobb, he should have, in accordance with the guidelines established by the Ethics Board, recused himself from that vote and any and all such votes and/or expressions of support on the Cobb4Transit website of the actions of the Board of Commissioners to further its agenda, the latter of which he has done repeatedly,” Lamberton wrote in his complaint.
Stigall said Tuesday he’d not been notified about the complaint yet, and needed time to review it. We’ll update you if he responds to Lamberton’s assertions.
Ethics board attorney Lynn Rainey said Stigall has 30 days from receipt of the complaint to file a reply, and an investigatory review is to be conducted within 60 days after receipt of the complaint.
REELECTED: Salleigh Grubbs was reelected to a second two-year term as Cobb GOP chair during the party’s Saturday convention. Grubbs, who faced no opposition, said about 300 people turned out. Her message was “definitely that we needed to be unified. We didn’t need to have any division or anything like that. And 2024 starts right now, and we need to get ready, get mobilized for the ‘24 election.”
In addition to the presidential election, Grubbs said she’ll be focused on the local Cobb County races.
“We’ve got those three school board races, and we have got to get them reelected,” she said, referring to seats held by Republicans David Banks, Randy Scamihorn and Brad Wheeler. Democrats need to win only one of those seats to flip the board blue.
Going into her second term, which will be her last under party rules, Grubbs explained how it was different than going into her first term.
“It’s different because I’ve learned a lot and I know where the pitfalls are and how to avoid them, and I also know where we need to be laser focused,” she said.
Elected along with Grubbs is her leadership team, which includes Cameron Whiting, first vice chair; Denny Wilson, vice chair of grassroots; William Spencer, vice chair of communications; Anna Tillman, vice chair of membership; Lily Deeb, secretary; Ellen Springer, treasurer; Fun Fong, assistant treasurer.
FOUNTAIN FIXING: A staple of Smyrna’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is out of commission for the holiday.
The fountain in the city’s Market Village usually boasts green water for the holiday, but Mayor Derek Norton said the hard freeze back in December broke the fountain, and it will not be included in this year’s festivities.
“In the meantime, it’ll still be an awesome party in the Market Village!” Hizzoner texted us.
The party is the 20th annual Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Festival, hosted by Atkins Park Smyrna. Two days of festivities kick off on Friday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 presale or $15 at the door for Friday, while on Saturday they are $15 presale or $20 at the door. For those who want more than just one go at it, the two-day pass is $22.
Included with the ticket is admission to the festival, live entertainment and a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team in Training.
TRANSITIONS: Congratulations to AikWah Leow, the new communications manager for the Cobb District Attorney’s Office. DA Flynn Broady is lucky to have her. Leow, formerly communications manager for Cobb County government, goes against the grain of most area public information officers in that she is pleasantly helpful to those reporting the news. She and her husband, David Walters, have two college-age children. They live in west Marietta.
THE RENT: The Zumper Atlanta Metro Area Report analyzed active listings last month across metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Georgia one-bedroom median rent was $1,324 last month.
Alpharetta was the most expensive city with one bedrooms priced at $1,940. Brookhaven and Atlanta tied for the second priciest with rents both at $1,770. Sandy Springs rent grew 1.8% to $1,740 and ranked as third.
Under least expensive, East Point ranked as the most affordable city with one bedrooms priced at $920. Athens was the second-most affordable with rent at $1,050, and Marietta ranked third-most affordable with rent at $1,410.
In year-over-year rent prices in Atlanta metro cities, Decatur had the fastest growing rent, up 10.3% since this time last year. Marietta saw rent climb 7.6%, making it the second fastest growing. And Lawrenceville was third with rent jumping 5.7%.
Decatur rent experienced the largest monthly growth rate, up 6%. Atlanta was second with rent growing 4.1%. Duluth was third with rent climbing 2.6%, according to the report.
WELL-DESERVED RETIREMENT: Marietta K-9 Officer Jacquo officially retired from law enforcement Tuesday, reports Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.
Jacquo, a Belgian Malinois born in France, is eight years old and was imported by Arete Canine. He joined Marietta PD and officially went into service in January of 2016. He was partnered with K-9 handler Officer Powell through his entire career.
Jacquo maintained a full patrol police dog certification through North American Police Work Dog Association as well as National Narcotic Detector Dog Association. This means he was specifically trained and certified in narcotics detection, article search, tracking, obedience, and criminal apprehension, McPhilamy said.
He was assigned to work Evening Watch, as well as part of the MPD Crime Interdiction Unit. Officers that worked with Jacquo have long revered him as a reliable, focused, tenacious partner always ready to help. In the seven years Jacquo worked for the Gem City he was deployed more than 530 times, leading to over 181 arrests specifically related to his work. He was also called to assist numerous times with neighboring law enforcement agencies, and federal partners including the DEA, HSI, and HIDTA. He was also active in the public, performing countless school demonstrations.
McPhilamy said on behalf of the entire Marietta Police Department, Jacquo is thanked for his service and wished plenty of rest, steak dinners, and belly rubs in his retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.