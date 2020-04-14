Cobb Superior Court Clerk Rebecca Keaton is facing competition for her job in this year’s elections from a fellow Republican and three Democrats.
Keaton, of Kennesaw, was first elected to the seat in 2012 and hopes to retain her position.
Republican Sondra Rowan, of Powder Springs, is challenging Keaton in the June 9 primary.
Rowan used to work in the Cobb Superior Court Clerk’s office as the real estate division manager and judicial program coordinator, per her LinkedIn account.
The three Democrats vying for the clerk title this year are self-employed business consultant Nicholas Simpson, of Acworth; Kennesaw attorney Nancy Syrop; and Powder Springs real estate broker Connie Taylor, who works in the city of Atlanta office.
To date, only Keaton and Rowan have filed campaign contribution disclosure reports with Cobb County regarding the race. The next round of campaign finance reporting ends April 30.
Reports on public record with the county show Keaton declared just over $28,600 in contributions and around $12,700 on expenses, including consulting services and campaign materials. Keaton had almost $16,000 on hand as of Jan. 31, records show.
At the same time, Rowan reported just $40 in contributions and almost $1,000 in expenses, leaving her with a small shortfall at the end of the year’s first reporting period.
Simpson, Syrop and Taylor have filed personal finance reports, showing their personal property and business assets. Syrop is listed as owning her own law practice, and Taylor her own realty firm.
SCHOOL BOARD POLITICS: Democrat Vickie Williams-Benson of Acworth hopes to challenge Post 1 Republican Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn in November. She will first, though, have to defeat her Democratic rival, Lynn Lafferty, in the primary election scheduled (for now) for June 9.
Williams-Benson, a STEM teacher in a school district on the Alabama-Georgia line, describes herself as a “poised and polished professional educator, entrepreneur and author with diverse experience in teaching and school leadership roles for over 23 years.”
She said she taught in Cobb and Fulton schools for a year and has contracted for three years as an educational consultant with Northstar Consultant Educational Group in the Clayton County School District.
Williams-Benson holds multiple degrees in education and education specialties, among them a doctorate in Educational Leadership K-12.
The Tuskegee, Alabama, native said she decided to run for the Cobb school board to bridge a “multicultural community through education diversity and cultural acceptance.” She said she felt a need to focus on equity, equality and breaking down barriers for all children in the Cobb County School District.
Also in her bio, the school board candidate laid out a campaign platform centered on investments in social, physical and emotional well-being for students and staff; more non-traditional educational programs such as entrepreneurship and project-based learning for students who do not choose college; and an increase of school-to-work programs. Among other items, she said she wants to create a “safe zone for student affirmation” and an anti-bullying program involving administration, staff, students and parents, as well as ensure equal opportunity for students, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic status.
How exactly she’d accomplish her campaign promises or where she stands on the issues of the day, we can’t say, as she did not respond to AT’s multiple requests for answers to direct questions. (She said she would answer them a few times, but hadn’t as of press time).
Williams-Benson has one grown daughter, and two grandsons: an elementary student in Cobb schools and a 7-months-old.
ENDORSEMENTS: In his endorsement announcement by Georgia Equality this week, Democrat Kyle Rinaudo called out the man he hopes to unseat, state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth. In that statement, Rinaudo writes that the Acworth and Kennesaw community is one that is kind, diverse and growing.
“We’ve changed a lot in the past few decades. And we know that, in 2020, we deserve better representation than politicians who would vote to restrict women’s rights, discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community, and cut funding from public schools,” Rinaudo said. “At the same time, we’ve had the same State Representative for the past 15 years—and he’s led dangerous efforts to encourage LGBT discrimination, criminalize women’s right to choose, limit access to healthcare, and so much more. I believe that’s wrong, and that’s why I decided to challenge him in 2018.”
AT asked Setzler if he cared to respond. He did.
“I’m sure Kyle has been waiting for this dreamy headline for months now,” Setzler said. "In my world, as business leader and citizen legislator, my focus has been to help our local small businesses stay alive, help everyday citizens get the services they need to protect themselves and their families, and to serve my own family, employees, and clients with excellence in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A teacher and musician, Rinaudo is one of three Democrats in the race.
The others include Lisa Campbell of Kennesaw and Elizabeth Webster.
Rinaudo failed in his last attempt at challenging Setzler, when he lost to Democrat Salvatore Castellana in the May 2018 primary. Setzler went on to defeat Castellana in the general election that year with 52.5% of the vote.
In addition to Rinaudo, Georgia Equality, an advocacy organization for LGBTQ Georgians and allies, endorsed state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell. Thomas is being challenged in the primary by Democrat Terry Alexis Cummings of Mableton, an attorney and retired federal law enforcement officer.
MORE ENDORSEMENTS: Magistrate Judge Kellie Hill, who is running to replace retiring Superior Court Judge Lark Ingram, says her campaign has some endorsements from Cobb County leaders in state and municipal government. Among those to have endorsed Hill, she said in a news release, are: state Reps. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Michael Smith, D-Marietta; Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood; Acworth Alderman Tim Houston; Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling; and Marietta council members Michelle Cooper Kelly and Johnny Walker.
Also running for Ingram’s seat is attorney Daniele Johnson, of Daniele Johnson & Associates. Johnson has practiced family law for the last 21 years.
RECOGNITION: The Board of Regents on Tuesday approved the establishment of the John H. “Johnny” Isakson Chair for Parkinson’s Research at the University of Georgia. The chair honors the former U.S. senator by emphasizing research that analyzes and develops treatments for Parkinson’s, the disease with which Isakson was diagnosed in 2015.
The university has raised $1.6 million so far to establish the chair, which will attract an exceptional faculty member who will engage in teaching, research and public service, or a combination of such duties, related to the study of Parkinson’s disease and other related brain disorders, according to a March 31 letter written by University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead to the Regents.
“Sen. Isakson, a native Georgian and UGA alumnus, has admirably served our state and nation in public office across four decades, while also supporting his alma mater and higher education in general throughout his career,” said Morehead. “We are pleased to establish this endowed faculty position in his honor and are confident that our new Isakson Professor will make important strides in fighting this debilitating disease.”
The endowed chair provides an area of opportunity for philanthropic support for those whose passion is the pursuit of a cure for Parkinson’s, said Kelly Kerner, the university’s vice president for development and alumni relations. “We are proud to support this important initiative honoring the life of Sen. Isakson.”
Fundraising related to the chair will continue to increase the size of the endowment to support the research activities of the chairholder as well as start-up funding needed for lab equipment, renovation and support.
EASTER was tough for many Cobb congregants this year, with churches limiting sermons to their websites and social media accounts in keeping with COVID-19 safety guidelines. But local ministry staff and members still had plenty of good humor to share.
As the MDJ was investigating Holy Week happenings throughout the county, one ministry member, who shall remain nameless, shared a funny tidbit with a reporter about the name given to those who typically don’t show up to worship except for at Easter and Christmas.
“We call them Chreasters,” the ministry member said with a smile, after preluding “Don’t put this in your paper…”
We'll keep you anonymous, pastor.