Necessity is the mother of invention: The popularity of farmers markets is reminiscent of the old days when farmers packed their wagons and toted their wares into town to sell to the city folks. The renaissance of these events may have been peaking when the pandemic hit, shutting down bargain hunters milling through the streets looking for tasty bargains.
But fear not, ye of vittles faith.
Drive to Cobb’s Al Bishop Softball Complex between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday for the Georgia Grown To Go drive-thru, safe-with-social-distancing farmers market featuring some of Georgia’s largest growers.
Given the risk posed by the coronavirus, the market will not be “the normal waltz through the Square in Marietta,” according to state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black. Instead, shoppers will drive through the market, where workers will load their cars with boxes of food.
Shoppers can save by pre-ordering their box at georgiagrowntogo.com. Boxes of assorted produce will cost $36 if preordered and $40 for those who make their purchase at the market. Those boxes will include zucchini, yellow squash or cabbage, bell pepper, a pint of blueberries, green beans, cucumbers, two pounds of Vidalia onions and four ears of corn.
Shoppers can also buy single-item boxes. A flat of strawberries will cost $25. A flat of blueberries will cost $35. A bushel of green beans will cost $20. A box of four dozen ears of sweet corn will cost $20. A 25-pound box of Georgia peaches will cost $35. A 10-pound case of slow cooked, hand pulled and diced chicken meat will cost $20. And, finally, a five-pound box of Vidalia onions will cost $7.
Shoppers will also have the option of purchasing a box for donation to a local nonprofit as well.
As reported in Friday’s MDJ, the idea for the market was born when Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin reached out to Black to ask whether there was a safe way to reopen the city’s farmer’s market. The commissioner’s response?
“Could we dream a little bigger for Cobb?” he asked in a phone call the next morning.
In an interview with the MDJ last week, Tumlin could hardly contain his excitement.
“I’m going to get in the spirit,” he said. “I don’t have a straw hat, but I’m going to find one.”
GRACIE UNDER PRESSURE: When she isn't using her voice to cheer on Big Blue Marietta as the wife of Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, Jenn Hobby Rivera's voice can be heard across the state weekday mornings as the lead host of Star 94.1 Atlanta's morning show, Jenn & Friends.
But while those who listen to her have always appreciated her positivity and leadership, Jenn recently found herself in the good graces of The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation as a Gracie Award winner for the best morning drive host for a large/major market in local radio. The awards are given annually by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and other winners include such actresses as Amy Poehler and Michelle Williams, as well as journalists such as Soledad O'Brien and Ginger Zee. The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and interactive media.
Grant Rivera gave a sweet shoutout to his wife on social media upon learning about the award, writing: "The girls and I could not be more proud of our best friend, wife, and mother. She serves as a voice and advocate for women all across metro Atlanta, most notably in the eyes of two adoring children in our own home. For being a role model, inspiration, mentor, and now Gracie winner...congratulations Jenn Hobby Rivera."
Congratulations, Jenn. Marietta is thankful to have that special voice here in our own community, even if we have to share it with so many others.
CARES ACT 1, SCENE 2: Everybody’s got an opinion for how the county’s governing board should spend approximately $132 million in federal aid it received in late April. And that includes state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs.
In an email to AT May 10, Wilkerson said there were three areas he would like to see some of that money go.
First, he would like to see the county address an increase in absentee ballots.
Additional funding for the county’s Board of Elections, he said, could be used to hire additional staff to reduce a backlog of absentee ballots and provide additional absentee ballot drop boxes. There are currently four — one in each of the county’s districts.
Second, the county should protect the nurses and counselors working in its schools.
“There is a strong expectation that funding for critical areas such as school nurses and counselors will be reduced by the time the state budget is done,” he wrote. “Any gaps in service will probably be picked up by the county in one way or the other. One possible proactive solution would be to fund nurses and counselors at our schools through the Department of Health or other appropriate agency.”
Finally, he wants to see federal money “address the gap in digital learning.”
“Many students are left behind by not having access to computers at home,” Wilkerson wrote. “My request is that the county, through the library system, consider purchasing computers that can be loaned to the students. The school system would be responsible for identifying those students in need.”
MEA CULPA: On Saturday, the MDJ ran a 24-page voters’ guide featuring well over a hundred candidates who will appear on Cobb ballots June 9. Candidate bios and answers to MDJ’s questionnaire will be many voters’ only exposure to those candidates. For that reason, we offer apologies to Ricci Mason, who is running for the position of Cobb chair.
Mason’s campaign had inadvertently sent the Marietta Daily Journal a rough draft of his answers to the questionnaire, which was processed and prepared for publication. Despite Mason’s later request that we use an updated version — which he supplied well before our deadline — the draft made its way into Saturday’s voter guide.
In an email Sunday, Mason’s campaign chair, Kim Peace Hill, said “We were mortified to see the MDJ sent it out … to quite literally hundreds of thousands of Cobb County voters.”
For those who would like to see Mason’s answers to our questionnaire, visit “Cobb Election Central,” under the “News” tab on www.mdjonline.com, and scroll down to “Voter guide: Chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners,” or Mason’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Ricci4CobbChair.
ENDORSEMENTS: Former Smyrna mayoral candidate and local business owner Ryan Campbell has thrown his support behind Jimmy Herndon’s campaign to be the next sheriff of Cobb County.
Campbell, who lost to Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton — a lobbyist and former Smyrna City Council member — in the November 2019 local government elections, announced Tuesday his endorsement of Herndon in the four-man sheriff’s race.
Herndon’s campaign also announced endorsement from local dentist Jaha Howard, a member of the Cobb County School District board.
Herndon, a former investigator in the Cobb sheriff’s office and now a private investigator, is one of three Democrats in the June primary, alongside Cobb police precinct commander Major Craig Owens and longtime law enforcer Gregory Gilstrap, an officer of the Carver College Police Department.
Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren, seeking his fifth consecutive four-year term in the role, is the only Republican candidate and is therefore guaranteed a place in November’s general election.
TURTLENECK COLLAR: We’re all familiar with the oft-told tale of firefighters rescuing a kitty from a tree. In Marietta this week there was a bit of a twist to the story: Police officer rescues turtle from the road. Perhaps the social media post from Marietta Police tells the tale the best:
“Snapping turtle refused to obey verbal commands but WAS safely relocated!
“Marietta City Schools bus driver flagged down Officer Ploof this morning and was worried this guy was on the road near Lockheed Elementary School... He REFUSED the officers verbal commands, but WAS eventually captured and released in a nearby creek. Looks like he even smiled for the pic lol!!! #neveradullmoment #MPD #turtlelife #turtle.”