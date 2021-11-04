When the Georgia House released a new redistricting map this week that drew state Rep. Sharon Cooper into Rep. Matt Dollar’s district, many scratched their heads as to why the two east Cobb Republicans were being pitted against each other.
Dollar told Around Town Thursday he will not be seeking reelection.
"After many great years serving my community in the Georgia House of Representatives I have decided not to seek reelection. Serving the community I have called home my entire life has been a great honor. Thank you East Cobb for allowing me to be your voice in Atlanta,” Dollar said in an email.
Cooper, should she win reelection, would be the new representative of Dollar’s district, something he said he welcomes.
“I look forward to being represented by Sharon Cooper," he said.
Cooper barely fended off Democrat Luisa Wakeman in the November election with 15,928 votes or 50.76 percent of the vote.
Dollar had an easier time with it in his November race, fending off Democrat Sara Tindall Ghazal with 19,549 votes or 54.9% of the vote.
A Realtor, Dollar has long been a fixture of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation, first elected in 2002. And he fully intends to represent his constituents until his term expires in January 2023.
His latest project has been to file legislation that would create the city of East Cobb. The cityhood legislation must first pass out of the Legislature next year before it goes before voters in the proposed boundaries who then decide whether to approve it.
“I think it’s something that’s rapidly gaining more and more support, and I think it’s important to our community because we need to be able to control our own destiny as a community just the way Marietta and Johns Creek and Milton can,” Dollar said.
