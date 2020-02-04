State Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, who has filed a bill that would create the city of East Cobb, spoke on the topic during the Cobb GOP’s monthly breakfast over the weekend. Dollar said the subject, while hopefully of interest to everyone, really only applied to a small portion of them. He also said a vote wouldn’t occur this year.
“It won’t be happening this year and that is the city of East Cobb,” he said.
Dollar said he was brought into the cityhood movement a little late and at first wasn’t fully on board.
“I didn’t understand why we needed it. I just wasn’t for more government. So I talked to the organizers, and I wanted to know what they were thinking, and after I heard their argument, I was OK, if the feasibility study comes back and it doesn’t raise taxes, I really like your argument. And if it doesn’t raise taxes, I’m on board. The feasibility study came back. It showed that taxes would not go up. In fact, there was a strong possibility they would go down, and I agreed to carry the bill so the people could vote to decide on cityhood.”
His job was to see the bill through the long process of passage through the General Assembly.
“And the organizers, it was their job to work to educate the folks and to sell the idea back home.”
As this was the first time they were involved in creating a city, Dollar believes they were a little overwhelmed with the amount of work required.
“So when I saw that there were some unhappy people out there about it, and really, I think it was more confusion than anything else, I, along with some other people, suggested they pull back and give the idea more time to go out there and teach the community about what it was. I will tell you though I do think it’s a good idea, and I’m not for more government, and I have a very strong voting record that would back that up. But I see this as not another layer of government, but as a shift of certain services. And if we can get more services without paying more taxes, I’m fully supportive.”
Dollar said for every one commissioner representing constituents in Cobb there are several legislators representing them under the Gold Dome.
“For every one Bob Ott, you have a Matt Dollar, a Sharon Cooper, and a Kay Kirkpatrick, so for those of us that don’t live in Kennesaw or Marietta or Powder Springs or Acworth, that’s the only voice we have. So I felt that locally we deserve more representation, and it mostly came down to the issue of zoning for me, was my personal most important, because it’s no secret that most people move to east Cobb, and you have to talk about east Cobb abstractly because it’s really not even a place, but most people move there for the schools, and I felt that it was very important that locally we be able to control zoning.”
CONSERVATIVES ON CAMPUS: Breakfast attendees also listened to a panel composed of state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, and state Reps. Ginny Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs, and Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb. One of the questions asked of them was about conservatives being mistreated on campus.
“What can be done about the anti-conservative movement at Kennesaw State and other universities where there’s been a real clamp down on the right of conservative groups to have access to free speech?” asked Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd, fielding the written questions from the audience.
Ehrhart said there is a bill in play to shore up the free speech rights of students on college campuses.
“I saw a sheet of information on that just yesterday. Looks like a good, solid bill to me kind of shoring that up,” she said. “I do believe that conservative speech is under attack on college campuses and sadly KSU is no exception. But that’s right here in our backyard where we can all kind of keep an eye on that. I say sometimes it just takes the right kind of person to shine a light. The previous representative in my house did a good job of shining a light, but I’m happy to take up that mantle,” she said to applause, referring to her husband, former state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs, who sat in the audience.
Cooper said the chancellor of the University System of Georgia has been discussing the concern.
“But I don’t think we probably need to wait for them to make any kind of great changes, so I’m going to be looking at that bill,” Cooper said.
Kirkpatrick said the Senate has a bill of its own on the subject, SB 318, authored by Sen. William Ligon, R-Brunswick.
“My understanding is that some campuses currently have ‘free speech zones’ confining student groups to certain areas and this bill does away with that,” she said. “It is working its way through the committee process. … so stay tuned for that.”
UNDER THE GOLD DOME: The three Republican women shared other legislation percolating under the Gold Dome, listing more bills than this column has space for. One involves good news for MUST Ministries. Recall how MUST Ministries had a problem with its sandwich program last year when it got in a dispute with the Department of Health. Kirkpatrick said after working with the Department of Agriculture, Department of Public Health and Governor’s Office, she has a bill she expects will fix the problem this year.
Ehrhart referenced her Vulnerable Child Protection Act bill, which has made headlines ever since she announced it.
“Some of you may find it surprising that we would even need a piece of legislation like that,” Ehrhart said. “Essentially what it says is that in the state of Georgia, we will not administer puberty blocking drugs, cross sex hormones or perform cross sex surgery … (at this point she was drowned out with a roar of applause from the audience).”
“We polled this issue statewide two weeks ago and it has 80% support. That was a bipartisan poll,” Ehrhart said.
With reports of senior abuse occurring in senior living facilities, Cooper said she’s working on a comprehensive bill tightening up the state’s oversight of such facilities to try and put a stop to such abuse.
She also shared a source of irritation that occurred when she recently met with lobbyists from Walmart.
“There were eight people from Benton, Arkansas, waiting to meet with me,” she said, noting they had come down because Walmart has put in a policy that says it will decide whether your physician is writing the correct pain medication for you or not.
“And they’re not going to tell you what their perimeters are on that. What they consider to be correct pain medication,” Cooper said. “Now I have worked very hard against our opioid crisis. I was on it before it became a well-known issue, and I am still working on it, but there are people who need pain medications: cancer patients, people with severe arthritis, there are valid reasons to have pain medication, and when a business decides that they’re going to decide what you can have, I consider that they are practicing medicine without a license.”
What was particularly galling, Cooper said, was that they followed up with a letter asking her to file a bill that would exempt Walmart pharmacists for being liable for practicing medicine without a license.
“I mean, it was like they weren’t even in the meeting. I would suggest that maybe if you use Walmart for your medications you might consider if you ever need pain medication you might not get it,” she said, noting unfortunately there are places where the only pharmacy within 40 miles is Walmart.