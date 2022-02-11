Last week, Cobb Democrats took to the Capitol steps to hotly protest a local redistricting process that’s quickly spun out of their control.
In the intervening days, the main effect appears only to have been a hastening of the GOP-sponsored Cobb County school board and county commission maps through the legislature.
Matters came to a head during the House Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday, when state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, took to the lectern during the maps’ second committee hearing. Although the committee chair had earlier said there would not be public comment, Wilkerson, who is not a member of that committee, asked to speak anyway, saying he was not the public, but a duly elected representative.
He then proceeded to denounce the maps as being advanced through a racist process. Wilkerson's microphone was cut after he said he was “disgusted at this chamber — disgusted.” Finally, police were called when Wilkerson kept talking and declared, “this hearing’s out of order.”
Friday afternoon, Wilkerson and a detachment of around two dozen Democrats took to the steps again to denounce what had transpired.
“For the first time in my life, for the first time serving in this body for 12 years, I had security — also known as the state troopers — called on me,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson and Co. contended the rules of “decorum” in committee are being selectively applied by Republican leadership. He pointed to the example of Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who was similarly cut off in committee after saying the voters should be “appalled” at Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson being drawn out of her district.
“If you ask a Republican a question they can't answer, that’s breaking decorum … If you share a dissenting opinion, that's breaking decorum. It's all enforced under racial lines, and it's easy to see from watching our meetings,” said state Rep. Renitta Shannon, D-Decatur.
The larger issue remains the fact that the GOP has, as Democrats see it, sidestepped the local legislative process in advancing its maps —breaking rules they themselves wrote. The GOP’s constant reminder is that maps have to go through the full legislature, where the Democrats are very much the minority.
Unlike the last presser, where state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, joined the party, Republicans didn’t bother to drop in and defend themselves. Democrats are about out of time and options to stop the advance of the new maps — why pay them any mind? They don't have the votes.
“The next step, I guess is, see what happens in the Senate … We control the delegation. Local legislation has never been one of unanimous consent,” Wilkerson said after the presser, but his demeanor was short on optimism at this late stage.
BACON ON AUNT FANNY'S CABIN: The city of Smyrna has been going back and forth on Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, the quaint, but notorious, downtown landmark that sits on that sliver of land between Atlanta Road and the railroad tracks.
Here’s the latest on whether the building, formerly a restaurant that glorified the antebellum South, will be saved or razed: Proposals to rescue the historic building from demolition will be accepted until 10 a.m. March 16. A City Council vote on what to do with Aunt Fanny’s Cabin is set for March 21.
While the council makes up its mind, former Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon knows exactly what he’d do. Around Town checks in on Bacon occasionally. With 34 years as mayor of Cobb’s second largest city, few know local politics better — and Mayor Max has never been slow to speak his mind.
“I’d save it,” Bacon said of Aunt Fanny’s. “What history do we have left? If you take it down, you gain what, maybe five parking spaces?”
He admits the building needs work to bring it up to code, but not as much as some believe.
“To me, it wouldn’t take that much to get it back in shape. It would be money well spent.”
Bacon said the building could be fixed using Smyrna’s share of the countywide hotel/motel tax. The property, he said, could then be retained by the city and used as an event space.
The lifelong Smyrna resident remembers the cabin during its days as a restaurant. As a youngster, his parents frequented the restaurant, but he never got to go there until age 16. In the building’s later life as an event space, he recalls attending birthday parties there. He also used it for gatherings during his mayoral campaigns.
“I’d like to see it run like it was five years ago. There used to be a group of volunteers to help run it.”
Bacon adheres to the philosophy that once it’s gone, it's gone. During his time in service with the city, buildings such as the Reed House, Taylor-Brawner House and Brawner Hall were preserved. If he had his way, Aunt Fanny’s Cabin would be added to that list.
SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION: Cobb is getting old. By 2030, the number of county residents 65 and older is expected to double, according to James Wilson, of Education Planners, LLC. Thursday afternoon, he gave a presentation to the Cobb Board of Education on demographic changes in Cobb.
Talk of all the seniors expected to flood the county piqued the interest of board member Charisse Davis, who returned to one of her favorite talking points in noting that Cobb residents 62 and older enjoy a property tax exemption — one that costs the district some $112 million in foregone revenue each year as of 2018, a number that has surely grown since.
“Right now, we have about 30% of our residents that are taking the age-based exemption … have you worked with other school districts that have been examining their age-based exemption and made some changes?” Davis asked.
“Most every district that I work with is examining it and trying to copy Cobb,” Wilson replied.
But, Davis continued, “most already have age-based exemptions, correct?”
“I really shouldn’t have even tried to answer, because I really don’t know the details of some of the other districts,” Wilson said.
Noting that the exemptions allow seniors to age in place, Davis said “Cobb is quite different with our version of the age-based exemption. It’s just us and Douglas County.”
Davis and fellow board Democrat Dr. Jaha Howard have called for reforming the senior exemption since their election a couple years ago, arguing it is likely abused and loses the school district revenue that could be put to use for additional school projects. Specifically, the tax is open to anyone 62 and older who lives in Cobb, they argue. So it does more than allow longtime county residents to age in place; it draws seniors who may live in a county without such an exemption, seniors who’d like to save a little on their annual property tax bill.
EAST COBB PLEDGE: East Cobb advocates have a promise for voters: 100% graft-free local control.
“I will promise you, I will make no money at all based on any development that happens in East Cobb. I am not in real estate at all,” said Scott Hausman Thursday night, responding to a question if any of the advocates had any financial interest in cityhood.
“I make exactly that same pledge,” added Scott Sweeney.
Chimed in Matt Dollar, “I've been involved with this for four years and that has been my pledge since day one."
ALL THAT JAZZ: The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will host Sam Skelton, director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Jazz Ensemble at its weekly meeting Monday.
Skelton will speak about the contribution of the Kennesaw State University Music Department in the Cobb arts community and about the role jazz plays in today’s world.
The meeting is Monday at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church. For more information, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
TOXIC VEHICLES: Commissioner Jerica Richardson signed onto a press event this week with state Rep. Kim Schofield calling on the EPA to pass stricter car pollution standards.
“February marks Black History Month and, while Georgia is considered by many to be the birthplace of the Environmental Justice movement, many people still struggle under toxic vehicles and other pollution disproportionately impacting communities of color,” the news release said. “Georgia advocates say we need to urgently address the problem of air pollution from cars and trucks that endanger the health of these communities and, to do so, the EPA needs to move quickly to implement the next round of Clean Car standards this summer.”
Added Richardson, “Toxic air pollution from cars and trucks endanger the health of children, seniors and families in our communities and particularly communities of color."
SOLEMN REMINDER: Funeral services for former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in east Cobb.
RECOGNITION: Harpist Lyrika Holmes of Cobb County is a recipient of the 10th Annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities. Holmes is a teacher, composer, singer, songwriter, and actress, and is the founder and executive director of Artz for the Harp.
APPOINTMENTS: The Marietta City Council made several appointments at its Wednesday meeting. Councilman Joseph Goldstein was appointed to the Marietta Welcome Center and Visitors Bureau for a two-year term. He was also appointed voting delegate for Georgia Municipal Association business meetings.
Councilman M. Carlyle Kent was appointed voting delegate for National League of Cities business meetings.
Mike Wilson was appointed to a three-year term on the Historic Preservation Commission and a two-year term on the Historic Board of Review.
Philip Hynninen was reappointed to the Marietta Civil Service Board for a one-year term.
