The Cobb County Superior Court is the latest victim of the potent and contagious Delta variant, with the court going virtual for the time being as its judges deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Chief Judge Robert Leonard confirmed to the MDJ that two of the 10 superior court judges have tested positive for COVID-19, with the rest waiting to get test results back. Three judges are experiencing symptoms. All of them had been vaccinated against the virus, he said.
The cases stem from last week’s Mandatory Continuing Judicial Education Conference on Jekyll Island, held by the state Council of Superior Court Judges.
The court has gone all-virtual until negative test results come back. Leonard said it shouldn’t have too great of an impact as court will not be canceled, only switched to a virtual format. The one exception is Judge Ann Harris’s criminal jury trial, which cannot be held virtually and was postponed.
“Current guidance does not require vaccinated individuals to quarantine if they are considered a close contact,” Leonard wrote in an email. “However, we felt that given the rise in the Delta variant, that it was the prudent thing to do until those of us that have been around our colleagues can get a negative test result. I discussed this proposal with the Department of Public Health and they felt it was a very safe and conservative approach.”
UP FOR RANSOM: The Marietta City Council plans to name a playground for Ron Ransom, the city’s late Parks and Recreation Director.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin and Councilman Johnny Walker had requested the Parks and Recreation Committee consider honoring Ransom in some way. Ransom, who passed away in May, served the city for 19 years. He was also an expert woodcarver and for 26 years drew the “Thumbs Up” cartoon that appeared in the MDJ. Walker said some employees had asked that Ransom be recognized in some way. Tumlin said Ransom, even after retirement, was well-known in the city for his woodcarving books and hand-carved Santa Claus figures.
At the committee meeting, Rich Buss, the city’s current Parks and Rec director, ticked through a long list of Ransom’s contributions to the city, including the acquisition and construction of Laurel Park, the renovation of Glover Park, the construction of Brown Park, additions to the Lawrence Street Recreation Center and Elizabeth Porter Park, the acquisition and development of City Club Marietta, along with other land swaps, development deals and renovations.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson pointed out that the Aviation Softball and Baseball Complex is simply named for the road it’s located on, and could therefore be renamed.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly asked if there were other people, living or dead, that council might want to consider honoring. She liked an idea from Walker to put a plaque in Glover Park, but said she “just wants to make sure that we’re fair, we’re balanced, we’re consistent in how we’re recognizing folks.”
“You only have so many parks to give a name to, and I definitely would not want to overlook someone else,” Kelly said. Perhaps, she proposed, the city ought to consider choosing a format, such as a wall of plaques, that can honor certain city employees.
Richardson floated the idea of an area in city hall devoted to distinguished employees, “something that we don’t do every year as a standard, but we do based on certain criteria.”
Buss suggested a middle ground between a simple plaque and an entire park — naming the playground at Laurel Park after Ransom. The idea was well-received.
Walker said it was fitting, given Ransom’s involvement in the park’s creation. Renaming the playground and adding a sign or plaque would be a nice tribute for his family to enjoy, he said.
“There’s lots of other people that we probably can think about. Maybe this opens the door to where we can start thinking about people that have worked for the city that are no longer with us,” Walker said.
The committee, consisting of Kelly, Andy Morris and Reggie Copeland, voted 3-0 to advance the playground proposal. The item was placed on the consent agenda for the Aug. 11 council meeting, meaning it’s a shoo-in to pass.
DE-PRESSING: A couple months back, the Cobb County School District formalized a policy of barring staff from speaking to the press without district approval.
In Cobb County government, an informal version of that policy appears to be percolating through the chain of command.
MDJ reporter Chart Riggall reached out this week to Finance Director Bill Volckmann with a few benign questions about the county’s recently-adopted budget. A staffer in the finance office replied that Bill was unavailable, and besides, had he tried reaching out to Ross Cavitt, the county communications director?
Alas, unaware Cavitt was the reigning authority on budgetary matters, our reporter had not.
“Well, we’ve been instructed all requests go through Ross,” the staffer replied.
A disappointing turn of events for your local paper, which recalls fondly the days — not more than a few months back — when county department heads could be counted on to pick up the phone without parental approval.
THE PETITION THAT NEVER DIES: They say once it’s online, it lives forever.
A petition that has been circulating for three years and calls for Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to resign has begun making the rounds on social media … again.
Each time any item of controversy surfaces in the school, the petition gets picked up, shared and recirculated as so many things do in our social media-driven culture. Its creator, Jacob Applebaum, said the petition on change.org was originally created back in 2018 in response to the superintendent’s “absurd handling” of student walkouts that were part of student-organized protests over gun violence that took place across the country.
The petition regained momentum during COVID-19. Others signed when questions arose over the effectiveness of technology at the center of a $12 million contract for the installation of UV lights meant to kill the coronavirus.
Applebaum, who graduated from Cobb Schools in 2020 and attended district schools starting in kindergarten, told AT the petition’s latest round of renewed attention is likely because of the district’s decision to make masks optional. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had garnered more than 4,600 signatures over its three years of existence.
“I think it (the mask policy) has got a great deal to do with it …” Applebaum said.
District officials did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.
It’s a no-win situation for many decision-makers these days. We point out that had the superintendent mandated masks, he’d been barraged with just as much disgruntlement, but from a different set of parents.
ACWORTH SCHOLARS: Two Acworth natives were recognized for their commitment to the classroom Tuesday, when the White House announced its eighth cohort of HBCU Scholars.
Jacob Robinson and Taylor Dorsey, both from Acworth, were among 15 Georgians currently enrolled at historically Black colleges or universities and 86 nationwide selected for this year’s crop of HBCU Scholars.
According to the announcement, the program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, civic engagement and more.
More than 200 students applied, a process that required applicants to submit a transcript, resume, essay, letter of recommendation and signature from their university’s president.
Robinson attends Virginia’s Hampton University, and Dorsey Attends Fort Valley State University, in Georgia.
