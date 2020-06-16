The chairman of Cobb County's legislative delegation, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said he’s aiming for next week to hold a meeting to review what went wrong in last week’s election and how it can be avoided in the general election this November.
Ballots from the June 9th primary, meantime, continue to be counted as candidates wait to learn their fates.
Mike Boyce, chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, has blamed Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the election debacle, calling on him to take responsibility or resign.
Yet Wilkerson said he cautions against telling anyone to resign, because there is plenty of blame to go around. For instance, Wilkerson said the new voting machines were approved by the Republican-led General Assembly.
“They were told there were issues, and they said it was just conspiracy theorists. They didn’t listen to the security experts. So anybody that voted for those machines has some blame,” Wilkerson said. “I think the county has some responsibility as well, because they knew that there were issues with training. Now, we did better than a lot of other counties, but there still were serious inconsistencies. So I think at this point I don’t know if you can blame anybody. I think everybody’s got responsibility.”
Cobb County received $132 million in federal aid because of the pandemic, Wilkerson pointed out, some of which could have been spent on improving the elections process.
“We should have used a good portion of that, even just a couple million dollars, to make sure that we overdid it, if we needed to, on elections. And we didn’t do that. We purchased four absentee drop boxes. So what happened was some people, instead of driving to a ballot box, they just took their absentee ballot with them to the poll and then voted in person. Well, that takes 30 minutes longer.”
In addition to more drop boxes for absentee ballots, Wilkerson said the county should have had more early voting locations for people to vote in person, something he wants to see this November.
He also believes the county needs to do a better job at recruiting poll workers.
“You can pay them better. You got $132 million. And also target the schools. There should have been a massive outreach to the schools to say, ‘Look, graduating seniors, can you help us? Can you commit to us? Can you help the county?’ and then pay them accordingly.”
With Georgia's unemployment rate at 11.9%, there’s no reason poll workers can’t be recruited, particularly if measures are taken so that the poll money doesn’t count against their unemployment.
Wilkerson hopes to hear from other members of Cobb’s 21-member delegation about their suggestions for improving the system. And in addition to having Janine Eveler, director of Cobb Elections, he said it’s important to have the elections board at the meeting.
The elections board has five members. It's chaired by Phil Daniell with Vice Chair Fred Aiken. Both are appointed by the legislative delegation. Others include Neera Bahl, appointed by the Cobb GOP, Jessica Brooks by the Cobb Democratic Party and Darryl O. Wilson, Jr. by Boyce.
“I think the Board of Elections needs to be there as well participating, because I think they need to see what’s actually happening. They need to see the experiences people are getting. Because I think some of the board members are getting calls, but not all of the board members are getting calls about the elections,” Wilkerson said, noting that’s a function of how well they are known in the community.
Whatever the case, the problems that arose last week need to be handled before November's general election.
“For November it’s going to be a lot more partisan, so we’ve got to figure out the best way for people to vote. And from everything I’m seeing, the machines are too clunky, they require too much power, they’re too hard to maintain if you ever have a problem. We’re going to have to go by absentee ballots, and so what they’re going to need to do is basically start the process earlier. So they’re going to have to purchase more absentee ballot boxes, encourage people to turn them in sooner and then start the counts sooner.”
The county did start counting absentee ballots a few days early in the primary, but they need to start at least a week in advance, Wilkerson said.
“I think there’s things we can learn from it. And if we want to do something about it we can. I don’t think it’s going to be solved down at the Capitol, that’s for sure. But I think we can at least take care of Cobb.”
EDITING HISTORY: Along with the protests, riots and calls for defunding of police departments that have occurred nationwide following the death of George Floyd have come calls for removal from public property of hundreds of Confederate monuments, flags and statues around the country. The same goes for the renaming of public, government and military buildings bearing the names of Confederate officers.
And as Cobb Countians have (presumably) watched the monuments being covered in graffiti or crowds cheering as cranes lifted bronze or stone men off of marble or metal bases hither and yon, some locals have begun to ask a question: What about here?
Monday night the Kennesaw City Council voted to remove the Confederate flag from its perch above a memorial, replacing it with a state flag that flew during the Civil War.
And parents of Cobb schools students have begun discussing on social media whether a name change is due for Wheeler High School.
The northeast Cobb high school is named after Joseph Wheeler, who served both as a cavalry general in the Confederate States Army during the Civil War, and as a general in the United States Army during the Spanish-American and Philippine-American wars.
Cobb school board member Charisse Davis, who represents Wheeler, said she has heard from some families who are interested in changing the school’s name.
“I think that this is just a start in Cobb as these conversations happen all around the country, including among military leaders, who are calling for bases to be renamed," she said.
Davis was referring to the news in recent days that top military leaders reported being "open" to name changes at military bases with Confederate namesakes. President Donald Trump opposed those changes, saying in a series of tweets:
“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”
Kennesaw State University economics professor J.C. Bradbury has something else in mind.
“While we're talking about taking down racist monuments, how about changing the name of the Lester and Virginia Maddox Bridge between Fulton and Cobb,” he tweeted last week. “It makes me sick every time I drive over it. No reason that can't happen this legislative session.”
MEDIA RELATIONS: AT suggests that Georgia’s senior Sen. David Perdue might want to give his staff a tutorial on media relations. Much beloved and humble MDJ columnist Dick Yarbrough got an invite to set up a phone conversation between him and the senator. For a brief moment, Yarbrough was riding tall in the saddle thinking Georgia’s senior senator was seeking advice or wanted some publicity via Yarbrough's column.
But Yarbrough suspected something was awry when he asked the Perdue staffer if the call would be on-the-record.
Sensing some confusion on the other end of the line, he asked the caller if she knew he was a newspaper columnist. (In fact, he is the most widely-syndicated columnist in the state, including Perdue’s home base at Sea Island.) No, she confessed. They had seen where Yarbrough had given money to former Sen. Johnny Isakson in the past and Perdue wanted to see about a similar contribution to his campaign.
Yarbrough explained that as a longtime personal friend, Isakson was an exception to his rule of not giving money to political candidates. However, if Perdue wanted to talk about issues he thought Yarbrough’s readers would find of interest, to please let him know. The staffer said that was a decision for “the other side of the house” and she would inform them of the request. Yarbrough's still waiting for the phone to ring.