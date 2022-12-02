With the news that Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation related to her handling of passport fees, it bears asking who might handle the case if the bureau finds any malfeasance.
Should charges be brought, they won’t come from Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, he told us this week.
“Because she's an elected official, and I'm an elected official, we have recused ourselves from it. Basically, the GBI is currently investigating, and then once the prosecuting attorney's council decides, they'll assign it to a different district attorney's office once the GBI finishes up,” Broady said at the county’s legislative breakfast Thursday.
The investigation of Taylor comes on the heels of revelations that she’s banked about $425,000 in fees collected from passport applications over the last two years. That part is (as far as anyone knows) legal. What’s gotten Taylor into hot water are allegations she ordered the destruction of records related to her fee collections when she was hit with an open records request.
NOT ON HER WATCH: At the same legislative breakfast where Broady was in attendance, county commissioners talked about some of their hopes and dreams for the upcoming session.
World peace was not among them. But changes to the state’s process for incorporating new cities were, with the county wanting cityhood proponents to get signatures of at least 10% of proposed residents. The idea, the county says, is to ensure there’s a baseline of support for cityhood before getting into the rigamarole of a referendum.
But state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb – who recently joined Republican leadership in the house – told us that dog won’t hunt.
“I can tell you that any legislation that puts a blockade or a roadblock between voters and their ability to vote on whether or not they wish to incorporate will be dead on arrival, as far as I'm concerned, in the Georgia House,” she said. “So this 10% nonsense is very unlikely to fly, and it's a self-serving proposal by members of our Cobb commission.”
She added, “They were opposed to the issues of cityhood, because they felt it diluted their power. So therefore, why don't we just go out and make it harder for Cobb’s citizens to incorporate when they want to?”
As to whether Ehrhart anticipates any new cityhood bills being filed this session, she said, “That will depend 100% on the constituents of west Cobb, and what their desires are.”
A refresher: Ehrhart was one of the chief backers of the failed Lost Mountain cityhood effort. On May 24, 58% of voters in the proposed west Cobb city rejected incorporation; cityhood efforts in east Cobb and Vinings also failed that night.
Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, the Republican who represents west Cobb on the county commission, told a House subcommittee in July that Lost Mountain failed because it "originated from something other than grassroots."
“The problem originated with the fact that the 76,000 residents did not receive any notice or requests regarding the proposed boundaries — or that they were indeed included within the proposed new city boundaries. That appears to be the opposite of a true community-driven approach,” she told the committee.
Across the aisle, State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, shared a constituent email that showed exactly why cityhood reform is needed, in his opinion.
Verbatim, the email reads, “I am writing to find out what is being done about the de-annexation of unincorporated Austell. We received no information in this area about being included in the Mableton City-hood. All the people I have spoke to in the flint hill area had no idea what the question meant, they thought it was just for the Mableton area. Also where is the notification that this area had been re-annex? When did this happen and who is responsible?”
The resident goes on to explain she knew several people in the city of Mableton’s boundaries who voted yes on cityhood, because they didn’t think it would affect them.
“This is (an) example of the emails I receive,” Wilkerson said. “This is one of the reasons the process needs to change on how cities are created.”
THE MARIETTA ARTWORKS: Marietta Councilman M. Carlyle Kent came to Tuesday’s Parks and Recreation Committee meeting ready to offer his ideas for what the future of a Marietta landmark might look like.
Kent presented a proposal to convert the historic Marietta Waterworks building at 426 Sessions St. into an arts facility.
“It’s a building, I know, that’s been in demand,” Kent said. “A lot of people have requested use, but my understanding is that it’s designated to be used by Parks and Recreation.”
Kent said the city’s Historic Preservation Commission has discussed putting a marker at the building. According to a preservation plan published in 2009, the building was constructed in 1910 and served as Marietta’s first city-owned waterworks.
Kent wants to “create a studio where artists can create and collaborate on projects and store supplies.”
He said the building could be kept up with rental fees, and the Marietta Arts Council could be brought in to offer its services. He cited similar centers in Woodstock, Acworth and Roswell as models to follow.
His idea for a name: The Marietta Artworks.
Before the council could discuss the proposal, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin jumped in “to add to (Kent’s) understanding” of the building, saying it's owned by the Marietta Board of Lights and Water.
“That would be their decision to surplus this property,” Tumlin said. “I hope you understand, there’s a $500,000 reservoir … which is going to be in our 30-year plan.”
Tumlin further noted the city still uses water pipes that sit on the building’s property.
“Until water runs uphill, we need those pumps,” Tumlin said.
He mentioned Jackson, Mississippi, which is dealing with a severe water crisis, as a city whose example Marietta does not want to follow by being careless with its infrastructure.
“It’s more serious than just a pretty building that could have a better use,” Tumlin said.
Once Tumlin was finished, Kent walked back to his seat on the dais, visibly deflated, and there was no further discussion on the proposal.
Councilman Johnny Walker, who chairs the committee, told Kent he gave a “nice presentation.”
“I guess you’ve got some more homework to do,” Walker said, suggesting Kent talk to the Board of Lights and Water.
The MDJ caught up with Kent Thursday, who said he would keep pushing to convert the building to an arts facility.
“I’m not giving up,” he said.
AFTER YOU: At Marietta’s Thursday Christmas tree lighting on the Square, there was some confusion as to who was supposed to throw the switch to light the tree.
As the big moment approached, Around Town saw Mayor Tumlin enter Glover Park. As he was called to the stage, city officials standing by the tree looked confused. At last year's lighting, the mayor pulled the lever that lit the tree.
“Does he know he’s supposed to be over here?” someone said, as Tumlin stayed put on the stage.
Emily Zillweger, a staffer for the city's parks and recreation department, and Councilman Joseph Goldstein lightheartedly suggested the other do the honors.
Even amplified through a microphone, it was difficult to hear Tumlin’s voice from where the tree stood. But as the mayor counted down from 10, the crowd began counting along. Zillweger, wearing a long and pointy elf’s hat, assumed the crucial duty of lighting the tree.
The crowd didn’t seem to notice the small holiday hiccup — they cheered all the same.
SICK BAY: Jon Gillooly, the Journal's indefatigable senior editor, is taking a few weeks off to address an issue with his ticker.
We wish Gillooly well as he rests up after heart surgery Friday — he should be back in action come New Year's.
In the meantime, send questions, comments, tips and feedback to the MDJ's Hunter Riggall (hriggall@mdjonline.com).
