Legendary football coach, Georgia Tech star and 10-season NFL veteran Bill Curry admitted Thursday that when he set goals for life at an early age, playing football wasn’t among them.
Curry, featured speaker at a Vinings Bank-hosted luncheon Thursday, said he set two goals at the age of 12.
“No. 1, marry Carolyn Newton … the most beautiful girl in the world, smartest kid in College Park, Georgia.”
To achieve this first ambition, persistence paid off. Curry said he didn’t even show up on his unrequited sweetheart’s radar until six years later when they started dating his senior year.
“When I went home and told my dad, I'm going to marry Carolyn Newton. He said, ‘that is the best idea you ever had … is she aware of your plan?’” The couple celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in December.
Curry’s other aspiration did not have nearly as successful results. “My second goal was to pitch for the Yankees ... There's only one thing that kept me out of the majors in baseball: talent."
One sport’s loss was another’s gain.
Curry played football at Georgia Tech and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and legendary coach Vince Lombardi. He would ply his talent over 10 seasons with the Packers (1965–1966), the Baltimore Colts (1967–1972), the Houston Oilers (1973), and the Los Angeles Rams (1974).
Despite a professional career, he is best known as “coach.” He coached his alma mater Tech (1980-1986), the University of Alabama (1987–1989) and the University of Kentucky (1990–1996). After his stint with the Wildcats, he worked as a football analyst for ESPN before being recalled to coaching when Georgia State University launched its football program.
In retrospect, Curry said, playing center was likely the only position that would have given him a professional career, and it was fate or happenstance that put him in the middle of the offensive line. It happened in high school.
“There were only 11 good players. It was a very small program,” Curry told the crowd of 250 that included several former Georgia Tech players.
When it came time to assign positions … “Well, all good athletes got all the good positions, naturally. And again, there are 11 of us standing there. And after he had placed 10 players — Tommy got to play quarterback because he had a good arm, Richard was a fullback because he was big and fast — there were 10 positions filled and only one left. And it was the one that nobody wanted to play and there was only one player left — the future New York Yankees star. (Coach) said this brilliant thing: ‘Well, Bill ... I guess you're going to be the center.”
“Well, four years later I learned to hike that ball to Billy Lothridge and Stanley Gann at the Georgia Institute of Technology. And at the end of my senior year in the Senior Bowl, I learned to hike that ball to Joe Willie Namath. And a few months later I learned to hike that ball to Roger Staubach and John Huarte and Bob Timberlake and Craig Morton. And the next week I learned to hike that ball to Bart Starr and Zeke Bratkowski and a couple of years later I learned to hike that ball to Johnny Unitas and ... in various games on various teams I learned to hike that ball in subsequent years to Bob Griese and James Harris, Len Dawson and Francis Tarkenton, Dan Pastorini … the greatest quarterbacks, the greatest leaders... in the history of the game, and I had the privilege of stepping in the huddle and being their personal protection.”
Curry shared his lesson learned, something like turning a sow’s ear into a silk purse.
“As it turns out, in God's wisdom, there was only one position in all of sports that would've allowed Bill Curry to have a career … and (center) was that position.
“So, if you're stuck in a spot that you think maybe is unfair, maybe you could do better, try doing it really well … and see what happens.”
Cock-a-doodle-doo: Early this week, the Franklin Roundtable put on a forum featuring Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce and Larry Savage, one of his two challengers to the county throne.
Between questions from libertarians riled over Boyce’s property tax hike and jabs from Savage, there were a few moments of levity. Two came toward the end of Boyce’s allotted hour.
Worried about the effect that high-density development would have on county roads and traffic, one man asked Boyce about the effect it was having on his quality of life.
“Well, here’s the question that I’m going to ask you,” Boyce said. “We’re gonna get another 250,000 people here in 30 years. Where are you gonna put ‘em?”
“In Mableton,” the man replied. The crowd loved it.
Two minutes later, another man chimed in.
“Regarding the growth in population in Cobb County, there’s a simple solution to that: Build the wall.”
The crowd loved it.
“I appreciate that comment,” Boyce said. “That was good. That was funny.”
Savage spoke after Boyce. He painted the chairman as a foe of low taxes liberty.
Despite the fact that “Boyce prevailed in the (2016) campaign primarily on the strength of not being Tim Lee,” Savage said, the chairman campaigned as a staunch conservative. But he hasn’t governed as one, Savage continued.
“Mr. Boyce wants to run on his record, and I want to run on his record, too,” he said. He hammered Boyce for having raised the millage rate. He also attacked the chairman’s State of the County address.
“I listened to all the story about economic growth, new businesses, expanding this, expanding that,” he said, “but it reminds me of the story of the rooster.
“The rooster,” he continued, “crows every morning and it takes credit for the sun.”
The barbs likely didn’t bother Boyce. He didn’t hear most of them, having left shortly after he gave his comments.
SPEAKING OF his State of the County address earlier this month, Boyce might do well to take a cue from Donald J. Trump.
The president’s State of the Union address delivered earlier this month was repeatedly interrupted by applause — a lot of Republican hands clapping ... not so much among stoic-faced Democrats.
Boyce didn’t fare as well, at one point having to wheedle the crowd at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday breakfast meeting to make some noise.
After touting that the county millage rate will remain at 8.46 mills, he didn’t get the response expected.
“You’re supposed to applaud. C’mon, c’mon. No taxes. You should be happy about this,” Boyce admonished. With that order from the former Marine colonel, the audience obliged.
There was another line later in his address made to order to prompt applause.
“But look where we are now,” Boyce exclaimed. The audience didn’t bite, leaving an awkward silence.
In all, the Boyce address lasted just under 25 minutes and was applauded 21 times.
President Trump averages 110 moments of hand-clapping over his last three SOTU addresses. The 2020 version lasted 78 minutes, 26 of which were dedicated to applause.
POLITICAL PLATTER: Fitz Johnson, Republican candidate for Cobb County Board of Commissioners District 2, announced his campaign kickoff event. The event will take place Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at InfoMart, 1582 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta, GA 30067.
“People in Cobb County want low taxes, they want to feel safe in their community, and they want to be able to get around without sitting in traffic,” Johnson said. “In the weeks since announcing my candidacy I have heard from so many people in District 2 who just want effective, efficient county government. They want a commissioner who will listen and represent their priorities,” Johnson said. “That is why I am running for Cobb County Commission, to give voice to these citizen concerns.”
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Rebecca Keaton, clerk of Superior Court of Cobb County, will speak to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday about the duties and responsibilities of her office. The club meets at noon at the First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Ave., Marietta 30064.
The following Monday, March 2, will be Metro Marietta Kiwanis’ Star Student Banquet at 774 Roswell Street Baptist Church, starting at 6 p.m. The guest speaker is former Gov. Roy Barnes. For more information or to make a reservation for either event, please email Metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.
RECOGNITION: Congratulations to Marietta High School seniors Kailyn Askins, Oscar Baglivio and Rebecca Goodwin for being named 2020 National Merit Scholarship finalists.