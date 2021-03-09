In the wake of a conflict of interest allegation from a west Cobb lawmaker, Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid announced her husband was resigning from the board of the Center for Family Resources.
At issue is a vote Chair Cupid took at the commission's Feb. 23 meeting to award millions in federal pandemic relief funds to county nonprofits. At the time, Cupid's husband, Craig Cupid, sat on the governing board of one of those nonprofits, the Center for Family Resources. State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said the appropriate course of action would have been for Cupid to reveal her husband's position and then recuse herself from the vote. Ehrhart accused Cupid of ethical misconduct for failing to do either.
In remarks delivered at the beginning of Tuesday's commission meeting, which Cupid said were made in consultation with the county attorney, the chair said she understood there was concern about her vote.
"And I just wanted to share that I am not necessarily in agreement with the assertion that I was required to abstain from voting on the item," she said. "Whether it was necessary for me to disclose that my husband sits on the board of the Center for Family Resources prior to discussion on the matter and my vote is debatable, especially since neither me (nor) my family have any financial, fiduciary or employment interests in the Center for Family Resources. For that matter, any of the four (other) recipients of the emergency rental assistance grant funds, we also did not have any financial, fiduciary or employment interests in. Nevertheless, I do want to make sure I do operate above board and operate in a way that establishes and builds trust with our community, and if I've given the impression of partiality, it was not my intent, and I do want to apologize for that. The Board of Commissioners do have discretion to refrain or acknowledge when there could be a conflict or perceived conflict of interest, and because my husband and I care about this county, and he cares about his service, and we want to make sure we do not cause such an impression in the future, my husband has actually resigned from the board of the Center for Family Resources, as we do not want to have any stain mar the good work of that organization or the Board of Commissioners."
MDJ reporter Chart Riggall followed up with her after the meeting to ask why her husband stepped down.
"It was an honor for him to serve. We help a lot of families privately, and this was an opportunity for him to serve with an organization that's helping a lot of families robustly across the county. And when we saw the negativity that came with him serving, it just wasn't worth marring the impact of that organization. With me serving here, it just wasn't worth undermining the ability for residents to trust me and how I serve, and to undermine the grave challenges that a lot of our citizens are having in keeping the roof above their heads. None of it was worth it.
"So, you know, for him, it was easy for us to make this decision. We will be very mindful of the things that we participate in and to disclose and other things because, you know, nonprofit participation is not the only thing that can pose a conflict up here. So I think it gave all of us a sense of pause, me particularly. Because as I serve in this role, just by the inherent nature of the position, I serve on 12 boards and subcommittees. So I'm going to have to certainly be mindful of that moving forward. It just wasn't worth the negative response to something which should be deemed to be positive."
APPOINTMENTS: Sheriff Craig Owens has tapped Michael Register, the popular former Cobb County police chief and public safety director, as his chief of staff.
As the No. 3 person in charge at the sheriff's office behind Chief Deputy Rhonda Anderson, Register tells Around Town he begins his position on March 15.
Register brought a 30-year law enforcement career to Cobb when he became the county's police chief in June 2017. The Cobb Board of Commissioners promoted him to public safety director in April 2019. That summer, Register left the county.
“In 2019 I decided to retire from the county to address family issues and also to pursue an opportunity I had in Tampa, Florida, to be the chief operating officer of a multi-million dollar company (Quiet Professionals, which acquired Echo Analytics),” Register said.
At the time, Commissioner Bob Ott said Register’s leadership had a positive impact on the county, applauding his push toward community policing, while Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce lauded Register’s faith forums, which brought religious leaders and law enforcement folks together to speak about such topics as church safety, crime and gang activity.
Boyce also said at the time Register played a major hand in the 7% pay increase for public safety personnel implemented into the county's fiscal 2020 budget.
Both Owens and Register have similar backgrounds. Register served in the U.S. Army Special Forces as special forces engineer and special forces medic while Owens served as a Command Sgt. Major in the Army Reserve.
Register said he’s known Owens for some 30 years and was honored to be police chief when Owens was promoted as police department major.
“He’s done a great job there as precinct commander down in Precinct 2, and so when I found out that Sheriff Owens was going to run for sheriff, I was excited, because I know the man he is, and I think he would be such an asset for the community, and so I supported him publicly,” Register said.
The two spoke several times after Owens defeated Sheriff Neil Warren in November and explored the possibility of Register returning to Cobb.
“We spoke about the vision that he has not only partnering with the other law enforcement agencies in the county to make that bond stronger, but also his vision with what he wants to do with the community and how he wants to build a partnership there, and really that was one of my focal points when I was chief of police and also the director of public safety, and so I am very supportive of his vision, and I am very honored that he’s chosen to let me come back and be part of that vision.”
As police chief and public safety director, Around Town found Register to be accessible, transparent and open to criticism rather than the usual thin-skinned bureaucrat. Congrats to Sheriff Owens for a wise hire.
BALL AND ALL: You recall that last year at this time, a new professional sport came to play in Cobb County: Major League Rugby. With its origins in England, many around these parts didn’t know what to make of the new sport when Rugby ATL kicked off its inaugural season to a sellout crowd at the pitch on the campus of Life University.
The first game was a thrilling come-from-behind victory for the home team — a 28-19 win after being down by 13 points.
As the season progressed, novice fans learned about scrums and rucks, grubbers and mulligrubbers, Garryowens and box-kicks. But just as Cobb was getting the hang of rugby, the season came to a crashing COVID halt.
Fast-forward to today and Rugby ATL is back and ready for the 2021 season. The team kicks off at home against New York March 20. They’ll travel to New Orleans for Week 2 and then return home for two more games. In all, the Major League Rugby season is 16 games.
Tickets are available, but capacity of the pitch at Life University is being limited to 25% due to the coronavirus. For those who can’t get a ticket, some games will be televised. Information: rugbyatl.rugby.
