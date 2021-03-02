Calling her actions a "missed opportunity," Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid has responded to remarks a Georgia legislator made in Saturday's Around Town column accusing her of ethical misconduct in a vote to award millions in federal pandemic relief to five nonprofits.
A little background before we get to her response. In an email to the MDJ last week, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said as she watched the Feb. 23 commission meeting, she had hoped Cupid would disclose a conflict of interest that exists between her role on the commission and her husband's position on the board of the Center for Family Resources.
The commission ended up voting Tuesday before last to accept $22 million in federal COVID relief grants for rental assistance, $4.1 million of which will be directed to each nonprofit, including the Center for Family Resources, of which Cupid's husband, Craig Cupid, is a board member. The vote also paid CFR and the other nonprofits more than $300,000 each in administrative fees, Ehrhart wrote.
The appropriate course of action, Ehrhart argued, would have been for Chairwoman Cupid to reveal her husband's connection and then recuse herself from the vote.
She said that didn't happen.
"What makes this situation far more disappointing, however, is the cloud of hypocrisy that now irrevocably hangs over the Chair's head. Why? Because in 2016, Ms. Cupid heaped consternation and judgment on then-Chair, Tim Lee, for seemingly doing the same thing," Ehrhart wrote, explaining how that year the commission was preparing to award $85,000 in grant money to MUST Ministries, where Lee's wife was employed.
Lee ultimately recused himself from the vote, and Cupid was the single vote against the measure.
"Lee's acknowledgment and recusal from the vote in 2016 demonstrate how a leader can and should do the right thing. Cupid did none of the right things Tuesday night. She neither admitted the connection to her husband's organization nor recused herself from the vote," Ehrhart said in her email.
MDJ editor Aleks Gilbert called Cupid last Wednesday to ask her about the accusation, leaving her a detailed message about what it involved, and asking for a response. No response came as of press time Friday. The MDJ also left a message with county communications director Ross Cavitt on Friday, but heard nothing by press time.
We have since heard from them. Cupid says she missed the message, while Cavitt was out of town on a family emergency.
Here is the statement from Cupid that Cavitt sent the MDJ on Monday:
"We are in a great position as a county to help our residents in need and to also create policy around disclosure of conflict in a way that doesn’t mar our good work. In times past and in this instance I have worked diligently to give all organizations fair opportunity to obtain funds from the county to serve our citizens. I have also abstained from voting in matters of conflict. I perceive I missed opportunity to do so here and will work with commissioners to address that.
"In a matter involving a prior chair, the issue I raised was never about him or his family ties, but about concern that one organization was receiving funds that was never shared publicly or offered to other like organizations. Others highlighted the conflict.
"In this instance, CARES funds were made publicly known and I met collaboratively with organizations in Cobb that address housing insecurity. Only when other commissioners stated they would only consider supporting the program if we limited it to three organizations was the funding pared down to MUST Ministries, the Center for Family Resources and Sweetwater Mission. MUST and CFR were proposed because of their extensive work with the county in this arena. Sweetwater Mission was proposed for their considerable work in helping families in South Cobb where residents disproportionately faced unfavorable economic impact.
"Moving forward I will present a proposal for all board members to submit disclosure of organizations they are affiliated with on a recurring basis. This is a best practice and would strengthen our ethics code. I would hate to see elected officials pitted against one other, or citizens mistrustful of elected officials when so many of us are diligently working together to make Cobb the best place it can be for all."
APPOINTMENTS: At the same meeting mentioned above, commissioners appointed a number of residents to various county boards. They include:
- Sheriff Craig Owens to the Board of Trustees for the Cobb County Employees Pension Fund, appointed by Chair Lisa Cupid;
- Brian O’Malley to the Board of Zoning Appeals, appointed by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell;
- Milton Dortch to the Airport Advisory Board, appointed by Commissioner Jerica Richardson;
- Angelia Pressley to Keep Cobb Beautiful Inc., appointed Richardson;
- Walter Kolis to the Transit System Advisory Board, appointed Richardson;
- Ed Finnegan to the Transit System Advisory Board, appointed Richardson;
- Patti Zachary to the Animal Services Board, appointed by Richardson;
- Rachel Gray to the Public Library Board, appointed by Commissioner Monique Sheffield;
- Tania Robinson to the One Percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Citizens' Oversight Committee, appointed Sheffield;
- Opeyemi Adeyemi to the Airport Advisory Board, appointed by Sheffield.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: The Kiwanis Club of Marietta has announced speakers for the month of March:
- Thursday — Lisa Crossman, deputy director Cobb-Douglas Public Health
- March 11 — Chris Ragsdale, superintendent, Cobb County School System
- March 18 — Mary Chatham, president of WellStar Kennestone on new emergency department
- March 25 — Celeta Thomas-Watson, Georgia Aquarium education department
All March meetings will be held virtually. For more information or to receive a Zoom invitation, contact Executive Director Pat Huey, at pathuey@comcast.net.
POLITICAL PLATTER: Shortly before deadline, Around Town received word of the candidacy of A.B. Almy, a mother of three, who is running for the seat held by retiring Marietta Board of Education member Randy Weiner. Details in next Around Town. Board member Jason Waters also sends word he is seeking reelection.
THE TOP 1 PERCENT: Congratulations to Marietta couple Deane and Jesse Bonner, who recently celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss. That puts them in rare company: Only 1.2% of married couples make it to their 65th anniversary.
It was Feb. 25, 1956, when the couple exchanged vows in the living room of Mrs. Bonner's parents’ Weirton, W. Va., home. The couple met on what daughter Jeriene Bonner-Grimes called “an informal double date” while Mrs. Bonner was visiting family in Canton, Ohio. A few years later, Mr. Bonner proposed on Christmas Eve while on leave from USAF military service.
The Bonners moved to Marietta in 1971. Always active in civil rights issues, Mrs. Bonner became president of Cobb County Chapter of the NAACP, a post she held for several years. The couple have two children and seven grandchildren.
Congratulations to the Bonners on their 65th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.