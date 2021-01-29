Just after midnight earlier this week, Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid was packing her car ahead of the Board of Commissioners’ three-day retreat when she heard gunshots.
"It sounded like they were coming from right behind my house. This is what that Six Flags community deals with,” she told commissioners and staff at Callaway Resort & Gardens on Thursday. “This is not acceptable. … I’m the chair of a county that’s supposed to be one of the safest places, and I felt like I had to duck before I came here.”
It was unacceptable, she continued, that the board had never found a way to fund and staff a long-discussed police precinct in the Six Flags area, which sees some of the county’s highest crime rates.
Newly-elected Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens, one of the retreat’s attendees, interjected.
“Director, if I may?” he asked Public Safety Director Randy Crider. “Madame Chairman, if the facility would allow, I have no issue, from my perspective, moving the sheriff's office into the area.”
“Hallelujah,” Cupid said.
“If you build it, we will come,” Owens added. “And I can (staff) it.”
DEPARTMENT OF COMPLAINTS: In Friday’s paper, MDJ editor Aleks Gilbert reported that Cobb County department heads complained about consistent underfunding over the years — an issue, we should make clear, that preceded former Chair Mike Boyce, per those department heads. Among other issues cited, they point to having trouble recruiting and retaining employees.
Gilbert reported turnover remains high despite commissioners' approval of several pay raises in recent years: "Commissioners approved a pay increase for about 2,000 county employees in 2017 and approved pay hikes for public safety employees in 2019 and 2020."
That prompted Boyce to text Gilbert Friday morning.
“Interesting article today about County retreat,” Boyce texted. “You neglected to mention the 4% pay raise all the employees received in 2019 and the COVID hazard pay that many received in 2020.”
MASK POLITICS: Cobb school board member David Banks referred to one of his constituents as a “mask Nazi” earlier this week. A Cobb resident shared an email exchange in which he called out Banks for not wearing a mask during public meetings.
“So you are the mask nazi,” Banks replied by email.
Banks did not return requests for comment by press time.
Banks, school board member David Chastain and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale have not worn masks while seated at their desks during board meetings. They refused when one school district employee asked those not wearing a mask to put one on in tribute of Patrick Key, a teacher who died of COVID-19. Key's family asked people to wear masks in his obituary. The day of the board meeting, two more educators died from the virus: Dana Johnson, a first grade teacher at Kemp Elementary School, and Cynthia Lindsey, a Sedalia Park Elementary school paraprofessional.
The actions of Banks, Chastain and Ragsdale prompted a storm of negative media attention. A sampling of the headlines:
USA Today: "A Georgia teacher's obituary pleaded for mask wearing. At a school board meeting, 3 officials refused."
The Washington Post: "A teacher died of covid-19. Asked to wear masks in his honor, school board members silently refused."
New York Post: "Georgia school board members refuse to wear masks during tribute to teacher who died of COVID-19"
New York Daily News: "Georgia school board members refuse to don mask in tribute to COVID-afflicted teacher’s dying request."
The AJC's Maureen Downey: "What is wrong with leadership of Cobb schools?" her column is headlined.
Even the Brits got in on the act with a headline in The Independent titled: "School board members refused to wear masks to honour teacher who died of Covid."
Chastain told AT he wears a mask when he's not at his desk, when he takes a break or he's walking around the room or the building and might be closer to other people. The tables at the board members' desks are currently spaced about six-feet apart.
On the specific request to put on a mask in honor of Key, Chastain said "it was no disrespect to Mr. Key," but district policy discourages board members from interacting with members of the public who address them. He did bow his head for the moment of silence, he said.
"Ideally, we’re supposed to not exhibit any sort of advocacy one way or another," Chastain said. "Although I am heartbroken at the deaths of our teachers, including Mr. Key … once we make the exception, and anybody comes in and asks us to do something like that, we’re expected to do it.
"In the case of my wearing a mask, I’m playing by the rules. In the case of how I handled the public comments, again, I was playing by the rules."
AT also asked Nan Kiel, the district's spokesperson, why Ragsdale doesn't wear masks at his desk during school board meetings. Kiel replied with the following statement:
"The Cobb County Board and District's hearts go out to the Johnson, Key, and Lindsey families. Cynthia, Dana, and Patrick were incredibly valuable members of our Team. The outpouring of support for their families show how much they were loved and how they positively impacted every student, teacher, and parent who they interacted with.
"Our entire Team, including our Board, is following the District mask policy which can be found here Learning Everywhere (cobbk12.org) which asks all staff or students to wear a mask at all times when social distancing is not possible. As you can clearly see, in the case of our Board meetings, the room has been intentionally spaced to allow for social distancing."
CITY COUNCIL RACES: Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker has announced he’ll be seeking re-election to his post representing Ward 3 of the city.
“It has been an honor to be able to serve all the citizens of Marietta as councilman for Ward 3 and I respectfully would ask for your support in serving one final term as I seek re-election in November,” he said in a statement. “I am a product of the Marietta school system having attended Hickory Hills Elementary, Marietta Middle and Marietta High School. I sincerely believe together we have made Marietta a safe place for families and a prosperous place for businesses. Recently the Covid pandemic has significantly harmed small business. Please know I remain committed to support the business owner. I will continue to be just one call away when my constituents need me. I will continue to be reactive and receptive to all the citizens of Marietta.”
Marietta Councilman Andy Morris says he's also running for re-election. If elected back to his Ward 4 post, it will be his last term, he said.
"I want to continue working with the mayor, and continue to improve the city of Marietta," he said. "We’ve done a great job the last five or six years, and I want to continue doing it."
Mayor Steve Tumlin has already announced his intention to seek another term while Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly has announced she's also running for mayor this year.
RECOGNITION: A tip of the Around Town cap to attorney and a proud-to-be-from-Marietta kinda guy, Chuck Clay, who last week was inducted into the James Magazine’s Georgia Lobbying Hall of Fame.
“It’s always an honor to be honored by your peers,” said Clay, a former county commissioner, state senator and Georgia GOP chairman.
Lobbyists are often not thought of highly in some circles, but Clay says those people are missing the point.
“Lobbying is such a misunderstood profession. Laymen think it’s all about wine and song and dinners and all that kind of stuff … and while that may be there, the best lobbyists deal in knowledge, they deal in being there when information is needed, understanding both sides of politics -- Democrat and Republican. But most of all, it’s about can-do people dealing in a political environment, in a legislative environment that needs all the expertise that can be brought to bear.”
Spoken like a true lobbyist.
Congratulations, Chuck.
