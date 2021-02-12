The Democratic Party of Georgia-Cobb African American Caucus took a bit of a victory lap Thursday evening when it hosted a webinar featuring Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid and commissioners Monique Sheffield and Jerica Richardson. With their victories in the Nov. 3 election, the county’s five-member governing board became a majority-minority, all-female body for the first time in its history. Cupid is the first Black woman to lead the board.
It is also the first time since the 1980s that a majority of the board’s members have been Democrats. That transformation — power in a bastion of conservatism dominated by white Republican men shifting to five women, most of them Black, most of them Democrats — has brought an additional level of scrutiny, Cupid said Thursday.
“To ensure Cobb County is good in the long-term may ... take (a) sacrifice of looking good in the short term, (because) there are some very tough issues we have to address as a county,” she said, the specter of the board’s recent retreat — where county department heads said they had long put off much-needed under-the-hood repairs at the behest of fiscally conservative boards — hanging over her words. “And it's difficult to do that, especially on a board of women in this county, and with the history of success our county has had in spite of not addressing some of these issues.”
The night began with lighter fare.
“How does it feel to make history?” the event’s host, Beverly Jackson, said to kick off the program.
“We’re starting with the softballs!” Richardson joked, before sharing an intimate moment she had with her predecessor, Republican Bob Ott.
“I can distinctly remember when I was doing the transition period with Commissioner Ott … he handed over my pins. This was before my swearing in. And I looked at the pin and I can't remember what year, but it's before 1860. And I just — I felt — it really touched me, and I looked at him because I felt a tear come out, and I said, ‘this means a lot to my family.’”
Jackson asked the women why they ran.
Sheffield: “For me, it was taking my service to the community to another level,” she said, adding that, as a real estate broker, she has a natural interest in how her community develops.
Cupid: “Primarily two reasons. The first has to do with governance and the second equity,” she said. “And it's been of no surprise … the challenges that South Cobb has had in being integrated into the success of the county. And I found that that was almost directly correlated to how I was integrated and (the) success of the board, and (I) felt that it takes leadership from the top to ensure that all voices are considered, that each decision maker has the ability to influence the outcome.”
Richardson: “Really, it was what the position allowed for, the kind of progress that you could bring, and the way in which you could bring the community along in that progress.”
Later in the night, Jackson asked commissioners to share a personal fact that might surprise folks (a love of classical music, Sheffield said); what they weren’t prepared for (how fast things move, Richardson and Sheffield said); any misconceptions about the job (that commissioners can solve any and all problems, they all agreed); and their individual strengths and flaws. To that last question, Cupid replied: “I drink coffee like water. It’s bad. It’s bad.”
But back to those “tough issues” the board will face this year. Expounding on the notion the county’s long-term gain might require some sort of short-term pain — what that might be was left unsaid — Cupid said she might not be around to enjoy the fruits of that effort.
“I feel like I'm a change agent, but (that) doesn't necessarily mean that you are out there accomplishing that end goal,” she said. “I know that I have to turn the ship, and then somebody is going to be at the helm that can get a little bit more of the limelight of where the ship had to go, and being okay with that, and being willing to do that — that is what I have to do.”
COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Marietta Councilman Grif Chalfant is among those seeking reelection this year, he told Around Town.
“I would like to offer for reelection for my final term of eligibility for the City Council. I will carry on with all the projects we have begun and I will fight for their conclusion, as well as the continual growth and expansion of our parks system, underground power and beautification of Powder Springs Road and Whitlock Avenue.
“Also continue to stress the need for affordable Utilities and City Services so that our great City can remain prosperous. I will continue to fight to control and monitor our growth as much is legally possible to keep our ‘Marietta’ way of life.
“Finally I want to continue my pledge to answer every e-mail and phone call, to be available to all our citizens through e-mail and my personal cell phone number which are available to everyone on the City’s website.”
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Rev. Dwight “Ike” Reighard, president and CEO of MUST Ministries and senior pastor of Piedmont Church, will speak at Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club’s virtual meeting at noon Monday. Reighard will talk about MUST Ministries serving the homeless during COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information or to make a reservation for the meeting, please email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide your name and email address for an access code. ...
Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid will deliver the 2021 State of the County address at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Marquee Monday luncheon March 8. Cupid will discuss the county’s biggest successes and milestones from 2020, as well as her goals for this year, according to the chamber.
The March Marquee Monday luncheon will be held at 11:45 a.m. March 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy, with doors open at 11:15 a.m. Registration is open to attend the luncheon in person or virtually at cobbchamber.org/events. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.
Slowly but surely, Cobb’s public safety workers are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nicholas Danz, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Fire Department, told Around Town the department has vaccinated 42% of its employees thus far. Those numbers are comparable with what Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders reported over a month ago, when he expressed frustration that only 40% of his department was vaccinated.
Danz added Cobb Fire is working to schedule all of its firefighters for vaccine appointments, but is waiting on additional appointments to become available.
Other public safety departments throughout Cobb did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their vaccination status.
APPOINTMENTS: At the January meeting of the Cobb County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Citizens Oversight Committee, Alice Summerour was reelected as chair. ... Newly elected Commissioner Monique Sheffield introduced her new assistant, Deedra Watts, this week in her newsletter.
Watts, who grew up in Powder Springs, is the daughter of William Watts, who served on the Planning and Zoning Committee in the City of Powder Springs for nearly four terms.
From the newsletter:
“A few fun facts: The Watts family has rich history in Powder Springs. Her father played in the Negro Baseball League. Stop by the Wells Fargo bank on Richard Sailors Parkway to see his team photo displayed in the bank. Deedra left her footprint on McEachern High School becoming the first African American homecoming queen and Miss McEachern.”
