Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid’s decision to hire Jennifer Susko, the lighting rod former Mableton Elementary School counselor, has not gone unnoticed or without criticism.
"Ms. Susko will be here temporary serving in the chief assistant role, for 4 weeks at $45 an hour,” Cupid wrote to county staff in a Jan. 17 email the MDJ obtained through an Open Records Request.
As readers may recall, Susko resigned from the Cobb County School District in 2021 in protest of the Cobb Board of Education banning critical race theory. Yet in her resignation letter, she vowed to continue her advocacy.
“Therefore, as a post 6 resident (and taxpayer!) who is no longer constrained by the suppression and censorship inflicted on employees, I will speak out even more candidly against racism in schools, campaign to flip folks out of school board seats who do not deserve to be there, and organize with Black and brown families as long as they ask me to in their efforts to be heard," she wrote at the time.
Susko has been working as a professional learning specialist for Hatching Results, LLC, from August 2021 to the present. She writes that the group provides professional development and consultation nationwide to school counselors and district leaders to develop comprehensive school counseling programs, according to the resume she filed with the county.
And she made good on her pledge to continue "candidly" speaking out, serving as a regular presence at Cobb school board meetings where she criticizes Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the board’s Republican majority, and using her Twitter page to blast whoever she disapproves of.
A sampling of that page has her stating such things as that the United States is “systemically racist,” that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a "white supremacist," that Cobb school board member David Chastain has "a petty, ignorant, baby ego ...," asking "Does David Chastain get to keep being overtly, breezily racist as a sitting school board chair?"; and that Ragsdale “recruits then mistreats Black educators” and is a “dictator” with a “very fragile ego.”
She accuses state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, of "actively harming Black women" adding, "Imagine only making the world WORSE as your entire legacy."
After wading through a sampling of her posts, the reader is left with the impression that she views critical race theory as Holy Writ.
"I use CRT proudly & it IS something that matters as a K12 priority right now," she writes in a April 2022 post.
The Journal asked Cupid why she hired someone with such a controversial reputation.
“Jennifer is smart, cares about community and is passionate around inclusion. I am glad she is supporting my office. She has an outstanding work ethic that will help to keep initiatives moving forward,” Cupid replied Friday.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, has a different take.
"It’s as if Chairwoman Cupid woke up last month and tasked herself with finding the most divisive, attention-seeking, racist activist available to be, of all things, her new assistant,” Ehrhart said in a statement to the MDJ. “Enter Jennifer Susko, disgraced former Cobb elementary school counselor who believed that indoctrinating young children in racial victimology would make them better human beings."
Ehrhart said there's a reason why Susko’s focus is on young children: most adults see through her propaganda. Children's minds are receptive to suggestion, and Susko, who is white, knows this, Ehrhart said.
"Her self-proclaimed mission has been to convince impressionable black and brown children that they’re the helpless victims of a racist Cobb County that’s conspiring to hold them down. The result? Children under her tutelage emerge believing they’re suppressed, and that their 8-year-old schoolmates of a different skin color are their oppressors. Through these teachings, Ms. Susko, and others like her, have caused immeasurable damage to these children. They’ve set them up for a lifetime of social insecurity and an indoctrinated suspicion of innocent fellow Americans. Why? Because of skin color. It’s Klan-level racism at its core."
Fortunately, Ehrhart said, the Georgia General Assembly agreed, and last session outlawed the teaching of divisive concepts such as racial profiling.
"So, where does Ms. Susko go now that her racist life mission has been outlawed? Why, she heads straight to Commissioner Cupid’s office where she’s welcomed with open arms and paid generously with your tax dollars. Welcome to the new Cobb County, folks. Just remember, it’s never too late to turn back," Ehrhart said.
APPOINTMENTS: U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, announced this week he has been named chairman of the House Subcommittee on Oversight, a subset of the Committee on House Administration.
“As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight, I look forward to providing oversight of our legislative branch agencies, like the Library of Congress and the Architect of the Capitol, and issues pertaining to congressional security. I also look forward to reviewing past security failures and advancing ways we can improve accountability. I want to thank Chairman Steil for entrusting me with this important position; and I look forward to working on this subcommittee with my colleagues,” Loudermilk said in a press release Friday.
It’s worth noting the Georgia congressman appears to have been passed over for the gavel of the broader House Administration Committee. As we reported earlier this year, Loudermilk was previously the second-most senior Republican on that committee behind U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., who lost his primary election last year. Loudermilk was apparently primed to take the top spot.
Instead, the post went to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wi., a relative moderate — he voted against the House GOP’s efforts to invalidate Arizona and Pennsylvania’s electoral college slates in 2021, and supported last year’s Respect for Marriage Act, which codified the right to same-sex marriage.
Loudermilk’s status as presumptive chair-in-waiting drew attention because the House Administration committee is charged with overseeing Capitol security, and Loudermilk was then under fire for the tour of the building he gave on Jan. 5, 2021. Loudermilk was accused by Congressional Democrats of leading a “reconnaissance tour” prior to the Jan. 6 riot, a charge he denied.
He told us in July of last year he was interested in using the committees to root out indiscretions by the Jan. 6 Committee itself. He argued the Jan. 6 Committee’s case became a political one, when it should be about the series of security failures that day.
“Rank and file members like myself had no idea that there were active threats of violence for Jan. 6,” he said. “The FBI knew it, intelligence community knew it, the White House knew it, and apparently the speaker knew it … and the fact that they knew that there were legitimate security concerns for Jan. 6, but no one took action to prepare for it, that's a serious concern,” he said last year.
CONDOLENCES: The father of longtime Marietta school board member Irene Berens, Jack Beverstein, died Monday morning at the age of 97. Beverstein was born in 1925 in South Bend, Indiana. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II. Berens said her father enjoyed serving there, and kept in touch with some Filipinos he met while serving.
After the war, Beverstein made use of the G.I. Bill to attend college and then law school. He was admitted to the Indiana Bar. Beverstein joined the FBI and served during the civil rights movement, and helped infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
“He kept a lot of bad things from happening. He had informants in the Ku Klux Klan, he was in Selma, he knew King, he helped investigate King’s shooting. He just had an illustrious career,” Berens said.
Berens said Beverstein and his colleagues learned of a bombing plot hatched by enemies of the civil rights movement, but foiled it by notifying the plotter that they were aware of his activities. Later, Beverstein investigated the mob.
“He was very active in keeping the mafia from getting a foothold … in Atlanta,” Berens said.
After retiring from the FBI, Beverstein settled in Valdosta and worked as the chief of police for Valdosta State University. Beverstein was married three times; each of his wives preceded him in death. His second wife was Berens’ mother. After retiring from Valdosta State, he bought a motorhome with his third wife and traveled around the country, often taking his grandchildren on trips.
Beverstein died around 1 a.m. Monday.
“Above all he was the best Dad I could ever hope to have, always on my side, always at my dance recitals, always proud of my accomplishments,” Berens wrote on Facebook. “In later years he was very proud of my school board service.”
