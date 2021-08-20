A theme of this pandemic that will be studied for years to come is the divide over those who believe in wearing masks and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who don’t. It’s played out in protests this week in front of WellStar Health System and the Cobb School District.
Around Town asked state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, a nurse who chairs the Georgia House’s Health and Human Services Committee, what she made of it all.
Cooper believes part of the backlash has to do with so much conflicting information on the internet and elsewhere. Recall, she said, when Dr. Anthony Fauci said you don’t need to wear a mask before saying you do, for example. Then there is the new delta strain that is causing vaccinated people to become sick. And it's not helpful to have alarmist headlines, like saying the number of children who have been infected has gone up 800% in a particular county when that 800% figure may only be five children, Cooper pointed out.
“I just think it’s caused a lot of confusion, but also I think we went through a year of lockdowns and wearing masks, and with the confusion for some people as to the conflicting scientific data over whether masks really help or not, I think some people have just had enough. They’re over it.”
Of course, being a new virus, scientists have had to study it in real time.
"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" economist John Maynard Keynes supposedly said.
The concept, said Cooper, is understood in the medical community, but not necessarily in the general public.
So where does Cooper come down on mask wearing?
“We’re learning a lot about this new variant and it is very contagious, and it’s affecting a younger population: people in their 30s, 40s and 50s, as well as older people. I think that it would be prudent for people to maybe err on the side of precaution, extra precaution, that the mask may be one deterrent to becoming infected, along with not going out in huge crowds, hand washing and keeping a social distance. That maybe the combination of all these would make a person less likely to be infected.”
Certainly Cooper said she wears a mask now.
“I have to admit that I was enjoying the luxury of not wearing a mask, and now I carry them in my car and put them on immediately when I get out."
She received the Moderna vaccine last January. What does she tell those who are still hesitant to become vaccinated?
“I think any individual should carefully consider their health status and weigh the pros and cons of getting the vaccine or not getting the vaccine. They have to make that decision, and one of the things they have to consider is this new virus does seem to be less deadly, but it can be deadly. And so one of the consequences of whatever decision you make could be the difference between life and death. People should be very careful and consider all of the ramifications in making their decision on whether they take the vaccine or not.”
What she doesn’t appreciate is seeing either side attempt to shame the other. For instance, Marietta school board member Alan Levine recently used the term “sheeple” on Twitter in reference to those who received the vaccine.
“I believe that medical decisions should be made between individuals and their doctors, and that people that have no medical expertise shouldn't be giving medical advice," Cooper said. "I don’t think shaming people that haven’t taken the vaccine gets one more person to take it. It probably makes people dig in and be even more reluctant to take it. Shaming is not effective on either side.”
The divide over vaccines and masks, she added, is fueled by the general unrest in the country.
“Think about it. Critical race theory. The riots. People are just on edge, and for many people they’re just over it, and it’s a time of unrest, and they’re tired of being told what to do. And not having what they want done, and I just think part of it has just boiled over into this area.”
Yet the country has gone through such periods before, which ultimately gives Cooper optimism for the future, she said, noting she's reading a book about President William McKinley, who was assassinated in 1901.
“They went through a period of unrest and turmoil then. We just didn't see it as much because we didn’t have the internet and the press like it is and all. I have faith in America and the American people that we will get through this."
CANDIDACY: Taneesha Marshall will be running for Superior Court judge in 2022 to succeed Judge Robert Flourney III who is stepping down.
Flournoy confirms he won’t run for reelection and will have served 22.5 years on the bench when he finishes his final term.
“That’s long enough, I guess,” Flournoy told AT.
Marshall said she has 20 years of experience in government-legal affairs and previously worked as a staff attorney for Flournoy. She plans to hold a kickoff fundraiser on Sept. 23.
“Judges should be decisive when needed, but courtesy and compassion do not have to be sacrificed in the process,” Marshall said in a campaign announcement. “Accountability is critical to any judicial system. I am prepared to make difficult, but fair decisions that can be supported with law and reason.”
PSA: We’re long past the point of warning of an impending rise in COVID-19 cases and Cobb government is on high alert.
The day before Chairwoman Lisa Cupid dropped her emergency declaration to address the latest surge, the county put out a video of local prominent citizens calling on residents to take the shot already.
“I was vaccinated because I know the importance that this has for our family. Having lost three family members to COVID, I want to keep my family safe, and everyone around me,” says District Attorney Flynn Broady.
Also spotted were Dr. Janet Memark, The Strand Theatre’s Andy Gaines, Emergency Management Director Cassie Mazloom, Chief Probate Judge Kelli Wolk and Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan.
“You know, we are a country who believes in liberty, and freedom. It was one of the principles that our country was founded on,” Morgan said. “But along with that freedom is commensurate that we have responsibility. We have responsibility to ourselves, we have responsibility to our family, and we have responsibility to the community.”
LEADERSHIP: Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin was elected to a two-year term as the chair of the Municipal Electric Association of Georgia (MEAG) at MEAG’s July annual meeting. Tumlin is the first Marietta official to chair the board, the city tells us. MEAG is a nonprofit, statewide generation and transmission organization created in 1975, made up of 49 communities.
BEEF: Among those spotted at last week’s summit of Georgia district attorneys, which was presided over in part by Cobb’s Flynn Broady?
Chief Paulding County ADA Jesse Evans, formerly of the Cobb office.
Readers may recall Evans abruptly resigned from Broady’s office earlier this year. Differences of opinion within the office, we hear, became too great for Evans to bear, though he never confirmed the reports. But tensions must have been severe as the hotshot prosecutor walked away from a chance to try Ahmaud Arbery’s killers for murder. Jury selection for the trial of the three men accused of murdering Arbery is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
And the beef, it would appear, is still simmering. Evans made a quick line for the door at last week’s meeting’s close, skipping the group photo and chatter among his fellow prosecutors.
