Cobb County is facing “unprecedented change,” said Kevin Nicholas, the latest candidate to announce for the seat held by retiring Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott.
Appointed to the Development Authority of Cobb County by Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, Nicholas is the fourth candidate and third Republican to run for the District 2 seat.
In the 2014 Republican primary, Nicholas lost to then-Cobb school board member Scott Sweeney, who received 51.65 percent of the vote.
Nicholas advocates addressing “modern challenges with modern solutions,” a phrase that appears in a news release he shared about his candidacy and which he used in conversation with AT.
The former chairman of House District 43 for the Cobb County Republican Party has held a number of senior product management and marketing positions, including at Sprint and AT&T. He is the cofounder of the nonprofit Atlanta Technology Professionals.
Nicholas, whose three children attended Cobb County schools, has lived in District 2 for more than 20 years with his wife Denise, a Delta Air Lines pilot.
AT asked him about a few topics facing the east Cobb community.
Q: Do you believe east Cobb should become a city?
Nicholas: I am concerned about and don’t support any additional layers of government that have the potential to add more taxes. I also have read the Georgia State study ... and I believe that some of the assumptions need work. Further, the house bill for cityhood that Rep. (Matt) Dollar was carrying was pushed off from this year and will need to address these concerns from the residents if it comes back. I guess, at the end of the day, I’m really in favor of local control, but we have to decide at what level. Ultimately, if this goes to a referendum, it is the voters who will decide.
Q: Do you support MARTA rail coming into Cobb County?
A: That’s a very good question. I studied that it would cost Cobb County north of $300 million to expand rail to the county, depending on the plan, and my first reaction is, that’s a lot of money. And my second is, we have a lot to do just to bring our roads up to grade before we start connecting expensive rail to downtown Atlanta. While transit is a huge issue in Cobb, part of our problem is moving from one side of Cobb to the other, not just getting out of Cobb. As a technology business executive, I would like to see more cost-effective newer transit options, not just old and massively expensive solutions that are outdated.
Q: Chairman Boyce has indicated he will bring a transit referendum after the county SPLOST referendum is voted on this fall, which could raise the sales tax from 6% to 7%. Is this a good idea?
A: I believe we need a broader view of our transit problems and ideas beyond just throwing a lot of money at old ways such as rail. I also would like to see a plan for improving transit within the borders of Cobb. ... I’m generally not supportive of any spending, and a tax, unless I see compelling benefit – a cost benefit analysis, a business way of looking at it.
Q: Should the Sterigenics plant remain closed?
A: Any threat to the health of our citizens must be the first concern, period, and I understand why the plant was shut down. There have been inspections in I believe over 20 locations, with multiple samples taken, of the EO emissions around the plant and further away, and the levels have been monitored. Sterigenics has been in the community for a long time and employs workers in Cobb. However, until confirmation that EO levels are below what is acceptable and safe, and the plant has the right equipment and on-going monitoring in place, only then should the conversation start.
Other candidates for District 2 commissioner: Republicans Andy Smith, Fitz Johnson, and Lloyd “Shane” Deyo and Democrat Jerica Richardson.
FORUM FLAP: One might say Jimmy Herndon, one of three Democrats running for Cobb County sheriff in the May primary, has a propensity to be banned from Facebook pages. MDJ readers know of Herndon’s tussle after he was cut off from Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren’s Facebook page, a court battle that eventually fell in his favor.
Now, Herndon says he’s been blocked from another Facebook account — this time by those within his own Democrat party. And the candidate is crying foul over a candidate forum the Cobb Democratic Women’s Club is hosting this week.
The forum is advertised as the Cobb County Democratic Sheriff Campaign Forum, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Corral, 2211 Cobb Pkwy SW Smyrna.
“Come out and hear from our Cobb County Democratic Sheriff Candidates: Craig Owens, Jimmy Herndon and Gregory Gilstrap (awaiting confirmation). Moderated by Matthew Southwell, … Caucus and First Vice Chair of the Cobb Democrats. Come with your questions and suggestions!” the event advertises.
Herndon took to Facebook to accuse the Cobb Democratic Women’s group of bias, writing that after being invited to attend last week, he had some questions about the event. When his questions went unanswered, “I then attempted to contact the president of the organization and found I, my campaign manager and even my wife were blocked on Facebook from all contact,” he wrote.
AT reached out to club President Chinita Allen, but did not connect by press time.
“It is clear that several organizers of this event have been working with and for one of my opponents,” Herndon went on to write. “I expect the officers of an organization representing all Democratic women in the county to refrain from bias but have found that has not been the case in my race. For this reason, I am declining to attend this event ...”
Southwell commented on Herndon’s post, remarking that he was withdrawing as moderator “out of concern for the neutrality of the forum.”
ONE TOKE OVER THE LINE:♦ A Marietta school board member and attorney says it’s “hightime” that prohibition of marijuana use by adults be abolished.
“My position? Too many productive, otherwise law abiding citizens are being caught up in an expensive war on a plant the use of which two-thirds of Americans want legalized,” Marietta school board member Alan Levine posted on his personal Facebook page.
The post featured Snoop Dogg holding a smoking, let’s just say “hand-rolled cigarette.”
Levine referenced a bill in the Georgia House that would ax jail time for possession of two ounces or less of marijuana and reduce fines to a maximum of $300, and encouraged Georgia residents to contact their representative and “make your opinion known.”
JUDICIAL JOCKEYING: Judge races are usually down-ballot, unopposed and stir little interest. But with judicial retirements abounding, campaigns for the bench are getting a lot of candidates — and attention.
Cobb State Court Judge Toby Prodgers and two Superior Court judges, Lark Ingram and Steve Schuster, say they’ll hang up their full-time robes.
Five candidates announced for Prodgers’ seat and more are eyeing the superior bench openings.
On Tuesday, AT heard from three who will seek Schuster’s seat: attorney Greg Shenton, Senior District Attorney Jason Marbutt and attorney John Greco. More to come on these and other candidates.
RIP IT GOOD: Monday’s monthly chamber breakfast took a Pelosi-esque turn when John Loud returned to the stage following Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce’s State of the County address.
Following Boyce’s lauding of county accomplishments, Loud, this year’s chamber chief honcho, invited Boyce to take a seat on the sofa for a more informal chat among chairmen. After a discussion of workforce development and the SPLOST tax, Loud again thanked Boyce, returned to the podium, picked up a copy of the chairman’s speech and began ripping it in half … but stopped short of actually tearing any pages.
The parody of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stunt at the end of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last week was not lost on the audience, which erupted in laughter.
“No, no, no …. This is good. I’m keeping this. I am, I’m saving this,” Loud asserted while addressing the chairman.