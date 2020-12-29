During his swearing-in ceremony as Cobb County's new sheriff on Monday, Craig Owens made much ado about reviewing COVID-19 policies at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center “to make sure it is the safest detention center in the state of Georgia.”
“I said that a couple times, I’ll tell you why,” he said at the ceremony held at the new Cobb Police Training Center in Austell. “Because I just recovered from it. So I can tell you how serious it is that we make sure that we take care of our citizens in Cobb County.”
Owens’ swearing in was originally scheduled for earlier in the month, but had to be postponed after he contracted the virus, most likely at a training center for sheriffs-elect in Pine Mountain.
While Owens didn’t go into any details regarding his quarantine, he did say that he would be “first in line” to get a vaccine once it’s widely available.
“I want to lead by example, and I (want people) to know that I’m willing to take the vaccine for our community, so they can see that the leadership of Cobb County is stepping up.”
Earlier in the ceremony, east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott predicted a rosy relationship between the new sheriff and the Board of Commissioners, the county’s governing board.
You may recall that, last winter, the state chapter of the ACLU suggested Cobb commissioners withhold funding from the sheriff’s office in order to force changes at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, which the sheriff runs.
One expert told this paper that cutting the sheriff’s funding would be a bad idea: “They could reduce his budget, but then he could always file a lawsuit against the county saying they are not properly funding him to meet his constitutional requirements. … It always turns into a messy legal battle that ends up costing the taxpayers money.”
Ott thinks lawsuits like that one won’t be any more likely with Owens at the helm.
“And I think coming from the police department, it’s going to be critically important because Craig has been there. He knows what the commissioners are dealing with, what they're going to have to deal with in the future, and that's going to make it so much better for the commissioners, especially with having three new commissioners in the roles. So I think it's a wonderful opportunity for Craig and (Chief Deputy-elect) Rhonda (Anderson) to continue that great bond that the sheriff's office has had with the county.
“There are not many counties in the state where the sheriff has not sued the county commission. And I think that with Craig coming from the police department, and having his background and with Rhonda’s experience, that we're going to continue that great relationship that the sheriff's office has had with the commission.”
LEADERSHIP ROLES: Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland sends word that during the last Cobb Municipal Association meeting held this month, elections were held and new officers were elected. The following individuals were elected and will be providing leadership for the CMA beginning in January:
- President: Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson
- Vice President: Councilman Copeland
- Treasurer: Powder Springs Councilman Henry Lust
- Secretary: Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein
CITY ELECTIONS: Marietta’s mayoral office and all seven of the City Council seats are up for reelection next year, and anyone interested in running for them will have the chance in August.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly has already announced she is challenging Mayor Steve Tumlin to become the next mayor of Marietta.
The mayor and council have agreed on qualifying dates and fees for their offices, which will be set at their next meeting Jan. 13. The elected officials’ terms all expire at the end of 2021, and the new terms will be four years starting Jan. 1, 2022.
The fees to run for office are $756 for mayor and $567 for City Council. Candidates are to have a notice of candidacy filed to the city clerk between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18.
To qualify for city office, candidates must:
- be at least 21 years old
- meet the requirements of a qualified voter in the city
- not be ineligible for public office
- have lived 12 months in the city, and for City Council, lived 12 months in the ward they are seeking to represent
- not be convicted of a crime “involving moral turpitude” unless their civil rights have been restored
- if elected, continue to live in the city limits, and for council members, within their ward, during their term of office.
POLITICAL PLATTER: The four candidates in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff races have reeled in huge donations ahead of the Jan. 5 election, raising more than $340 million between them since mid-October, Beau Evans with Capitol Beat News Service reports.
The two Democratic contenders, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, combined for the larger haul of roughly $210 million, while incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler together amassed $132 million.
Ossoff collected nearly $107 million during the fundraising period running from Oct. 15 to Dec. 16. His opponent, Perdue, raised about $68 million within the same time. Warnock, raised more than $103 million over the two-month filing period compared to $64 million raised by his opponent Loeffler, who earlier in the race loaned $23 million of her own money to her campaign.
Each candidate still has millions more to draw down for ads and other get-out-the-vote activities as the candidates enter the final week of campaigning in the Jan. 5 runoffs, according to Evans.
The candidates have not been the only fundraising machines in recent weeks as several political action committees rack up tens of millions of dollars to bolster their preferred parties. Notable are two committees backed on the one hand by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and on the other by Republican strategist Karl Rove.
Fair Fight, the group founded by Abrams, has amassed nearly $57 million since mid-October with nearly $24 million left to spend down the stretch for the Democratic contenders.
The Georgia Battleground Fund, overseen by the National Republican Senatorial Committee with Rove leading fundraiser efforts, has brought in more than $49 million since mid-October and has more than $15 million remaining, Evans reports.
LINE WARMING: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he has taken action to crack down on political organizations and advocacy groups that use “line warming” as a loophole to conduct political activity in violation of state law. Raffensperger said he reminded county elections officials to enforce the buffer zone outside of polling locations and near voters in line to cast their ballot in order to ensure voters can cast their ballots without political interference or harassment.
Political organizations or advocacy groups will use the giveaways or gifts, known as “line warming,” to inappropriately influence voters in the crucial final moments before they cast their ballots. Such efforts violate the protections Georgia law has placed on campaigning near a polling location or voting line and the prohibitions on providing rewards to voters that were enacted to stop pay-for-vote schemes, Raffensperger said.
Georgia law prohibits individuals from soliciting votes within 150 feet of a polling location or within 25 feet of a voter standing in line to cast their ballot. The bulletin also reminds elections officials that offering food, drinks, or other items of value to voters waiting in line or those who have already voted is forbidden under Georgia law.
TRANSIT: The Cobb County government has issued a news release saying a regional fare system “would provide a convenient, new way to travel on transit.”
Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority staff is developing a unified, regional fare policy to be implemented among the 12 transit operations in the Atlanta region. This effort will determine the basis for transit fares throughout the region as well as how fares are collected and paid, with a focus on benefiting customers, the county’s news release says.
To develop “an effective and equitable regional fare program that works for both customers and operators,” the county encourages residents to take the ATL’s 15-minute survey by Jan. 15 and enter for a chance to win $50. To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/ATLFarePolicySurvey.
With New Year's Eve on Thursday, we end with some Tennyson:
"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come/whispering 'it will be happier'.
Around Town wishes you and yours a happy and healthy 2021.
