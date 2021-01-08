Wednesday’s storming of the United States Capitol — "the starkest domestic assault on our democracy in memory," National Review's Rich Lowry said — triggered an outpouring of reaction at home and abroad. Here are some of the comments locals have posted on social media this week in reaction to one of the saddest days in this nation's history.
Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson:
"In case you don’t know why all of this is so sad and unbelievable in what was once recognized as a great example of Democracy.
"Insurrection — a violent uprising against an authority or government.
"Anarchy — a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority.
"Sedition — conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state."
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens:
“Last year, I retired after more than 30 years in the military, with deployments to politically unstable regions. What we saw happen in the halls of Congress must be a wake up call for our country or else we risk becoming like the very countries where we send our soldiers. Domestic terrorism is real and it must be addressed.
“As sheriff, I will work with federal, state, and local law enforcement to keep the people of Cobb County safe.
“While there has been a severe lack of leadership at the national level, I applaud Gov. Kemp and other state officials for swiftly condemning these anti-American acts. As elected leaders, we must do our part to bridge the divide and restore trust in government and in each other.”
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb:
"It’s a sad day for our country. There’s no excuse for violence. We are all Americans. In the words of Ronald Reagan, 'Peace is not the absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means'."
State Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb:
"The longer this deeply troubling mob action in our nation’s capital continues, the likelihood of serious violence and loss of life increases. The President of the United States should immediately, clearly and unequivocally communicate that message to them and also the message that their lawlessness is an embarrassment to our nation, and furthermore, that it is a direct threat to our constitution and to the constitutional duties of the United States Congress."
Lisa Cupid, chair, Cobb Board of Commissioners:
"Sad day in our history..."
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna:
"No, antifa activists didn’t storm the Capitol yesterday. Stop it. If you believe this, you do yourself a disservice. Furthermore, we all see you, and your perpetuation of this nonsense means that we won’t ever think of you the same way again.
"Some of you I see on here spreading doubts and misinformation often talk about your respect for law enforcement. Is believing random people and hearsay on Parler your idea of an actual investigation? Think critically."
Cobb school board member Jaha Howard:
"Say it. Tell the hard truth. Our children are watching what 'Law and Order' means...if you’re White. Cobb County School District is 2/3 children of color. This is not lost on them, their families, nor their white classmates. How you choose to explain (or ignore) what is happening will make all the difference of our country’s future."
Cobb school board member Charisse Davis:
"The 'this' is the attempted coup that took place earlier today in our nation's capital. We are a nation riddled with unresolved problems. Are we willing to confront those issues for the benefit of our ourselves and our children or do we just want to continue with the status quo? If it's the latter, then sadly, I would expect more days like today," Davis posted, with the following quote by Bernice King: "This is not abnormal. As my father said, this nation was 'born in genocide.' We have yet to earnestly address America's roots, its white supremacy or its racism. With urgency, we must. If we do not, violence, in many forms, will persist, no matter who is in office."
Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd: "Peaceful protest is cool, whether I agree with you or not. Non-peaceful protest is not cool, whether I agree with you or not."
State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs:
"This is what happens when those that are charged with guarding and enforcing the rule of law have instead chosen to be cowards. You all know who you are. And so do the American people."
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth:
"I condemn the violence today at the US Capitol that led to a female veteran being killed and (congressmen donning) gas masks as rioters tried to breach the doors of the US House. Violence is NOT part of the conservative movement! Thank you to the millions of peaceful Truth-loving citizens who stand for freedom, rule of law, and the goodness of America. Make no mistake about it: the law abiding citizens of Georgia HAVE BEEN HEARD. On Monday, January 11, 2021 the Georgia General Assembly begins the process of fixing our state’s flawed election system. Georgia will verify every vote, provide unprecedented transparency to citizens, maintain legitimate chain of custody, and ensure our election rules are written by the elected representatives of the people."
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, who represents south Cobb, issued a news release calling for Trump's immediate removal.
“Yesterday, he attacked the very essence of our nation by instigating a riot against our own U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the electoral college votes and confirmation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States.
“He has repeatedly violated the law and violated the will of voters in Georgia and across the country. He violated us in Georgia by demanding that Georgia’s Secretary of State falsify election results and break Georgia laws that I personally helped write in my days in the Georgia legislature as we were battling for voting rights and election rights for our African American citizens of Georgia.
“For the President of the United States to make a phone call urging and threatening Georgia’s Secretary of State to go and find enough votes to make him the winner — this is no less than soliciting election fraud. And it undermines the Democratic process that is both the heart and the soul of our great nation."
“The President has insulted the people of Georgia, and he is an insult to the people of our great nation. It is tearing our nation apart. History books are cluttered with the wreckage of many great nations and civilizations, who were divided against themselves, and have perished. We cannot, and we must not let that happen to our great nation. This must stop now.”
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board spotlights the seriousness of what happened in its Friday editorial:
“In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch. The express goal was to demand that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence reject electors from enough states to deny Mr. Biden an Electoral College victory. When some in the crowd turned violent and occupied the Capitol, the President caviled and declined for far too long to call them off. When he did speak, he hedged his plea with election complaint.”
The WSJ calls that “an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election” and “an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States.”
In debating what should be done, the Journal weighs the various options of impeachment and forced removal under the 25th Amendment before ultimately arguing that Trump’s resignation, like that of Richard Nixon, is the best course of action for the country.
SICK BAY: Former Marietta mayor Bill Dunaway and his wife, Dot, are sick with COVID-19.
Dunaway said on his Facebook page Sunday that he tested positive and has to quarantine until Jan. 11. He had a fever that had gone away and was feeling well early this week.
"Hellova way to welcome in the New Year," he wrote.
By Wednesday, Dot had also tested positive, he wrote on his page.
"This goes along real well with the results of yesterday's election results. At least this means we can sleep in the same bed together," he said.
Speaking of COVID, state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, who made a full recovery after getting the virus in March, has been been participating in an antibody study at Emory.
"So far I still have antibodies and have been able to donate plasma 3 different times," she writes in her newsletter. "Many other legislators have had the virus along with their families and we are taking it very seriously. The vaccine is being distributed throughout the state and hopefully the supply will soon catch up with the demand. As a physician, I would encourage everyone to hang in there for a few more months and continue to follow CDC guidelines."
