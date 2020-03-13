Given all the dreary news encountered every time one comes up for air, we thought these words from Marietta attorney Justin O’Dell deserved to be shared.
To wit:
“It looks like Cobb County may be the epicenter of this virus for Georgia. We have the highest number of cases thus far, the first death in the state and we are the selected location to receive cruise passengers for quarantine (Dobbins ARB). In Georgia, the epicenter of the virus and the response has to be somewhere. I for one believe if that pans out, I say to everyone this (and I say it with due respect to my friends elsewhere), it might as well be Cobb. Here is why (my opinion):
♦ Cobb County has the strongest, closest knit and most generous business community (employees and employers);
♦ Cobb County has the most capable, adaptive and caring non-profit community, (volunteers or staff);
♦ Cobb County has the most devoted faith community (pastors and congregation);
♦ Cobb County has the finest and most dedicated school systems (administration, teachers, students and parents);
♦ Cobb County has the most well-trained and responsive public safety personnel (in the offices and on the streets);
♦ Cobb County has the most sophisticated and capable health care systems and providers (private, public and in between);
♦ Cobb County has the most caring and devoted servant leaders (elected, appointed and otherwise);
♦ Cobb County has the most involved and charitable civic community (national and local);
♦ Cobb County has the most diverse and vibrant arts and entertainment community (festivals, events, sports, arts and museums);
In sum, Cobb County is deeply blessed with remarkable people. The strength of our County is not in entities or institutions, but in the sum of the individuals who comprise them. I have heard folks elsewhere comment that Cobb loves to brag about itself. Well, in this case, I am proud to say that Cobb is ready to prove it.”
SICK BAY: To say 2020 has been a challenge for Marietta City Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson is an understatement. Richardson lost her beloved sister Karen Richardson in January. The next month her father, David Richardson, died. Now, she’s waiting for test results to find out if her illness is caused by the new coronavirus.
Richardson recently shared with friends on Facebook that she has been sick with flu-like symptoms since Wednesday. She missed the City Council meeting that night, instead spending 10 hours in the emergency room at WellStar Kennestone Hospital for an X-ray and tests that ruled out other infections like flu, strep throat and pneumonia.
The councilwoman told the MDJ that the hospital didn’t have coronavirus tests — she’s not the first to tell us that — so she went to her doctor Thursday and took a nasal swab, which was sent to Quest Diagnostics. If results are positive they will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for verification.
Richardson acknowledged that many people are finding it difficult to get tested for the virus. She may have been swabbed quickly because she has spent a lot of time in airports traveling domestically in the last few weeks, she said.
“I have a really good doctor. My doctor is also a friend, and she knows everything I’ve gone through,” she said. “One of the things the CDC’s going to have to change is the question, ‘Have you been outside the U.S.?’ I haven’t been outside the U.S.”
Richardson stressed that anyone who is feeling ill should stay home. Those feeling very sick should go to the hospital, she said.
“It hurts. My chest, my back, every bit of me hurts right now,” Richardson said. “If you’ve got the virus, stay home and quarantine yourself. If you don’t have the virus, but you don’t feel good, you still need to stay home quarantined.”
Since the testing Thursday, she’s stayed home, and won’t be able to attend her father’s memorial services in Massachusetts on Saturday.
“I think the hardest thing is I’m missing my dad’s funeral. It’s been a really bad year,” she said.
A self-employed attorney and a military veteran, Richardson added that she feels fortunate in that she doesn’t have to worry about making ends meet in the next few weeks.
“We’ve got to look out for each other,” she said. “I heard so much during the war, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. It isn’t going to be over quickly.”
POLITICAL PLATTER: U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, announced support from over 300 grassroots leaders in all 159 counties across Georgia this week. In Cobb, they include the following: Neera Bahl, Wanda Becker, Kartik Bhatt, Katrina Blauvelt, John Floresta, Susan Knox, Thomas Mitchell, Toria Morgan, Donna Willett and Darryl Wilson.
LA-LA LAND: Cobb Commissioners Keli Gambrill and Bob Ott have been clear they weren’t happy with the county’s plan to borrow money to build a new Fire Station 17.
The plans were ultimately approved at the Board of Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday. But the fire station’s fate was still up in the air the day prior, when county manager Rob Hosack urged commissioners at a meeting not to scuttle the plans, at one point suggesting it would hurt the county’s AAA bond rating. In fact, even passing it with only three votes (the board has five members) might have consequences, he said.
The AAA bond rating is a point of pride for Chairman Mike Boyce, who touts it as one of the benefits of a 2018 millage rate-hike he championed, something that cost him dearly among the county’s most conservative voters.
Boyce said the fire station “more than needs to be replaced.” Nevertheless, he bristled at the idea that a 3-2 vote might lead to a credit rating downgrade.
“The people in New York already know this is a 3-2 board. This is not a rubber stamp board,” he said. If bond rating agencies expect them to pass everything unanimously — well, “I don’t live in that la-la land,” Boyce concluded.
Bill Volckmann, the county’s finance director, explained that it wasn’t the bond agencies themselves that warned the county about not moving forward with the plans, but the county’s bond counsel and financial adviser.
A number of factors go into calculating an entity’s bond rating, Volckmann explained. Management counts for 20%, and a county’s management score could take a hit if its board consistently struggles to reach consensus.
“I don’t think a 3-2 vote will have an impact,” Volckmann said, “but if we do not pass it that’s where (bond counsel’s) concern comes into play … because management is 20% of our score, that would be a — we’ve approved it, we’ve approved it, we solicited national bids, now we’re not going to move forward, (that) has a negative reflection on the management score.”
WHAT SHINE? Gov. Brian Kemp is a busy man, but has made several trips to Cobb County already this year, although he might be feeling a little underappreciated following his latest appearance.
Kemp was a guest of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce at its monthly breakfast Monday, where he was mistakenly snubbed by former chamber chairman Mitch Rhoden during introductions of elected officials.
Kemp, standing to Rhoden’s left near the front of the chairman’s circle gathering before the breakfast, listened quietly as Rhoden recognized Sen. Loeffler, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce, and Cobb Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Bob Ott.
Rhoden asked if there was anyone he missed, and was pointed to state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, standing to his right at the front of the chairman’s circle crowd.
Kirkpatrick, unlike Rhoden, had noticed Kemp, and she then pointed out the governor.
“The governor is here, too, by the way,” Rhoden announced, generating laughter. “Sorry governor.”
Kemp ultimately took the microphone to introduce Loeffler to the crowd, but first acknowledged Rhoden’s gaffe, quipping that he’s in Cobb County so much it seems the shine is wearing off.
“I think people are starting to take me for granted,” Kemp said, eliciting more laughter.
THE PROM: Before Thursday’s wave of cancellations began, recall that on Monday, state Rep. David Wilkerson, chair of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, called for Cobb County schools to ban all overseas school-related travel, going above and beyond state and federal guidelines.
With Thursday’s announcement that Cobb and Marietta schools were closing Monday for the next few weeks, Wilkerson is now scratching his head why some schools are opting to continue hosting their school proms.
“I’m glad to see some of the schools taking a leadership role and canceling the proms,” Wilkerson told AT on Friday. “I’ve heard of at least one that is canceling theirs. Others are letting the proms go on and the school district is letting them do that. Personally I think the school system needs to step forward and cancel any mass event. Companies are canceling them. Governments are canceling them. The Cobb commissioners are canceling large meetings. It’s just baffling that the school system is going to allow these events to continue.”
The MDJ asked Nan Kiel, spokesperson for the Cobb School District, about the status of proms.
“All Cobb Schools related events, like prom, scheduled prior to Monday may continue as scheduled but could be canceled by the outside venue. At this time, no details are available about future proms,” she replied via email.