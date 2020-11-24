"What we're really talking about is a wonderful day set aside on the fourth Thursday of November when no one diets. I mean, why else would they call it Thanksgiving," Erma Bombeck quipped.
As Cobb County families prepare the turkey and stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce, we asked what they were thankful for on this Thanksgiving holiday.
Here are some of their answers:
“I’m grateful for the board and what they’ve done this year for the county. I’m grateful for all those volunteers that have helped get people through this time, like food pantries and (those) trying to deal with the homeless ... there’s so many things we should be grateful for right now, the list would be endless.
“I know we want to be out of this pandemic but … I know families are grateful for what they have, including mine. As you know, I have a brand-new granddaughter, and there’s nothing that lights your light up more than a new child, I’m telling you. When I held that little girl in my hand, it made what’s important come right back to me. So I’m very blessed right now.”
— Mike Boyce, chairman, Cobb County Board of Commissioners
“I am thankful for life, the beauty of family and friends, God’s tender mercies that are new every morning and the people of our county — Cobb’s greatest asset.”
— Lisa Cupid, District 4 commissioner and chairwoman-elect
“I am thankful for the ability to be here and share, although it’s been a turbulent year, share some of the goodness with the people that I love and care about and that I’m always hopeful for the future and thankful for each and every day, that I’m granted another day to see another tomorrow.”
— Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, Cobb NAACP president
“I’m thankful that there’s hope. I am grateful and thankful for a lot of things … the opportunity to serve and that there’s hope in this world.”
— Derek Easterling, Kennesaw mayor
"As always I am most grateful for my wonderful family. We will be able to share a quiet and simple holiday this year. Frying turkeys and breakfast with my son Dan Clark and his children, Emily Grace and Ryan. Then a dinner with my parents Anne and Irving Staley and sister Linda and brother John. I am especially grateful that my fiance Chuck Perry will join us. And I’m grateful to God for all his blessings. And that I am blessed to live in America and enjoy our freedom protected by those who serve to keep us free. Happy Thanksgiving."
— Mary Staley Clark, Cobb Superior Court judge
“This Thanksgiving, I am thankful that, against powerful adversity in 2020, the men and women of the Marietta Police Department continued to serve our community with dedication, distinction and honor. At the same time, I am thankful to continue to work in a community where citizens and community leaders alike avidly support and appreciate their police department, even through trying times. It continues to be a rare humbling experience.”
— Dan Flynn, Marietta police chief
“What a truly blessed year. Family, friends, health, and love have made this year a wonder ... and then ... made perfect with young (grandson) Jack. It's hard to believe he's almost 4 years old!”
— Abbie Parks, Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society board member
“I’m thankful for so much. Most importantly, in today’s environment, I’m thankful for my health, and the health of my family and those that are close to me. I’m thankful for the changes that are taking place in my life, professionally, and looking forward to doing great things on the Superior Court, and just thankful for the love and support of all of my friends and family.”
— Kellie Hill, Cobb magistrate judge and incoming Superior Court judge
"This year, after my wife and I coming through COVID-19 in March, I am so thankful for life and my new outlook of it!"
— Wayne Dodd, district director for U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk
“In addition to my faith, family, friends, and freedom, I am especially thankful this year to live and work in the best community with many passionate individuals stepping up together in many ways to overcome the pandemic challenges from this year.”
— Sharon Mason, president and CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce
“I am thankful for a God (whose) love is never ending, a loving wife and a healthy family, and the constant support of a truly Great Smyrna!”
— Joseph Bennett, Smyrna police chief
“I guess I’m absolutely thankful for looking ahead to 2021, just a short few weeks away. And the opportunity and honor to be able to chair the chamber of commerce again, so I’m certainly thankful for that.”
— John Loud, chairman, Cobb Chamber of Commerce
“I’m thankful for my wife Carol, and my family, and for the citizens of the Acworth, and for good health.”
— Tommy Allegood, Acworth mayor
"On a personal level, I'm blessed with a wonderful wife who stood by me for my 35-plus years with the county, and great kids that have grown into great adults, so I'm very blessed in that area. On the county side, I feel blessed, and the department's blessed, with a new training center ... and also our new headquarters which we will start transitioning to in the next few months. The police department's gonna benefit greatly from the extra space and things that we can do within the department."
— Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox
"During these tumultuous times, Reva and I are thankful that our family is healthy. We just canceled our trip to Kansas City to be with Jenny, Jared and Jacob as they are both doctors and work in hospitals. This seemed to be the prudent choice. The silver lining is that we will spend the day with Lara, Jim and the Mooneys. Small gathering and secure bubble."
— Steve Schuster, Cobb Superior Court judge
"From the book of Isaiah comes that great prophecy: 'there shall come forth a shoot from the stump of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots.' Those words speak of the birth of our Savior, but it’s also a fitting image for how I feel today. Over the last year I’ve been watching the tree fall, but now I see the shoots rise from the stump.
"There is illness that’s taken over 250,000 American lives, but now comes the promise of a vaccine.
"Students were sent home as education as we’ve known it came to a screeching halt, but I’ve become more engaged in our children’s lives.
"My wife and I weren’t able to go out to dinner for our 18th wedding anniversary, but I love her now more than ever.
"Our pews have been empty, but now our message reaches across the nation and around the globe on the internet.
"Life as we know it has changed, unemployment skyrockets, and funerals, which were already hard enough, can now hardly even happen, but I have seen our church turn our parking lot into a massive food distribution center and I’ve watched our congregation care for each other with the love of Christ.
"Life is different, but God is still at work among us, so what I’m most thankful for this year is hope."
— Rev. Joe Evans, senior pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Marietta
ELECTIONS: Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, president of the Cobb County branch of the NAACP, was elected to a second two-year term this month, the branch reports.
Other officers elected include: Tanya Lafleur, first vice president; Janet Savage, second vice president; Michelle Williams, third vice president; Rebecca Edwards, secretary; Ashley Lester, assistant secretary; Agatha Knight, treasurer; Carla Thomas, executive committee member.
RECOGNITION: The Georgia Farm Bureau recognized U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, for receiving the Friend of Farm Bureau Award for the 116th Congress. The award is presented every two years to members of Congress who support federal legislation and regulatory initiatives to improve the lives of farmers and the rural communities they call home.
“Congressman Scott has been a good friend to Georgia farmers and rural communities for years in Washington, and we are very pleased to present him with the Friend of Farm Bureau Award for his work to improve the farm safety net, expand rural broadband, and secure much-needed agricultural disaster assistance, to name a few of his initiatives ... ” said Gerald Long, president of the Georgia Farm Bureau.
Around Town wishes you and yours a Happy Turkey Day. We will return next Wednesday.
