Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce, in answering why there were fewer Republican votes in Tuesday's primary chairman's race rather than Democratic ones, leveled a finger of blame at the Cobb GOP.
As votes were still being counted Friday morning, the Secretary of State's website listed Boyce with 68.6 percent of the 55,350 votes cast in the Republican primary, Larry Savage with 23.7 percent and Ricci Mason with 7.5 percent.
Democrat Lisa Cupid, who had no primary opposition, was listed with 67,734 votes.
The MDJ asked Boyce if he was concerned about the vote tallies showing 12,384 more Democrat votes than Republican votes in the chairman's race.
“Well of course it worries me,” Boyce said. "But I think it’s also a clear call for the Cobb GOP that they need to get out there and start digging out the votes like they used to in the past. The Democrat success in Cobb County didn’t happen overnight. It came from hard grass roots effort. And the Cobb GOP has lost the ability to do that. I don’t know where they’re going. A lot of their actions have undermined my ability to get reelected."
Boyce said the undermining started with a straw poll for chairman at the annual Cobb GOP Independence Day celebration in 2019. The crowd chose Commissioner Bob Ott in that straw poll.
"It went through with the Georgia Republican Assembly asserting that 90 percent of their people voted for one of my opponents (Savage)," Boyce said.
Boyce maintains that there clearly can't be that much of a distance between his beliefs and the majority of the people in the county.
"When you get 65 to 70 percent of a vote, that pretty much tells you that you’re in alignment on views, and when your party refuses to do anything to help you in that regard and in fact supports people that don’t support that viewpoint that says a lot about how disconnected the party is from the people in this county."
It comes down to who won the primary, he said.
"And I think the primary shows very clearly that all issues that the party has made as well as my opponents who are supported by the party do not reflect the views of the people in this county."
Cobb voters want a first class county and are willing to pay the cost of what that takes, he said.
Boyce said he is going to need Republican votes to win and called for the Republican Party to be reenergized.
"I don’t know why it is more people didn’t turn out for the Republican primary but I can guarantee you that if we have the same kind of turnout in November that we had in the primaries we’re looking very clearly at not waiting for the board to turn blue in 2022. It will turn blue this year," he said.
Boyce also brought up comments made by former Republican county Chairman Bill Byrne who supported him four years ago, but endorsed Savage this year, saying Boyce had reversed himself on all the issues Byrne cared about.
"Come on, seriously?" Boyce said. "You campaign, but you don’t govern like you campaign because when you get into office there are certain realities that you have to deal with that you may not have known about. And the thing that they hung around my neck was the tax raise in 2018."
The reason Boyce pushed to raise taxes, he said, is that the previous board under Chairman Tim Lee had lowered the millage rate to such a level that it created a $30 million hole in the county's budget.
"And in the consequence of doing that we had done incredibly stupid things like not recapitalize, not taking care of our public safety people, so those all had to be fixed, and I said a long time ago you have two choices in your life when you’re elected. You can be an elected official and do what you think is the right thing to do. Or you can be a politician and you do what you think is the right thing to be reelected. And I don’t want to be the second guy."
Boyce said everything he has done in the last three and a half years has been a response to what he's heard from the public.
"And for some reason this disconnect between certain elements of the Cobb GOP who speak for the Republican Party in Cobb County has been the narrative of how the whole county (wants things to be) ... Well you know something? Tuesday the voters of this county rejected that narrative, and if they’re going to continue to have that narrative, then they’re going to become irrelevant. Because what’s going to happen is they’re going to have a board that’s going to be blue or at a minimum ... we’ll be a board that’s going to continually be dysfunctional because they won’t get behind their leader."
TO HAVE AND HAVE NOT: Smyrna recently received and published the results of a study that looked at the financial implication of annexing almost 10 square miles of land in and around the city.
As we reported on Thursday, members of the South Cobb Alliance, a group pushing for the creation of a City of Mableton, are crying foul.
Planning Commission chair and SCA member Galt Porter said Smyrna’s annexation of about four square miles in Mableton would deal a sharp blow to his group’s cause. (To be fair, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton described as “misinformation” the notion that his city was planning on annexing the land in question. City councilmembers had yet to even look at the study as of Wednesday, he told AT.)
Porter made an impassioned case for cityhood, dismissing elected officials’ line about the area being served fairly by county government.
Tony east Cobb, he said, effectively has three members on the county’s five-member governing board: Chairman Mike Boyce, and commissioners Bob Ott and JoAnn Birrell.
“They get every damn thing they want,” he said of east Cobb residents. “It’s so disproportionate it’s ridiculous.”
The area has more libraries, Porter said. It has fewer code violations, because county staff know they can’t let issues in the wealthiest district in Cobb fester. He even sees it in the area he knows most about: zoning.
“A whole lot more attention’s paid by staff to the (zoning cases) in east Cobb,” he said. “That's why I came to the conclusion this area needs a city if it's going to turn around.”
Deane Bonner, former chair of the Cobb NAACP, shared with Around Town her experience working at the polls on Election Day.
While at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church voting precinct, she didn’t see firsthand the hours long wait times that some voters experienced, Bonner said no one should have to wait that long in line to vote. Her qualms, however, were mostly with the workload and little pay for poll workers.
Bonner said she arrived at her precinct at around 5:45 a.m. and left around 11:45 p.m. She called the amount of time working “inhumane,” and said the way that polls are managed is in need of a total revamp.
“What I saw was a horrible situation. I think it’s inhumane for Cobb elections or anybody to ask anybody to work at a poll … for the kind of hours that they have and what they ask you to do,” she said. “You had only maybe six people at a place that should have had 14 or 15.”
Bonner did applaud, however, two female African American poll workers who she said kept Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, one of the largest precincts in the county, running smoothly. She said the precinct processed more than 700 voters on Tuesday, and those two women are the reason there weren’t issues reported like those that occurred at the 19 other precincts that saw technical issues and delayed openings.
“Those girls were so proficient in what they were doing … that not one person had a problem with voting,” she said. “These girls need to get more pay. You talk about 18 hours you use your expertise to make Cobb look good. But you’re never going to hear about (them).”
Bonner said poll workers were told they’d receive $50 more than normal because most polls were short-staffed.
“I don’t even want mine. I’m going to give it to these girls,” she said. “They worked hard.”
Bonner said though she thought there were inefficiencies that needed to be addressed in poll managing, she said Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler has always been open to addressing problems when they’re brought to her attention.
BALLOT CONFUSION: On Election Day the MDJ received not a few calls inquiring why U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, was not on the ballot. Some of the folks thought another Election Day irregularity was going on. Loeffler told the MDJ Thursday her team had received a number of calls as well. Here’s the explanation, for those who were confused:
“I’m in a jungle general, which will be on a ballot Nov 3. That means that it’s an all comers election so all parties, all candidates on the ballot at the same time,” Loeffler said. “It’s a special election and the structure of it is a result of Georgia’s Constitution, that’s the shape that special elections take, and if no candidate receives 50 percent plus one vote it goes to a nine week runoff and the date for that runoff is Jan. 3, 2021.