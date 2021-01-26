Congratulations to Erick Allen, the affable Smyrna Democratic state representative elected chairman of the 21-member Cobb County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday.
Allen succeeds state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, whose two-year term came to a close.
“It’s an honor. I just hope to serve well with my peers and the citizens of Cobb County,” Allen told Around Town.
Every legislator who attended the meeting voted for Allen, Wilkerson reports.
Absent were state Reps. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, and Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, and state Sens. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, and Bruce Thompson, R-White.
In addition to electing Allen, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, the delegation's former secretary, was elected vice chair, and state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, was elected secretary, Wilkerson said.
BOC RETREAT: As reported in Saturday’s AT, the new Cobb Board of Commissioners is going out of town Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a retreat at Callaway Gardens. It’s been a while since the commission held a retreat outside Cobb. A review of the MDJ archives indicates the last trip was in February 2015 at the Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa in Young Harris. We caught up with Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid to ask her about it.
"Under the prior chair (Mike Boyce), I can’t necessarily say we’ve had a traditional retreat," Cupid said. "We’ve had meetings to discuss issues as they have come up, but not necessarily a time at the top of each year to talk about our goals as a board and as an organization."
As for going out of town, "I think it is appropriate to go off site because it gives people an opportunity to, I think, think a little bit more freely than if they were ... 'here' and really thinking more day to day."
Moving forward, Cupid said she would like to see the commission have annual retreats.
“It allows us to be reflective but also be responsive to things that came up during the prior year and see how we can better tackle those things moving forward."
Under the Boyce administration, “I didn’t perceive the meetings that we had as being a retreat in a traditional sense where we came together to talk about goals as an organization and as a board. We came together to talk about issues as they came up during the year, but there’s a different level of consideration of how we operate as a whole when we’re really meeting for one specific purpose versus opposed to needing to speak generally about how we can function as a board and addressing some of the big ticket items we know have cropped up over the previous year. To me, a retreat at the top of the year enables us to be more strategic instead of just trying to fight fires when they occur, which we actually have to do when these things come up, but to me, it’s always good to take the time to pause and reflect."
And what of those people who will question why the county is spending money on traveling when they can just as easily meet for free at a county-owned building more accessible to the citizenry?
"If it does come up, I can’t provide any other additional responses than the one I shared with you that we really need the opportunity to reset and to reflect how to be strategic for the coming year," Cupid said. "This is what we chose to do, but certainly we can always take that feedback from the public into consideration and see if it’s worth it. I tend to think in a more local setting close to where you conduct day-to-day work, it doesn’t always facilitate having the ability to kind of unplug and be able to think as comprehensively about the things you aspire to do. When you are out of town, it helps you be strategic, and I hope that reflects how we approach matters this year. From my experience in the several years that I’ve served on the board, I think we’ve lost opportunities in coming together to be strategic about how we do things on the board and end up being more reactive than proactive."
CITY COUNCIL ELECTION: Local Zaxby’s franchise owner John Silvey is running for Marietta City Council’s Ward 2 position, the seat held by Councilman Grif Chalfant.
Silvey, who is managing partner at both 591 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta and 2080 Lower Roswell Road just east of the city, told AT he’s running to extend his community service in the city. If elected, this would be his first time in public office. He’s been president of Cobb County Foster Adoptive Parent Association and served on various other local boards.
“I do so much in the community through our business that my heart felt led to continue that servant leadership in a bigger way,” he said.
If elected to the council, his main priority will be listening to the residents who elected him, he said.
“People that know me know that I have a heart and a passion for anything I do. I’ve made a success of where we are at our locations, and I’d like to continue to do that in the community on the council,” he said.
Originally from North Carolina, he moved around to different states before he met his wife and moved to Georgia, and has lived in Marietta for 18 years. He has two adult stepchildren, and twin 11-year-old daughters.
SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION: George Darden has thrown his hat in the ring for a spot on the Marietta school board.
He is running for the Ward 4 seat held by Allison Gruehn. Gruehn told AT last week she is not seeking re-election this year.
The son of former Congressman Buddy Darden, D-Marietta, George Darden is a professor at Georgia Gwinnett College. He holds a bachelor's degree from Georgia Tech, a master's in secondary education at the University of Michigan and a Ph.D. from the University of Georgia. He has two children, first graders at West Side Elementary School.
Writing on his new campaign Facebook page, Darden posted:
“Growing up in Marietta, I experienced firsthand what makes this school district special. The commitment to diversity, the community feel, and the emphasis on (allowing teachers to know their students well enough to personalize instruction) set MCS apart from its larger neighbors. At Hickory Hills Elementary School and Marietta Junior High, I had classmates of all kinds, and I learned to appreciate perspectives that differed from my own. At Marietta High School, I spent time in the classroom and on the track with people from all parts of town, and I saw how teachers and coaches poured themselves into both the stragglers and the superstars. In 1997, I began my career in education as a paraprofessional in a small Special Education classroom at Dunleith Elementary School, and over the last twenty-four years — through countless classrooms and two degrees in education — the small, friendly environment established there is still the epitome of what I believe all schooling should be. Today, my sons are in first grade at West Side Elementary School, and while much has changed, I see all of these same hallmarks. I hope that you'll support my bid to join the Marietta City Schools Board of Education so that we can continue our long tradition of inclusion, differentiation, and excellence!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.