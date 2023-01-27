Cobb County’s Board of Elections and Registration is launching a nationwide search for a new elections director after Janine Eveler announced her retirement Friday.
Eveler sent the Cobb Board of Commissioners her intention to retire after 18 years with Cobb, including 12 as director of Elections and Registration.
Eveler came to the county after a career in telecommunications. In 2021, the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Elections Officials presented her with the Ann Hicks Award, honoring excellence in elections administration.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years with Cobb County government,” Eveler wrote to the board. “I am very proud of the accomplishments that I and the Elections department have achieved and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of the best county in Georgia.”
“We thank Janine for her tireless efforts in managing Cobb Elections,” said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. “During her tenure, we have ushered in thousands of new voters, new technology, and increased early voting access. We acknowledge her job was challenging, as her department faced a host of state-mandated changes along with increased staffing shortages, political polarity and scrutiny. Our best wishes go out to Janine for a deservedly restful retirement.”
The Board of Elections and Registration will immediately begin a search for a successor, with support from county government. The board will research the use of an outside search firm to find qualified candidates.
Eveler will remain in her position through the March municipal election and has volunteered to help her successor in the transition.
TRICK QUESTION: Who’s the county commissioner for the Cumberland CID?
Well, it depends on who you ask.
The august body overseeing the platinum triangle, for the last two years, had a conference table space at its monthly meetings for the District 2 commissioner — Jerica Richardson.
But in the first meeting of the new year since two conflicting county commission maps took effect, the ever-diplomatic CID elected to split the proverbial baby. One placard was placed in a space for Richardson, who still represents the area if you’re an adherent of the Democratic-supported map that says she’s still in office.
Another space was left for Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who would represent a portion of the CID if the GOP legislature’s map prevails. Both were given an opportunity to speak on county issues.
“People in our business — we’re like Switzerland,” one CID board member joked afterward. “We get along with everybody.”
CCSD LAWSUIT: After reporting last week that the Cobb County School District had hired Cumberland law firm Freeman Mathis & Gary (FMG), the next question was how much that kind of representation goes for.
The firm, as reported, is working on the school district’s behalf in a federal lawsuit against the school board maps made law last year. One of its tasks will be defending the district from the allegation by the plaintiffs — the Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, and other left-leaning and civil rights groups — that its maps were intended to racially discriminate against minority voters in Cobb.
Under the terms of the contract, obtained via an open records request, FMG was brought on in late November, a few weeks before the district would petition to join the lawsuit and defend itself in court. It specifies the firm will represent the district and the district only, unless otherwise requested by the contract’s signatory — one John Floresta, right hand of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
Here’s the billing rates, by the hour:
- Partner, senior counsel, of counsel: $375 per hour
- Counsel or associate: $325 per hour
- Paralegal or law clerk: $165 per hour
The district is to be billed monthly for FMG’s services, per the contract. Marietta attorney Tom Cauthorn said that’s within the range he’d expect from a firm of FMG’s caliber that has extensive experience in federal court, and even perhaps a bit cheaper.
MABLETON ELECTION: Residents who don’t want Cobb taxpayers on the hook for the upcoming Mableton election may have found their champion.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, has been hammering on the issue of who’ll pay for the city’s first municipal races — even finding an unlikely ally in Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs.
Cobb’s other cities have arrangements with the county when it comes to their elections. It’s simple: the county runs them, and the city pays them back. As we’ve reported, last year’s bills for East Cobb, Vinings, and Lost Mountain laid out the same procedure.
But no such provision was included for Mableton, and Wilkerson slammed the county at a town hall this month for not pressing the issue.
“They can ensure they get the money back by just typing an email and saying, clarify this for us. That's it — clarify this for us. But there's no desire to do that at this point,” he said.
That appears to have changed as Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas made an appearance at the Cobb delegation’s meeting Monday afternoon.
“What I'm here to ask you all, is if there is anything procedurally that you all will consider, or can consider. And then if you obviously determine that there is something procedurally you can do, to ensure that the – or consider whether the county should be reimbursed,” she said.
Newly elected state Rep. Terry Cummings, D-Mableton, said she was up to take it on.
“If you contact me, I think we can work something out and I'd be willing to do it,” said Cummings, who replaced former state Rep. Erica Thomas (the Mableton bill’s sponsor) in the House this year.
APPOINTMENTS: Now that the legislative session is well in hand, here’s the complete list of committee appointments for Cobb’s 20 lawmakers:
- Rep. Solomon Adesanya: Economic Development & Tourism, Intragovernmental Coordination, Small Business Development
- Rep. Teri Anulewicz: Appropriations, Code Revision, Creative Arts & Entertainment – secretary; Governmental Affairs, Public Health, Transportation
- Rep. Lisa Campbell: Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Human Relations & Aging, Interstate Cooperation
- Rep. John Carson: Retirement – chair; Appropriations, Insurance, Intergovernmental Coordination, Rules, State Planning & Community Affairs, Transportation, Ways & Means
- Rep. Sharon Cooper: Public Health – chair; Special Committee on Healthcare, Health - ex-officio; Human Relations & Aging, Judiciary Non-Civil, Regulated Industries, Rules
- Rep. Terry Cummings: Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Public Safety and Homeland Security, State Properties
- Rep. Ginny Ehrhart: Information and Audits - vice chair; Higher Education, Interstate Cooperation, Regulated Industries – secretary; Technology and Infrastructure Innovation, Transportation. Majority Caucus secretary/treasurer.
- Rep. Don Parsons: Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications – chair; Appropriations, Code Revision, Health, Technology and Infrastructure Innovation, Ways & Means
- Rep. Jordan Ridley: Code Revision, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications – secretary; Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Rep. Devan Seabaugh: Industry and Labor - vice chair; Appropriations - vice-chair of Health Subcommittee; Code Revision, Creative Arts & Entertainment, Public Health, Transportation
- Rep. Michael Smith: Interstate Cooperation, Regulated Industries, Special Rules, State Properties, Transportation
- Rep. Doug Stoner: Appropriations, Judiciary, Public Health
- Rep. David Wilkerson: Budget and Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Education, Juvenile Justice, Retirement
- Rep. Mary Frances Williams: Governmental Affairs, Natural Resources & Environment, Retirement, State Properties
- Sen. John Albers: Public Safety - chairman; Finance - vice chairman; Appropriations; Government Oversight - ex-officio; Regulated Industries and Utilities - ex-officio; Rules
- Sen. Jason Esteves: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Children and Families, Finance, State and Local Governmental Operations, Interstate Cooperation
- Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick: Children and Families - chairman; Health and Human Services - vice chairman; Appropriations; Insurance and Labor - secretary; Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security - ex-officio
- Sen. Michael Rhett: Finance, Judiciary, Reapportionment and Redistricting, Regulated Industries and Utilities, Rules
- Sen. Ed Setzler: Science and Technology - vice chairman; Education and Youth, Health and Human Services - Secretary; Judiciary
- Sen. Horacena Tate: Appropriations, Banking and Financial Institutions, Education and Youth, State Institutions and Property
MIND GAMES? For print readers following the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ redistricting controversy, we’ve posted some additional content on our website (mdjonline.com).
Cobb County on Friday released the county clerk’s audio of its contentious Jan. 10 meeting from which Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell were removed.
There, you’ll hear this exchange between Gambrill and Chairwoman Lisa Cupid shortly before Cupid asked security to escort Gambrill from the dais:
“I’m not here to play mind games, commissioner. I think you know the answer to that question,” Cupid said.
“And neither are we, chair,” Gambrill retorted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.