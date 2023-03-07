A new report is out on the state of equity and inclusion in Cobb County, which comes courtesy of the United Way of Greater Atlanta and Chrysalis Lab, an Atlanta-based consulting firm.
What is this report, exactly? Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and County Manager Jackie McMorris said the project originated from the United Way.
“Chrysalis Lab was hired by the United Way to look at ways that we could address inclusivity, diversity in the county — to just kind of do an assessment. It included, a lot like our strategic plan, a lot of listening sessions, a lot of focus groups,” McMorris said. “They were commissioned by the United Way. They wanted us to partner and help to send surveys to our staff, or to partner and say, how is the county looking at diversity from within?"
McMorris said the report was passed along to the county because it has hosted some of the events in which the discussions and focus groups took place.
“The county didn’t pay for it. The county didn’t commission it. We were kind of a partner in that the United Way wanted to do this work,” she added.
Cupid pointed to a “21-Day Racial Equity Challenge” the United Way pursued with the county in 2021 as the impetus for the report.
“Chrysalis Lab was contracted by United Way to help move the consideration of equity in the county further. They met with a number of different stakeholders in the county to assess where the county was with respect to DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion),” Cupid said.
Among those interviewed as part of the study were Cupid, McMorris, Irene Barton of the Cobb Collaborative, Lisa Crossman of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, former Cobb Chamber Chair Britt Fleck, Chamber CEO Sharon Mason, school board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins, Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson, Lockheed Martin’s Rod McLean, Braves Development Company CEO Mike Plant, MUST Ministries CEO Ike Reighard, and Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference President Ben Williams.
As for the document’s findings, it reports that Cobb finds itself in a relatively prosperous position compared to the state as a whole. But that comes with shortcomings, the report notes.
Graduation rates vary wildly between some of the county’s standout high schools — such as Lassiter, with a 97.4% graduation rate — and their counterparts like South Cobb High School, where the graduation rate is 76.2%.
“Life expectancy swings more than 14 years between two Census tracts six miles apart: 87.6 years in the Vinings/Atlanta Road area to 73.2 years in the North Marietta Parkway/Gresham Road area,” the report adds. “As with the Lassiter and South Cobb example, Vinings/Atlanta Road is an upper-middle class area of the county while North Marietta Parkway/Gresham Road possesses a deep diversity of ethnicity and socio-economic status.”
The report also makes note, on a point few would argue with, that the county has grown more politically fraught as it has shifted from solidly red to blue.
“As we explored these issues, we were confronted with a difficult reality: Cobb County is currently experiencing a highly polarized political environment, a dynamic that impacted this discovery process. For those unwilling or unprepared to engage in meaningful dialogue on the critical but nuanced concepts of ‘equity’ and ’inclusion,’ it was easy to position this process as being 'political,’ i.e., conducted to stir public sentiment towards a predefined mindset and political representation,” the report adds.
At a Board of Commissioners meeting last week, east Cobb conservative activist Jan Barton and others put a spotlight on the report during the public comment part of the meeting. Barton alleged Cupid had held “secret meetings” with Chrysalis.
(Cupid said this was not true, as they were merely private conversations, not meetings that should have been public.)
Said Barton, “They actually had the audacity to say this untruthful statement. ‘Cobb County, like suburban communities across the nation, remains stubbornly segregated and inequitable along racial lines.’”
“This is not true,” Barton declared. “Cobb County and the state of Georgia are not racist.”
Barton’s comments illuminate one remark in the report, which reads, "Many interviewees perceived there to be a significant disconnect between residents who recognize the existence of inequities in Cobb County and those who don’t.”
Elsewhere the report comments, “Cobb County elected leadership is polarized politically and ideologically and not ready to align and effect an equity agenda.”
Given the county government appears “not ready” to move forward with the project of equity, what, if anything, they’ll do with these findings remains to be seen.
POSITIVE REACTION: The expansion project at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle, plagued during its 14-year history by lawsuits, bankruptcies, delays and a ballooning cost, has brought some long-awaited “great news” to one of its big investors.
The first of two new nuclear reactors under construction at Plant Vogtle has reached a key step toward going into service this spring, Georgia Power announced Monday.
Vogtle’s Unit 3 has safely reached initial criticality, meaning the reactor has been started, atoms are being split, and heat is being generated. This has Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin excited.
While Georgia Power is the main investor in the project, owning a 45.7% share, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) is heavily invested in the expansion of the nuclear plant and has reason to celebrate the announcement.
Tumlin chairs MEAG, which owns a 22.7% share of the expansion project at the plant. Marietta and Acworth are two of the 49 member cities of the power association both in partnership and competition with Georgia Power, and Marietta owns around 12% of the MEAG stake.
Marietta’s involvement in MEAG since the late 1970s has “been very fruitful for us,” Tumlin said, and the news about Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3 is a welcome addition to that history, which as of late has been clouded by drama around the Plant Vogtle expansion.
The project to expand from two to four reactors at the plant kicked off in 2009 with approval from the Georgia Public Service Commission. Since then, the price of the expansion has more than doubled from its originally budgeted $14 billion. As reported by Capitol Beat News Service, work on the expansion has hit a series of delays that have put the project seven years behind schedule and driven up the cost to around $30 billion.
“Everything that could have gone wrong in the process has,” Tumlin added.
However, the announcement from Georgia Power should be a reminder for the Peach State to take pride in the steps it is taking to expand its nuclear energy capabilities, especially amid the decline of coal and rising natural gas prices, Tumlin said.
Criticism of the project from consumer advocates and environmental groups have pointed to its burgeoning price tag.
“Georgia Power’s glacially paced rush to build antiquated nuclear reactors has committed Georgia to a sadly out-of-date energy profile,” said Glenn Carroll, coordinator of Nuclear Watch South. “Our state is blessed with abundant wind and solar which can fuel all of our energy needs. It would still be beneficial in the long-run to abandon Plant Vogtle and pursue sustainable, clean energy.”
However, Tumlin said wind and solar are just not reliable enough to serve as an alternative to the power Vogtle will generate for MEAG’s 40,000+ customers, not to mention the hundreds of thousands of Georgia Power and Oglethorpe Power customers (Oglethorpe owns 30% of the project).
Capitol Beat reported the two new reactors are expected to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses. For Tumlin, MEAG’s investment appears to be paying off.
“It has been an interesting 14-year journey,” Tumlin said.
IN SERVICE: Cobb largely avoided severe weather late last week, but a crew from Marietta Power was on the move to help a community that was not as lucky.
After storms swept through much of the southeast Friday, the Marietta Power crew headed to Glasgow, Kentucky on Saturday after a tornado outbreak swept through that state.
“We are fortunate our weather was not as bad,” the city of Marietta said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to this team for being both willing and able to help out another community in their time of need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.