Baby New Year has— mercifully — closed the door on Old Man 2020. To mark the occasion, we've asked some movers and shakers what their New Year's resolutions are for 2021 because, as Ol' Blue Eyes crooned, "The best is yet to come."
Flynn Broady, Cobb’s new district attorney:
“I said this during my swearing-in ceremony. I want us all to take each day and try to be better than we were the day before. I want to hold our offenders to that same standard so we can focus on restorative justice in making our community the best it can be.”
Allison Gruehn, chair, Marietta Board of Education:
"I generally don’t make New Year’s resolutions, but one thing that would be sort of of interest to me is just to try new recipes and cook more at home. I definitely loved, and still love, supporting our local restaurants throughout the pandemic with getting takeout, and that was a treat, but I need to get back into cooking at home and trying some new recipes that I’ve never cooked before."
Deane Bonner, former Cobb County NAACP president:
"2020 has brought me to the realization that there are things in life that you can’t change but you can continue to try. I've got grandkids, and I don’t want them to be fighting a battle that I did for the last 20 years. Peace, love and unity for each of us as we start this new year. We need to continue to try to bring unity."
Sam Olens, former Georgia attorney general:
“My wish for the new year would literally be that everyone stay safe, that they wait to get the vaccine, that the vaccine works very effectively and that greater days are ahead for our county.”
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill:
“You know, honestly my resolution for 2021 is going to be figuring out a way to continue my judicial responsibilities while starting something that allows us to be even more involved in the community as the court, and we can bring the courtroom to our classrooms and serve as mentors and get other community members as mentors to help bring our next generation along, and I’m going to commit to doing that, and it’s going to happen in 2021, that is my resolution.”
Lisa Cupid, chair, Cobb Board of Commissioners:
"Hoping for all to have a healthy and happy 2021."
Sue Everhart, former chair, Georgia GOP:
"I'm going to be a kinder, nicer person. Because we all are so torn apart because of the virus, all the things, and you're short tempered. I think I'm always a pretty nice person, but I want to be more concerned about my fellow man and less concerned about me."
Dr. Jackie McMorris, Cobb County manager:
"My New Year’s resolution is for us to work together cohesively, collaboratively as a board to move this county forward. That’s my resolution is that we, the Board of Commissioners, it’s a new day, it’s a new opportunity, and we have been stretched and challenged so much this past year that my resolution is to do whatever I can to make sure that this board is successful. I think my personal resolution would be to really focus a little bit more on self, because I have lost a lot in the past year and so just dealing with that I need to spend a little time focusing on myself, find a hobby, you know, get a life, because I’ve been kind of shut in and haven’t done anything, and so I said I might take ballroom dancing.”
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna:
"Hope, peace and logic. I am hopeful that we will have a good 2021. I pray for peace and that we can settle some of these issues that we know are going to be out there for the 2021 session in a collaborative and civil way. That’s pretty much what I hope for."
Keli Gambrill, Cobb County commissioner:
“‘Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’” Clarence, from the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ 2020 has taken much yet it has also reminded us to reclaim our joy, refresh our perspective and realign our hearts for 2021.”
Maryline Blackburn, former Smyrna council member:
"2021 is for our country to be more unified, connected and healed. Personal would be for God just to use me in the way that I can to benefit our country and our community.”
Steve Gaynor, president of the Fraternal Order of Police’s Kermit Sanders Lodge and just became a major with the Cobb Sheriff’s Office:
“Really it’s to work. This new job has given me new challenges and to just make it better for both the employees and the citizens of Cobb by reaching out in the community and doing things that make it better and get us more involved in the public.”
Monique Sheffield, Cobb County commissioner:
“What do I want to see in 2021? I want to see a more cohesive Cobb County.”
Brad Wheeler, chair, Cobb Board of Education:
"I just wish for everybody to be healthy and happy."
Justin O’Dell, Marietta attorney:
“New Year’s resolution? Positivity. Sports positivity. Be positive about my Braves, positive about my Bulldogs, that’s my New Year’s resolution is positivity.”
Doug Stoner, former state senator:
“I think everybody’s New Year’s resolution is definitely a better year for 2021. My New Year’s resolution as the chairman of the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority is hopefully we’re going to be able to start moving on redevelopment on our property this year, on the 50 acres that we own. We’re working hard on that. And that’s a sincere resolution that we can hopefully get something going.”
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb:
"To look expectantly toward a new year. 2020 has been a challenge on many fronts. To quote from the song 'Great is Thy Faithfulness': 'Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow, Blessings all mine, with 10,000 beside.' Bottom line, we'll deal with whatever comes along. You know, our hope is in the Lord, and it's not in the actions of mankind. I don't think the Lord gives you any loads that he doesn't give you the strength to bear up under if we turn to him. I think our nation definitely needs to turn to the Lord for the problems that we're in, but I'm optimistic about it. I think we get a lot further with a positive attitude than you will a negative attitude. That's not to say we don't face challenges. The bottom line is you face challenges and do the best you can, and that's what I intend to do: do the best I can."
APPOINTMENTS: Gov. Brian Kemp announced his administration's floor leaders for the 2021-22 General Assembly and state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, will continue to serve in that capacity.
PETITION: There’s a new Change.org petition urging Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the school board to keep schools completely virtual.
“For the safety of children, teachers, families and the community, we the signed herewith, implore Cobb County Schools to stay virtual until infection rates decline to safer levels, ICU hospital bed availability increases, and teachers have been vaccinated,” reads the petition, which had about 3,000 signatures Friday.
The petition goes on to list nine reasons for keeping schools virtual.
To read them, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7y5mwhg.
FAVORITE DEMOCRAT? At incoming District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson's swearing-in ceremony Thursday, State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, praised outgoing Commissioner Bob Ott in a display of bipartisan camaraderie.
"Bob is going to be missed," Allen said. "I think when I first won office, Bob was the first person to reach out. And he would always invite you to those town halls.
"Bob would always invite me out and say that I was his favorite Democrat. And I started to think that maybe I was his only Democratic friend," Allen added with a laugh.
