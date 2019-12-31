AS OLD MAN '19 gave way to Baby New Year, we asked a medley of Cobb Countians what their New Year's resolutions were for 2020. Here are their answers:
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson:
"My new year’s resolutions are to enjoy family, stay healthy and for the University of Georgia football team to win a national championship!”
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes:
“My New Year’s resolution for 2020 as we get excited for what’s ahead is, No. 1, to spend more significant time with my parents. I want to create some lasting memories with them for the upcoming year.”
Former Georgia GOP Chair Sue Everhart:
“One of 'em is to reelect Donald Trump, and the other one is not to get fat.”
Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren:
“As Sheriff I encounter folks on possibly some of their worst days. ... I rarely make resolutions but if I did, it would be for people to have more kindness and understanding for each other. It sounds idealistic but small steps daily can make a big difference. I still believe mankind is good at its core and I have faith that we will get through these trying times!”
Smyrna Mayor-elect Derek Norton:
“To run another race (NOT political …). Having a marathon on the schedule keeps me motivated to stay healthy.”
Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes:
“My thoughts for creating a clear vision in 2020 is to be INTENTIONAL in all things! To me that starts with being present with my family as we serve in our daily lives, nurturing true and meaningful relationships, creating time for self-care, and being a partner with the community to make public safety/community health a priority.”
Former Cobb school board Chair Betty Gray:
“I’m very reserved with my resolutions now. At 86, you’d better limit them. … At 86, you look at things very differently. I plan to read anything I want to read and during Christmas I’ve had all the chocolate I want to eat. And I’m resolved to make some choices and do some things you really, really want to do, to see people you haven’t seen in a long time and to really enjoy some downtime.”
KSU President Pamela Whitten:
"While I'm not sure I would call them resolutions, I do have two goals for the new year. The first is to do everything possible to continue to create a wonderful experience for KSU students. My second goal for 2020 is to read as many books as humanly possible."
Holly Tuchman, former CEO of liveSAFE Resources:
“2020 will start a new decade, and my goal for the new year is to have passion and commitment to my family, friends and our business and community as well as living a healthier and meaningful life day by day."
Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera:
“This past year was historic for Marietta City Schools, both in and outside the classrooms. My resolution is to continue to empower our students and staff to ‘Be Somebody’ and enjoy our continued success. As a husband, father and superintendent, to ‘Be Somebody.’ To make the most of every opportunity and live up the character and integrity of Marietta in everything I say and do.”
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, Cobb Legislative Delegation chair:
“More family time, that’s probably the biggest thing. My son, David, just turned 18 and is graduating from McEachern High School and my daughter, Olivia, is 16 and is just behind him.”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs:
“(1) Resist any urge to abandon grammar and spelling in favor of shorter text messages. This despite my children’s mockery of my texts, which compulsively include proper placement of commas, periods, and capital letters. (2) Drink more water. (3) Learn to not roll my eyes in public, even when warranted. (4) Spend more time with my dog, Dixie, who seems a little depressed since my last daughter moved out. I resolve to give her more Frisbee time and games of chase. She deserves it. (5) Continue my work to protect the rights and well-being of my constituents, and ramp up the fight to build a better, safer, stronger, and more prosperous Georgia that all hard-working citizens deserve.”
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn:
“I’ve been thinking about this before: How do we work more cooperatively together as a school board and how do we open more opportunities to our students?”
Pat Chilton, community advocate:
"I want to work in my yard more. There are so many challenges in keeping it looking its best, but the results are very satisfying."
Former Marietta Superintendent Emily Lembeck:
“I resolve to continue to appreciate all that is good in my life and balance being active with family, volunteering, enjoying new experiences and learning new things as well as remaining current with my interests in public education.”
Cobb County Manager Rob Hosack:
“My resolution for 2020 is to spend more time with my son. My reason is that I blinked my eyes and realized that my last baby was almost finished with high school! At the risk of sounding like a proud papa, he is also a helluva football player, I am proud of him.”
Sharon Mason, president and CEO, Cobb Chamber of Commerce:
"With the Cobb Chamber moving into our new home in January 2020 and with our new branding, I look forward to utilizing our chamber’s home even more to help our existing businesses and their employees grow, recruit more great businesses to Cobb and help more get started, bring our community together to advance our economy, and to make the most of every opportunity with our amazing team each day. I also plan to focus more on personal health and fitness and signed up for my very first Spartan Race with my husband and daughter in April!"
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin:
“I’ve got the standards — exercise more, lose a bit of weight, but my main resolution this year is to be a better grandfather, a better friend, just more conscientious of other people’s needs.”
Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett:
“Spend more time maintaining and promoting officer safety by utilizing training and interaction with my officers.”
Jeri Barr, retired Center for Family Resources CEO:
“Being able to enjoy more time with Bob and the family in this next year of retirement. We’re planning several different trips and doing small things with each of the family members.”
Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale:
“For 2020, I want to make sure we continue to recognize all of our great team members for the hard work that will be put into making our one goal of student success possible. The great successes and accomplishments our team bring the district are truly awesome. I want to also reflect on and recognize how blessed I am to be a part of the greatest team of teachers, leaders, students, and supporters focusing on One Team – One Goal – Student Success!”
Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill:
“I’m not going to talk about my goals for 2020. Moving in silence, focusing on the walk, not the talk.”
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood:
“Mine is to spend more time with all of my family. That’s been on my mind a lot during the holidays here. We’ve got family in four different places around the United States, so I want to be sure to spend time with all of them.”
Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein:
"Be the best person I can be, represent the city of Marietta and Ward 7 constituents well, and have fun while doing both."
Cobb Superior Court Judge Steve Schuster:
“To remind myself of the oath I took to not only protect our community from those who wish to inflict evil, but also to show mercy to those deserving of our compassion.”
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling:
"Be the best version of me every day. Exceed expectations. Help others create and find their own personal success. Once a month, cook something new and different for dinner. Read more books, and finish writing mine, and take my wife on a real vacation."
Founding Father Benjamin Franklin advised: “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man."
Around Town wishes you and yours a happy and healthy 2020.