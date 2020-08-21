The citizens committee to pass the county government's proposed 6-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in November launched Friday.
Elected officials are not permitted to campaign for a SPLOST's passage, so typically when a Cobb government puts a SPLOST referendum before voters, a citizen leads the campaign to pass the tax while a consulting firm handles the paperwork.
Cam Cameron, a partner with Strategic Partners & Media, told Around Town on Friday his colleague Heath Garrett is the lead consultant on the campaign while former Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mitch Rhoden, president and CEO of Futren Hospitality, is the committee's chair.
If approved on Nov. 3, the 1% sales tax would last from 2022-28.
“Citizens for Cobb SPLOST Renewal, Inc. is advocating for the extension on the basis of a few central messages as highlighted on the homepage of their website, Voting YES will: Keep Taxes Low, Relieve Traffic Congestion, Support Public Safety Improvements and Parks and Recreation Infrastructure,” Cameron said in a news release. “Because SPLOST projects are all public information before the vote, Citizens for Cobb SPLOST Renewal will also be emphasizing that continuing the SPLOST increases government Transparency, Accountability and Fiscal Responsibility."
Cameron directed the public to the group's website, http://cobbcitizensforsplost.com, for current and future information about the referendum. He also said funding the campaign will require fundraising.
“On the advocacy side we raise money mostly through grassroots calls and trying to get anybody who has interest in the SPLOST passing to join us as partners. That’s individual citizens and occasionally firms. That could be a contracting firm or a law firm or any kind of property owner really has a vested interest," he said.
By the way, the SPLOST tax proves pennies do add up. If voters buy into the tax’s renewal, it will raise $750 million over its six-year life span … that comes to $342,466 each and every day or $238 every minute of every day. That’s what politicians call a gravy boat.
THE NOVEMBER ELECTION is just 74 days away. And that means you’ll have to endure all those nasty political television ads for another couple months and a half.
Could we see record turnout on Nov. 3? The ballot is stuffed with choices to lure voters to the polls. Cobb will vote for not one, but two U.S. senators, three congressional seats, six state senators, 15 state representatives, sheriff, county commission chair, district commissioner, four Cobb school board seats, district attorney, 25 nonpartisan judge seats, and, oh yeah, the top of the ballot is reserved for the Trump/Pence vs. Biden/Harris showdown.
If all those candidates are not enough to get you to the polls, voters will also be asked to renew the county’s 1% SPLOST sales tax.
We contacted the county's election expert, Janine Eveler, who oversees Cobb’s elections to see if she thought that ballot might pull a record number of voters. Her response was "I try never to predict, because then I could be wrong."
However, she told Around Town that presidential elections in Cobb usually have a 78-82% turnout. If that holds true, Eveler and her crew will have more than 440,000 ballots to count in November.
The MDJ got blanked at a recent campaign stop by Sen. David Perdue at Vinings Bank on Wednesday. After receiving invites from both the bank and the senator’s office, Cobb Business Journal Editor Katy Ruth Camp was barred from the proceedings.
Camp arrived at the time designated by a Perdue staffer and was joined by another journalist there to cover the senator’s appearance. When attempting to enter the room, the two were ushered away to a lobby area by a Perdue staffer who told them no media were allowed, but the senator would make himself available after the event.
After an hour’s wait and the meeting was over, the senator spent 13 minutes with the journalists.
Here’s two tips for the senator’s staff:
- If you want to raise a journalist’s suspicions, the best thing to do is tell them they can’t come in.
- And if they can’t come in, don’t invite them in the first place.
ENDORSEMENTS: Commissioner Bob Ott, who is stepping off the commission in December, did not endorse any of the candidates hoping to succeed him in the Republican primary: Fitz Johnson, Andy Smith and Kevin Nicholas. Nor did he endorse Johnson or Smith in the runoff. But now that Johnson has emerged as the Republican who will face Democrat Jerica Richardson in the November election, Ott is ready to champion a candidate.
“As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve known Fitz for many years, just like I knew all three. Part of the reason I stayed out of the race until now is because I did know all three of them. I think any one of them would be a good candidate," Ott said.
"Fitz is the people’s choice. I will be supporting him and I will be helping him. I think he can do a good job. And I think he’s going to be the right person for the job."
Ott spoke of Johnson’s personality as a winning asset.
“He’s a very outgoing person. He’s very personable. He’s willing to listen to people. I think he brings a business sense, he’s run a business, he’s a veteran, so he brings that. He’s a very well rounded candidate that I think will be able to understand people’s concerns and get to the root of the issues.”
AT asked Ott why he thought Johnson would make a better commissioner for east Cobb than Richardson.
“I just think the policies and the beliefs that he has are more in line with what the folks in east Cobb believe. I mean yes, there are both Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives in east Cobb, but I think that his business experience, his military experience just make him a better choice. Jerica is young, she’s got great credentials, has a college degree and all that, but I just think that Fitz with his business experience and his military experience is better positioned for the job.”
APPOINTMENTS: The Georgia Municipal Association hosted the first meeting of its Equity & Inclusion Commission Thursday with Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman serving on the 26-member board. Ambassador Andrew Young delivered a virtual keynote address to the group, which is chaired by LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton and Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis.
In his welcome, Davis told the commission, “the role of the GMA Equity and Inclusion Commission is to recommend actions that bear witness to the principles of justice, equality and fairness, develop a long-term plan of action to address institutional and systemic racism, and equip city leaders to listen thoughtfully and dialogue constructively with the residents they serve.”
Young closed with a message of hope for the commission and by quoting Georgia music icon Otis Redding, “Take your time,” he said. “When you have problems, try a little tenderness. When things are going wrong, all it takes is a little respect to go a long way. If we work together as brothers and sisters, we will succeed.”
With the support of a 12-member GMA staff team, a mid-term report will be issued to the board of directors in January 2021, and a final report will be presented to the board and membership at the 2021 annual convention.
POLITICAL PLATTER: The Cobb County Republican Party is hosting U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Tim Scott, R-S.C. at a Friday meet-and-greet.
The Cobb GOP headquarters, located at 799 Roswell St. NE in Marietta, is a stop on Loeffler’s “All About Georgia Tour” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Aug. 28. Those interested in meeting the two senators can RSVP on Loeffler’s campaign website, www.kellyforsenate.com.
The GOP wants you to know this doesn’t mean local party leaders are endorsing Loeffler over her primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.
“The Cobb GOP has been compensated for the use of the headquarters and in no way constitutes an endorsement of any campaign. This notice is provided for informational purposes only,” the party said on its Facebook page.